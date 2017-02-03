Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

U.S. employers added a healthy 227,000 jobs last month and more Americans began looking for work—developments that President Donald Trump interpreted as confidence in his administration.
Republican precinct committee members elected Tony Bennett to the Clark County Council on Wednesday, but he hasn't lived in the county long enough to qualify.
The president will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped banking rules after the 2008-09 financial crisis.
The company, which expects to nearly double its current employee count, began renovations to its facilities in late 2016 and could begin operations this month.
The multi-million dollar projects at the agritourism destination along Interstate 65 will be similar in scale to its dairy, pig and crop adventures, which pull in more than 600,000 visitors a year.
This week's announcement of a new $1.5 billion air cargo hub in Kentucky, about two hours from Indianapolis, is merely Amazon's latest foray into building out its own shipping and logistics unit.
Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust Kite Realty Trust fell just short of Wall Street predictions for revenue and funds from operations in the fourth quarter.
Grocery chains, convenience stores and pharmacies have pushed for years to have Indiana's eight decades-old ban lifted and be able to sell alcohol on Sundays, but a compromise has been elusive.
Indianapolis-based trucking company Celadon Group Inc. on Wednesday announced quarterly financial results that topped analyst predictions.
A House committee will make changes to a bill after critics charged that the measure would have blocked car maker Tesla from doing business in Indiana.
The measure also removes employment protections for smokers, raises the age for purchasing cigarettes to 21 and directs more money to tobacco-cessation programs.
The Affordable Care Act's insurance exchanges have become too risky for major health insurers, and that's creating further doubt about coverage options consumers might have next year.
The state GOP central committee voted unanimously Wednesday to select Kyle Hupfer as party leader.
Despite rising female representation overall, 738 companies still have no women on their boards. Last year, nearly 60 companies that had no female directors since at least 2011 added one or more women.
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said Tuesday that having stadium financing in place is a condition for selection.
The event is set for the Indiana University Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI, also the site of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving.
Thor Industries Inc. has announced plans to expand its northern Indiana operations of recreation vehicle manufacturer Jayco and add more than 300 workers.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday its contract with Iowa Pacific Holdings for the troubled Hoosier State Line would remain in effect only through February.
The NCAA and helmet maker Riddell are defendants in separate class-action lawsuits alleging they failed to protect football players from long-term head injuries and didn't educate them about the risks.
Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Property Group saw increasing profit, revenue, occupancy and rents in the latest period.
One Indiana lawmaker is continuing her cursive writing crusade, hoping the Legislature will finally sign off this year on mandating that schools teach it.
State lawmakers are proposing legislation they say will help strengthen Indiana's system for running background checks for teachers.
New Colts General Manager Chris Ballard must prove he can avoid the kind of draft busts, failed trades, expensive free-agent flameouts and even internal personal disputes that came to define Ryan Grigson's tenure.
The U.S tech industry, which relies on foreign engineers and other technical experts for a sizable percentage of its workforce, is showing dismay over the executive order.
When the Indiana Legislature allowed a Senate committee to hear testimony on a medical marijuana-related bill, some proponents saw a glimmer of hope.