Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Last Updated Sat., January 21, 2017 - 7:15 PM

Manning 'not in the mix' to replace GM Grigson, Irsay says 6:19 PM

Associated Press
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he fired General Manager Ryan Grigson after five up-then-down years that ended with team missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998.

Colts firing GM Grigson after five seasons, report says 3:43 PM

IBJ Staff
General Manager Ryan Grigson went 49-31 as Colts general manager after replacing Bill Polian in 2012, but the team has missed the playoffs the past two seasons.

Lilly expects to soon announce late-stage clinical trial results for two biotech drugs designed to slow the inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases. By the end of the year, it will announce results for a third.
News & Analysis

As Circle Centre turns 20, declining performance, anchor woes spur worry

Sales per square foot are down, the building itself is aging, and persuading the lone anchor, Carson Pirie Scott, to stay another three years required generous incentives.
In-Depth Report

Warnings about broker's tactics went unheeded

Several state employees openly questioned how John Bales' real estate brokerage did business long before the FBI launched an investigation that led to his indictment.
AP News

Manning 'not in the mix' to replace GM Grigson, Irsay says 6:19 PM

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he fired General Manager Ryan Grigson after five up-then-down years that ended with team missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998.
News & Analysis

Trump vows to 'confront hardships' as he and Pence are sworn in

In his inaugural speech, the new president described closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the country and said the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."
AP News

French company plans 70 layoffs at Indiana factory

One of the largest employers in an Indiana county plans to lay off about 70 workers and move some production to out-of-state factories.
AP News

Lawmaker's bill targets protesters obstructing traffic

An Indiana lawmaker says disturbing newscasts of chaotic and sometimes violent protests across the United States helped lead him to propose a bill that would direct police to use "any means necessary" to break up mass gatherings that block traffic.
AP News

Former IDEM leader to lead Missouri's Department of Natural Resources

Carol Comer, who served as commissioner of Indiana's Department of Environmental Management until earlier this month, has already landed a new job in Missouri.
AP News

Drivers eager to keep IndyCar's momentum as season nears

IndyCar's top drivers are making an effort to lure extra publicity as the series appears to be making progress in generating a larger fan base.
AP News

Indiana Supreme Court's lone black member to retire

Justice Robert Rucker, a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for heroism, plans to retire this year after 18 years on the court.
AP News

Bill would allow property owners to lease rooms, homes

Under a bill proposed Tuesday, cities and towns in Indiana wouldn't be permitted to ban short-term rentals that are found on websites such as Airbnb.
AP News

Terre Haute casino endorsed by Vigo County commissioners

State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, has authored legislation that would move unused gambling slots from Rising Star Resort and Casino in Rising Sun to Terre Haute.
AP News

IndyCar keeps Firestone on board with contract extension

Firestone has a long history with the series. Since 2000, it has been IndyCar's sole tire manufacturer.
AP News

Wal-Mart planning to add about 10,000 retail jobs in U.S.

The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that 59 new, expanded or relocated Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations are in the works.
AP News

Holcomb to deliver first State of the State speech

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his first State of the State speech Tuesday night, where he is expected to discuss road funding, education and other priorities.
AP News

UPDATE: GM to add or keep 7,000 jobs, make $1B factory investment

General Motors plans to invest $1 billion in U.S. factories and add thousands of white-collar jobs, measures that have been in the works for years but announced Tuesday after criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.
AP News

IMF boosts growth forecast for United States, cites Trump impact

The 189-nation global lending agency's latest economic outlook took note of the significant impact Trump's election has already had in giving a boost to U.S. stock prices, interest rates and the dollar.
AP News

House Republican road plan includes highway tolling options

If approved, the plan would not require any future vote on tollways by lawmakers once a specific tolling plan is in place. Instead, it would leave that up to the discretion of the governor.
AP News

