Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

The industry has since shown resiliency. The county had an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent this year, and potential customers have more disposable income.
The charter plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis after Thursday's 76-73 loss to St. John's.
Indianapolis might stand to benefit from a U.S. Department of Justice settlement with two Cincinnati-based banks, which are accused of biased mortgage lending in four cities.
Many business owners are optimistic because they expect President-elect Donald Trump to deliver on promises to lower taxes and roll back regulations including parts of the health care law.
More than four years after the massive house explosion that killed two neighbors and damaged dozens of homes, all five of the people involved in the crime have been sentenced to spend at least some time in prison.
The Indiana Democratic Party chairman has the backing of some top party officeholders to remain in the job despite the thumping that state Democrats took in November's election.
Less than four weeks after getting the job, Tom Allen will coach his first college football game when the Hoosiers (6-6) take on Utah (8-4) in the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday night.
UPS expects to deliver 1.3 million packages back to retailers on Jan. 5, which is celebrated by the delivery service as "National Returns Day."
American households are expecting a Donald Trump administration to deliver. They are more upbeat about the prospects for the economy, labor market and their incomes, the Conference Board said.
Republicans are united on repealing President Barack Obama's health care law, but ideologically and practically speaking, they're in different camps over replacing it.
Gun rights advocates view the upcoming legislative session as their best bet to get rid of an Indiana law that requires a license to carry handguns.
Mental health advocates say decades of mental institution closures have turned the nation's jails into de facto mental health facilities and placed extra burdens on staff often ill-prepared to deal with those inmates' needs.
On his way out of office, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence approved pay raises for state employees while giving one of the state's highest awards to more than a dozen of his political allies and staff.
Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb announced several appointments and reappointments Friday.
Legislation to put a casino in one, specific location would be tough to pass. Lawmakers from Gary have tried for years to move one of its riverboat casinos inland and a previous proposal to move part of Rising Sun’s gambling operations to Indianapolis found a skeptical response.
Since 2015 at least five gay bars have closed in the city, about half the total. Among the casualties: the venerable Varsity, dating back to the 1940s. Talbott Street, long-known for its drag shows, also closed, as did the 501 Eagle, a bar favored by leather enthusiasts since 1986.
Eric Holcomb tapped Jason Dudich as budget director and Adam Krupp as Department of Revenue commissioner. He also announced that Mike Pence-appointee Dan Huge will continue as director of the Indiana Finance Authority.
FSSA chief John Wernert is stepping down to work for the Sagamore Institute, a right-leaning think tank based in Indianapolis.
Federal rail and state transportation officials have approved a process that could restore passenger rail service to Fort Wayne.
The $150,000 loan to a businessman was made more than three years ago as part of an effort to redevelop a Muncie building and create jobs.
Men accounted for 90 percent of last year's workplace fatalities. Officials say nearly half of the workplace deaths resulted from a transportation-related accident.
A Muncie newspaper has obtained an email revealing tension between former Ball State University President Paul Ferguson and the school's governing board chairman before the president's sudden exit.
Anti-Trump activists gathered outside the Indiana House chamber where electors met and jeered proceedings. Dozens of supporters were in the House chamber to watch the vote.
The hike mostly results from an agreement Nov. 30 by major oil-producing countries to slash output.
Campus housing costs will range from about $2,500 to $9,500 per academic year depending on what kind of facilities students choose.