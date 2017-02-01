Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

The factory will be able to build 40,000 more Highlanders per year when the expansion is finished in the fall of 2019.
The Colts first held camp at Anderson in 1984 and stayed there until leaving for Terre Haute in 1999. The team returned to Anderson in 2010 and has been there since.
The measure by Republican state Sen. Randy Head comes as legislators are considering a tax increase to fund infrastructure projects.
The decision casts in doubt the industry's other big proposed merger—Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc.'s $48 billion bid for Cigna Corp. A ruling on the Justice Department's challenge of the Anthem deal is pending.
An Indiana state senator regrets an "offensive" message about women who attended the Women's March on Washington, but says he doesn't know how it was posted to his Facebook account.
The chief medical officer for Indiana's prison system held an overlapping position with a for-profit Illinois company that provides health care to correctional facilities in more than a dozen states, according to a published report.
Much has changed in recent decades to reduce the ability of White House leaders from wielding undue influence when it comes to helping individual states.
There's a reality to perennial promises to clean up Washington, D.C.: No one, even those knee-deep in it, considers himself or herself to be part of "the swamp."
An agency that oversees the Indiana State Fair train is looking for a new partner to operate the 37-mile route.
Eight bills have been submitted this legislative session to reform the state's civil forfeiture law.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he fired General Manager Ryan Grigson after five up-then-down years that ended with team missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998.
In his inaugural speech, the new president described closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the country and said the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."
One of the largest employers in an Indiana county plans to lay off about 70 workers and move some production to out-of-state factories.
An Indiana lawmaker says disturbing newscasts of chaotic and sometimes violent protests across the United States helped lead him to propose a bill that would direct police to use "any means necessary" to break up mass gatherings that block traffic.
Carol Comer, who served as commissioner of Indiana's Department of Environmental Management until earlier this month, has already landed a new job in Missouri.
IndyCar's top drivers are making an effort to lure extra publicity as the series appears to be making progress in generating a larger fan base.
Justice Robert Rucker, a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for heroism, plans to retire this year after 18 years on the court.
Under a bill proposed Tuesday, cities and towns in Indiana wouldn't be permitted to ban short-term rentals that are found on websites such as Airbnb.
State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, has authored legislation that would move unused gambling slots from Rising Star Resort and Casino in Rising Sun to Terre Haute.
Firestone has a long history with the series. Since 2000, it has been IndyCar's sole tire manufacturer.
The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that 59 new, expanded or relocated Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations are in the works.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his first State of the State speech Tuesday night, where he is expected to discuss road funding, education and other priorities.
General Motors plans to invest $1 billion in U.S. factories and add thousands of white-collar jobs, measures that have been in the works for years but announced Tuesday after criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.
The 189-nation global lending agency's latest economic outlook took note of the significant impact Trump's election has already had in giving a boost to U.S. stock prices, interest rates and the dollar.
If approved, the plan would not require any future vote on tollways by lawmakers once a specific tolling plan is in place. Instead, it would leave that up to the discretion of the governor.