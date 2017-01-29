`

Last Updated Sun., January 29, 2017 - 4:04 PM

Daniels calls Trump's immigration order 'bad idea,' urges him to revoke it 2:44 PM

IBJ Staff and Associated Press
The Purdue University president said in a statement that "if the idea is to strengthen the protection of Americans against terrorism, there are many far better ways to achieve it.”

Indiana pain medicine doctor faces 55 felony charges 9:51 AM

Associated Press
Dr. Tristan Stonger is accused of operating a "pill mill" in Peru, where he saw as many as 100 patients in a single day. He also had offices in Bloomington and Indianapolis.

Former Indy police chief takes job with local think tank

IBJ Staff
Troy Riggs earlier this month became a vice president for the Sagamore Institute. He left his job with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department in December, citing the need to make more money.

Union plans rally to spotlight Rexnord job losses

Fishers considers joining debate on Airbnb usage, regulations

Lawmakers propose bill to expand venture capital tax credit

Indiana tech IPOs becoming a rarity

Allure of IPO fades for fast-growing Hoosier firms

U.S. economic growth slowed in fourth quarter

Finish Line reaches deal to sell JackRabbit chain of running shoe stores

Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Lilly expects to soon announce late-stage clinical trial results for two biotech drugs designed to slow the inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases. By the end of the year, it will announce results for a third.
 More.
As Circle Centre turns 20, declining performance, anchor woes spur worry

Sales per square foot are down, the building itself is aging, and persuading the lone anchor, Carson Pirie Scott, to stay another three years required generous incentives.
Warnings about broker's tactics went unheeded

Several state employees openly questioned how John Bales' real estate brokerage did business long before the FBI launched an investigation that led to his indictment.
U.S. economic growth slowed in fourth quarter

The gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of just 1.9 percent in the October-December period, a slowdown from 3.5 percent growth in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Friday.
Bosma: 'Education' needed to sell voters on tax increase

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma said Thursday that Republicans "need to continue educating the public" about the need for a tax increase that would be used to fund infrastructure projects around the state.
Transition official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget

The EPA has been roiled by turmoil during its first week under President Donald Trump, as members of the transition team issued what it has described as a temporary freeze on all contract approvals and grant awards.
Abortion ban bill won't be heard in Indiana House committee

A key Indiana House panel won't consider a contentious attempt to ban abortions, its chairman said Thursday, meaning the measure likely is dead this session.
HHGregg lives up to predictions with dismal quarter

The retailer took a whopping loss of $58.3 million in the quarter, more than double the loss of $26.9 million it took in the third quarter of the previous year.
Lawmaker drops pay-hike push for governor, others

An Indiana lawmaker has decided to withdraw his proposal that would've given a big pay increase to the governor and other top elected state officeholders.
GOP lawmakers draw criticism for calling tax hikes 'user fees'

The Indiana GOP is facing a public relations challenge as it tries to sell a plan to raise road funding that would increase the state's fuel tax while charging an additional $15 for vehicle registration.
Pitino, Louisville rebut NCAA findings in escort scandal

The University of Louisville disputes NCAA allegations that Rick Pitino violated his responsibility as a head coach by failing to monitor former staffer Andre McGee, who allegedly hired escorts and strippers for sex parties with recruits and players.
Duke Realty tops expectations with fourth-quarter performance

Duke Realty Corp. on Wednesday reported funds from operations and profit in the fourth quarter that surpassed Wall Street expectations.
UPDATE: Dow Jones industrial average closes above 20,000 mark

Other major U.S. indexes also closed at all-time highs Wednesday.
Officials still evaluating Interstate 69 completion schedule

While progress is being made on the Interstate 69 project south of Indianapolis, noncommittal answers about the project's completion have government officials frustrated.
Toyota to add 400 jobs, sink $600M into Indiana SUV factory

The factory will be able to build 40,000 more Highlanders per year when the expansion is finished in the fall of 2019.
Colts leaving Anderson for new training camp site, source says

The Colts first held camp at Anderson in 1984 and stayed there until leaving for Terre Haute in 1999. The team returned to Anderson in 2010 and has been there since.
UPDATE: Indiana lawmaker proposes big pay increase for governor, others

