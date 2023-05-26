2023 Innovation Issue: Paul Nselel on why agriculture innovation is essential to supporting farmers’ work

Everyday consumers might not recognize the impact of innovation on agriculture. However, productivity trends captured over the last century share a remarkable story of steady advancements transforming the industry.

In the 1930s, an American farmer produced enough agricultural output to feed four people for a year. The family farm was literally intended to feed a family. By 2010, the average American farmer produced enough food to feed 155 people, a fortyfold increase.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, in the 65 years preceding 2011, U.S. agricultural output expanded at a rate of roughly 1.5% annually, while total input use rose at a rate of only 0.07%. In other words, total ag production multiplied by 2-1/2 over six decades, while total inputs climbed less than 5%. Yes, 5%, with labor and land use falling over that time span. That outstanding productivity increase exemplifies the impact of innovation on production agriculture.

Corn is a prime illustration of this progression. According to the USDA, average U.S. corn yield was less than 40 bushels per acre during the 1930s and 1940s. In the 2010s, average U.S. corn yield was about 174 bushels per acre.

Innovation in agriculture has been transformative, with advances in breeding, prevalent use of data analytics and technology serving as important drivers of change. Dramatic changes and cutting-edge advancements are made every year—increasing productivity and making farming more efficient and sustainable. Here are five key areas.

1. Precision agriculture enables a targeted approach per acre and plant.

Precision agriculture is a practice that includes measuring, modeling and dynamically responding to variability in crops. This type of farming uses technologies such as GPS, sensors, satellite imaging and drones to collect exact data on field conditions to improve farm management. Farmers use drones to map their fields, check crop health, and identify problem areas, such as pest or disease infestations. The insights gleaned enable better management of resources, decreased waste and increased yields.

Precision agriculture is generally organized in three broad components:

◗ Measuring: Farmers employ a variety of techniques for data acquisition and management.

◗ Modeling: They then develop predictive analytics to derive actionable insight from the data collected and to anticipate what might come next.

◗ Execution: Based on the measurements and models, farmers implement the best course of action plant-by-plant in the field, including variable approaches. They might vary planting density to maximize yields or vary application of crop-protection products to manage pest or disease pressures.

2. Internet of things devices are making farms smarter.

These devices collect data on everything from soil moisture levels to animal health, allowing farmers to access information on their smart devices in real time. This data influences decisions about irrigation, fertilization and pest management, increasing crop output and lowering waste.

As consumers demand more information on the food system, information collected by IoT creates an opportunity to continue to strengthen trust between farmers and consumers through increased transparency.

3. Breeding techniques have resulted in genetic advances and plants with higher yields.

Breeding is one of the few advancement activities that creates value every season by improving yields year over year. At AgReliant, through breeding innovation, we developed corn hybrids that are tolerant to tar spot—a devasting corn disease that robs farmers of their yields. Scientists use CRISPR gene-editing technology to generate crops that are resistant to diseases and pests as well as tolerant to severe environmental circumstances.

4. Robotic technology is altering farming methods by transforming labor-intensive jobs.

New artificial intelligence robots use machine learning to identify crops and weeds, then spray pesticides on the weeds with pinpoint accuracy. This optimizes herbicide use while maintaining effectiveness, saving farmers time and money.

Similarly, in dairy farming, automated milking systems have lowered labor requirements while boosting animal comfort by allowing cows to be milked according to their natural rhythms.

5. A farmer has only 40 growing seasons in his or her lifetime. Each one counts.

Beyond the uncontrollable (e.g., extreme weather), the season’s success hinges on strategic choices for the farmer’s fields/orchards and environment. Those choices go hand in hand with a major investment. For example, a U.S. farmer’s annual corn seed bill can rival that of a house purchase.

Bringing innovative solutions to farmers every year to support their effort and enable their success is critical. Ag companies dedicate immense amounts of resources to innovation. Food security is not only national security but also a catalyst for peace. Ag innovation will continue to build on past knowledge and the commitment of farmers to feeding our nation and our world.

I am grateful and proud to belong to this innovative industry.•

Nselel is president and CEO of AgReliant Genetics, the parent company of seed brands AgriGold, LG Seeds and PRIDE Seeds.

