Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

AP News Indiana pain medicine doctor faces 55 felony charges Dr. Tristan Stonger is accused of operating a "pill mill" in Peru, where he saw as many as 100 patients in a single day. He also had offices in Bloomington and Indianapolis.

AP News U.S. economic growth slowed in fourth quarter The gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of just 1.9 percent in the October-December period, a slowdown from 3.5 percent growth in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Friday.

AP News Bosma: 'Education' needed to sell voters on tax increase Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma said Thursday that Republicans "need to continue educating the public" about the need for a tax increase that would be used to fund infrastructure projects around the state.

AP News Transition official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget The EPA has been roiled by turmoil during its first week under President Donald Trump, as members of the transition team issued what it has described as a temporary freeze on all contract approvals and grant awards.

AP News Abortion ban bill won't be heard in Indiana House committee A key Indiana House panel won't consider a contentious attempt to ban abortions, its chairman said Thursday, meaning the measure likely is dead this session.

AP News HHGregg lives up to predictions with dismal quarter The retailer took a whopping loss of $58.3 million in the quarter, more than double the loss of $26.9 million it took in the third quarter of the previous year.

AP News Lawmaker drops pay-hike push for governor, others An Indiana lawmaker has decided to withdraw his proposal that would've given a big pay increase to the governor and other top elected state officeholders.

AP News GOP lawmakers draw criticism for calling tax hikes 'user fees' The Indiana GOP is facing a public relations challenge as it tries to sell a plan to raise road funding that would increase the state's fuel tax while charging an additional $15 for vehicle registration.

AP News Pitino, Louisville rebut NCAA findings in escort scandal The University of Louisville disputes NCAA allegations that Rick Pitino violated his responsibility as a head coach by failing to monitor former staffer Andre McGee, who allegedly hired escorts and strippers for sex parties with recruits and players.

AP News Duke Realty tops expectations with fourth-quarter performance Duke Realty Corp. on Wednesday reported funds from operations and profit in the fourth quarter that surpassed Wall Street expectations.

AP News Officials still evaluating Interstate 69 completion schedule While progress is being made on the Interstate 69 project south of Indianapolis, noncommittal answers about the project's completion have government officials frustrated.

AP News Toyota to add 400 jobs, sink $600M into Indiana SUV factory The factory will be able to build 40,000 more Highlanders per year when the expansion is finished in the fall of 2019.

AP News Colts leaving Anderson for new training camp site, source says The Colts first held camp at Anderson in 1984 and stayed there until leaving for Terre Haute in 1999. The team returned to Anderson in 2010 and has been there since.

AP News UPDATE: Indiana lawmaker proposes big pay increase for governor, others The measure by Republican state Sen. Randy Head comes as legislators are considering a tax increase to fund infrastructure projects.

AP News Federal judge swats mega-merger of insurers Aetna, Humana The decision casts in doubt the industry's other big proposed merger—Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc.'s $48 billion bid for Cigna Corp. A ruling on the Justice Department's challenge of the Anthem deal is pending.

AP News State lawmaker apologies for 'fat women' meme An Indiana state senator regrets an "offensive" message about women who attended the Women's March on Washington, but says he doesn't know how it was posted to his Facebook account.

AP News Indiana prison medical chief works for private Illinois firm The chief medical officer for Indiana's prison system held an overlapping position with a for-profit Illinois company that provides health care to correctional facilities in more than a dozen states, according to a published report.

AP News Pence's ability to keep Indiana interests in mind likely limited Much has changed in recent decades to reduce the ability of White House leaders from wielding undue influence when it comes to helping individual states.

AP News 'Draining the swamp' easier said than done for presidents There's a reality to perennial promises to clean up Washington, D.C.: No one, even those knee-deep in it, considers himself or herself to be part of "the swamp."

AP News Fair train likely to be idle again; new operator sought An agency that oversees the Indiana State Fair train is looking for a new partner to operate the 37-mile route.

AP News Indiana lawmakers seek changes to laws on property seizure Eight bills have been submitted this legislative session to reform the state's civil forfeiture law.

AP News Manning 'not in the mix' to replace GM Grigson, Irsay says Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he fired General Manager Ryan Grigson after five up-then-down years that ended with team missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998.

News & Analysis Trump vows to 'confront hardships' as he and Pence are sworn in In his inaugural speech, the new president described closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the country and said the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."