The measure by Republican state Sen. Randy Head comes as legislators are considering a tax increase to fund infrastructure projects.
Federal judge swats mega-merger of insurers Aetna, Humana

The decision casts in doubt the industry's other big proposed merger—Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc.'s $48 billion bid for Cigna Corp. A ruling on the Justice Department's challenge of the Anthem deal is pending.
State lawmaker apologies for 'fat women' meme

An Indiana state senator regrets an "offensive" message about women who attended the Women's March on Washington, but says he doesn't know how it was posted to his Facebook account.
Indiana prison medical chief works for private Illinois firm

The chief medical officer for Indiana's prison system held an overlapping position with a for-profit Illinois company that provides health care to correctional facilities in more than a dozen states, according to a published report.
Pence's ability to keep Indiana interests in mind likely limited

Much has changed in recent decades to reduce the ability of White House leaders from wielding undue influence when it comes to helping individual states.
'Draining the swamp' easier said than done for presidents

There's a reality to perennial promises to clean up Washington, D.C.: No one, even those knee-deep in it, considers himself or herself to be part of "the swamp."
Fair train likely to be idle again; new operator sought

An agency that oversees the Indiana State Fair train is looking for a new partner to operate the 37-mile route.
Indiana lawmakers seek changes to laws on property seizure

Eight bills have been submitted this legislative session to reform the state's civil forfeiture law.
Manning 'not in the mix' to replace GM Grigson, Irsay says

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he fired General Manager Ryan Grigson after five up-then-down years that ended with team missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998.
Trump vows to 'confront hardships' as he and Pence are sworn in

In his inaugural speech, the new president described closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the country and said the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."
French company plans 70 layoffs at Indiana factory

One of the largest employers in an Indiana county plans to lay off about 70 workers and move some production to out-of-state factories.
Lawmaker's bill targets protesters obstructing traffic

An Indiana lawmaker says disturbing newscasts of chaotic and sometimes violent protests across the United States helped lead him to propose a bill that would direct police to use "any means necessary" to break up mass gatherings that block traffic.
Former IDEM leader to lead Missouri's Department of Natural Resources

Carol Comer, who served as commissioner of Indiana's Department of Environmental Management until earlier this month, has already landed a new job in Missouri.
Drivers eager to keep IndyCar's momentum as season nears

IndyCar's top drivers are making an effort to lure extra publicity as the series appears to be making progress in generating a larger fan base.
Indiana Supreme Court's lone black member to retire

Justice Robert Rucker, a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for heroism, plans to retire this year after 18 years on the court.
Bill would allow property owners to lease rooms, homes

Under a bill proposed Tuesday, cities and towns in Indiana wouldn't be permitted to ban short-term rentals that are found on websites such as Airbnb.
Terre Haute casino endorsed by Vigo County commissioners

State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, has authored legislation that would move unused gambling slots from Rising Star Resort and Casino in Rising Sun to Terre Haute.
IndyCar keeps Firestone on board with contract extension

Firestone has a long history with the series. Since 2000, it has been IndyCar's sole tire manufacturer.
Wal-Mart planning to add about 10,000 retail jobs in U.S.

The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that 59 new, expanded or relocated Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations are in the works.
Holcomb to deliver first State of the State speech

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his first State of the State speech Tuesday night, where he is expected to discuss road funding, education and other priorities.
UPDATE: GM to add or keep 7,000 jobs, make $1B factory investment

General Motors plans to invest $1 billion in U.S. factories and add thousands of white-collar jobs, measures that have been in the works for years but announced Tuesday after criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.
IMF boosts growth forecast for United States, cites Trump impact

The 189-nation global lending agency's latest economic outlook took note of the significant impact Trump's election has already had in giving a boost to U.S. stock prices, interest rates and the dollar.
House Republican road plan includes highway tolling options

If approved, the plan would not require any future vote on tollways by lawmakers once a specific tolling plan is in place. Instead, it would leave that up to the discretion of the governor.
As GOP proposes deep tax cuts, states can offer lesson in feasibility

Those pledging to cut federal taxes to boost the economy might consider looking first at lessons learned in GOP-controlled states, such as Indiana, that adopted similar strategies, only to see growth falter or budget gaps widen.
Soldiers and Sailors Monument wins landmark status

