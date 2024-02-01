Developers planning $46.7M, 188-unit apartment project in Whitestown

Two Indianapolis-based developers plan to build a 188-unit apartment complex near Interstate 65 in Whitestown.

Brown Capital Group LLC and Strategic Capital Partners LLC are preparing to develop a $46.7 million multifamily project called The Grove at 5875 Perry Worth Road, northwest of I-65’s Exit 130, according to a news release.

The 277,000-square-foot development would consist of three buildings and a clubhouse with one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 790 square feet to 1,415 square feet. Monthly rents would range from $1,400 to $2,100.

Clubhouse amenities would include an outdoor pool, grilling area, conference room and a fitness center. Residents could begin moving into The Grove in late 2025.

Indianapolis-based Grand Contracting is the construction team working on The Grove. Indianapolis-based CSO is the architectural firm for the project.

The project doesn’t require any approvals from the town or county to begin construction, according to a representative of Brown Capital Group.

Brown Capital Group and Strategic Capital Partners previously partnered to develop Greenview Apartments, a 216-unit development adjacent to the future site of The Grove.

The Grove is the latest housing development to be planned in fast-growing Whitestown.

The community west of Zionsville, along Interstate 65, has grown from fewer than 500 residents in 2000 to nearly 12,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Most of that growth has come in the last decade, and town officials believe the population will reach 25,000 in the next decade.

Residential, retail and industrial growth is most evident near I-65’s Exit 130, in the $1 billion, 1,700-acre Anson mixed-use development that includes the $250 million, 2.7-million-square-foot industrial 65 Commerce Park. On the southern edge of Anson, two big-box retailers—Meijer and Lowe’s—have spurred more retail.