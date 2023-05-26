The 2023 Innovation Issue
Indiana's ag industry includes a lot more than corn and soybeans—although those are the state's two largest crops. Widen the lens to include agbioscience, and the industry includes more than 145,000 Hoosiers doing everything from securing patents for crop-protection products to developing drones that help farmers keep tabs on their fields.
-
“Agbiosciences is really a sector that is all about the heartland.” Read more
-
Farmers and scientists have been using some form of assisted reproduction in cattle for nearly a century, starting with artificial insemination, to improve genetic selection in herds. ReproHealth's technique can accelerate that process. Read more
-
The pressure—and financial attraction—to produce more biofuels is not likely to diminish. The EPA proposes to set the total target for all kinds of renewable fuels at 20.82 billion gallons for 2023. That would grow to 22.68 billion gallons by 2025. Read more
-
Purdue University's impact in agricultural science reaches far outside the boundaries of its West Lafayette campus. Read more
-
A local small business is hoping to deploy technology in the coming years that could help seed producers and distributors more quickly determine the genetic makeup of their products. Read more
-
From a base in West Lafayette at the Purdue Research Park, the company's scientists are racing to create environmentally friendly, food-insecurity-fighting crops through special genetic technology. Read more
-
True Essence is using the patented dehydration technology used for its SoChatti product to prolong the shelf life of fruits, vegetables, juices and spices. Read more
-
A new Indiana University School of Medicine and Eskenazi Health initiative, called Food Resources and Kitchen Skills (FoRKS), hopes to address food insecurity and help Hoosiers make healthier food choices. Read more
-
Companies across agbioscience are not only delivering life-essential innovations, they are also tackling many of the world's toughest challenges. Read more
-
Innovation in agriculture has been transformative, with advances in breeding, prevalent use of data analytics and technology serving as important drivers of change. Read more
-
Indianapolis residents can improve individually, and the city rankings have a chance to increase through community adjustments. Read more