Dedicated in 1902, it's the largest of more than 200 Civil War memorials in the U.S. and the only one that combines large-scale sculpture in bronze and stone.
Indiana GOP leaders pledge vaping law overhaul

Republican legislative leaders say they want to unwind stiff regulations they imposed on Indiana's vaping industry, which created a stranglehold on the burgeoning market for one company and prompted an FBI investigation.
Pence goes from outsider to Trump's inside man in Congress 

Pence, who spent a dozen years in Congress before becoming Indiana's governor, is visiting frequently with lawmakers and promising close coordination after Trump's inauguration.
Justices to weigh limits on worker rights to sue employers

The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether employers can require workers to sign arbitration agreements that prevent them from pursuing group claims in court.
More pay, greater confidence lifts U.S. retail sales 0.6 percent

Americans stepped up their auto buying and online shopping in December, reflecting a boost in confidence after the election and an increase in pay.
Obama's EPA moves to preserve gas-mileage requirements

Friday's action keeps in place pollution-reduction targets for the years 2022-2025. That means the fleet of new cars will have to average 51.4 miles per gallon by 2025, up more than 18 mpg from the 33.2 mpg requirement in 2015, the most recent year available.
America's oldest brewery targets Indiana for distribution

Confirming reports that began surfacing late last month, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. officially announced Thursday that it has reached distribution agreements with three wholesalers in the state.
U.S. government accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a "notice of violation" to the company that covers about 104,000 vehicles, including the 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram pickups.
Bosma urges Holcomb to get behind tax hike for Indiana roads

Speaker Brian Bosma said it was "important" for the governor to vocalize his support and convince voters that it is important for the Legislature to raise revenue through increased gas taxes or vehicle fees.
IndyCar extends contract with chassis manufacturer Dallara

The IndyCar Series and longtime chassis manufacturer Dallara have agreed to new multiyear contract that will extend their relationship though at least 2020 season.
U.S. Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare

By a near party-line 51-48 vote early Thursday, the GOP-run Senate approved a budget that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.
Veteran officer named new Indianapolis police chief

New Chief Bryan Roach ascends from the position of assistant chief of administration. In that role, he led a streamlining of department processes and cost-cutting.

Ticket giveaway: 'Disney's The Little Mermaid'

Is your collection of live Disney musicals complete? Here's a chance to catch the touring company of Ariel's undersea (and on-land) adventures.
Roundup: Salesforce Tower gets big breakfast joint; Mass Ave snags game room

A Chicago-based chain is taking a crack at the street-level space in Salesforce Tower previously occupied by Paradise Bakery & Cafe.
Could an IndyCar-themed attraction be in downtown's future?

Many convention visitors and business travelers staying downtown want to experience the IMS, but don’t necessarily want to travel the four miles or so west to the track to do so, said Visit Indy CEO Leonard Hoops.
Westfield puts Grand Park hotel on hold

The 180-room hotel had been expected to open by July 2016, to align with the peak of the summer sports season, but the proposal never received approval and construction never started.
Big Pharma trying to rehab image with ennobling ad campaign

The drug industry spends $5 billion a year pitching its pills and ointments to consumers. But it still finds itself on the defensive over high prices, so an industry group is trying to rescue its image.

LOPRESTI: Memories still flowing 5 years after Super Bowl XLVI

The echo of that week still carries, in different ways. A near-east-side legacy center and neighborhood revitalization. Georgia Street, a civic gathering spot that helped give the world the zip line. A track record of delivering, under high-stakes pressure, the city can claim when wooing other events.

LOU'S VIEWS: Vonnegut for beginners

Don't feel left out of the Year of Vonnegut just because you haven't read one of his books yet. Here's where to start.

Fishers considers joining debate on Airbnb usage, regulations

City officials could create a committee to examine the impact of online lodging services. Carmel has come out against them, and state legislators are weighing a bill prohibiting cities from banning them.

Ticket giveaway: 'Disney's The Little Mermaid'

Is your collection of live Disney musicals complete? Here's a chance to catch the touring company of Ariel's undersea (and on-land) adventures.