As GOP proposes deep tax cuts, states can offer lesson in feasibility

Those pledging to cut federal taxes to boost the economy might consider looking first at lessons learned in GOP-controlled states, such as Indiana, that adopted similar strategies, only to see growth falter or budget gaps widen.
News & Analysis

Soldiers and Sailors Monument wins landmark status

Dedicated in 1902, it's the largest of more than 200 Civil War memorials in the U.S. and the only one that combines large-scale sculpture in bronze and stone.
AP News

Indiana GOP leaders pledge vaping law overhaul

Republican legislative leaders say they want to unwind stiff regulations they imposed on Indiana's vaping industry, which created a stranglehold on the burgeoning market for one company and prompted an FBI investigation.
News & Analysis

Pence goes from outsider to Trump's inside man in Congress 

Pence, who spent a dozen years in Congress before becoming Indiana's governor, is visiting frequently with lawmakers and promising close coordination after Trump's inauguration.
AP News

Justices to weigh limits on worker rights to sue employers

The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether employers can require workers to sign arbitration agreements that prevent them from pursuing group claims in court.
AP News

More pay, greater confidence lifts U.S. retail sales 0.6 percent

Americans stepped up their auto buying and online shopping in December, reflecting a boost in confidence after the election and an increase in pay.
AP News

Obama's EPA moves to preserve gas-mileage requirements

Friday's action keeps in place pollution-reduction targets for the years 2022-2025. That means the fleet of new cars will have to average 51.4 miles per gallon by 2025, up more than 18 mpg from the 33.2 mpg requirement in 2015, the most recent year available.
AP News

America's oldest brewery targets Indiana for distribution

Confirming reports that began surfacing late last month, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. officially announced Thursday that it has reached distribution agreements with three wholesalers in the state.
AP News

U.S. government accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a "notice of violation" to the company that covers about 104,000 vehicles, including the 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram pickups.
AP News

Bosma urges Holcomb to get behind tax hike for Indiana roads

Speaker Brian Bosma said it was "important" for the governor to vocalize his support and convince voters that it is important for the Legislature to raise revenue through increased gas taxes or vehicle fees.
AP News

IndyCar extends contract with chassis manufacturer Dallara

The IndyCar Series and longtime chassis manufacturer Dallara have agreed to new multiyear contract that will extend their relationship though at least 2020 season.
AP News

U.S. Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare

By a near party-line 51-48 vote early Thursday, the GOP-run Senate approved a budget that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.
AP News

Veteran officer named new Indianapolis police chief

New Chief Bryan Roach ascends from the position of assistant chief of administration. In that role, he led a streamlining of department processes and cost-cutting.
AP News

Interstate 465 reopens sooner than expected after bridge crash

The Indiana Department of Transportation said northbound lanes of Interstate 465 reopened Wednesday, only one day after a truck carrying heavy equipment heavily damaged a highway overpass on the west side of Indianapolis.
AP News

New state schools chief picked to lead Indiana education board

Board members voted unanimously after little discussion Wednesday to endorse Jennifer McCormick as the board's leader.
AP News

Sign-ups for Obamacare lagging in Indiana

More than 167,000 Indiana residents have signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
AP News

USA Gymnastics faces another suit over alleged sex abuse by doctor

A doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts was sued Tuesday by 18 women and girls, the latest legal action over alleged assaults. Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics was named in the suit.
AP News

Senate education chief expects delay for ISTEP replacement

The Legislature is expected to extend the life of the current test so that a new version can be written and thoroughly vetted before being administered.
AP News

Indiana lawmakers propose bills to change RV sales tax law

Two proposed bills in the Indiana Legislature aim to exempt out-of-state buyers of recreational vehicles from having to pay state sales tax, even if their states don't have a reciprocal agreement in place.
AP News

Holcomb completes ascension from unknown to Indiana governor

Eric Holcomb was a struggling Republican Senate candidate a year ago, a virtual unknown in Indiana despite more than a decade at the top levels of the Republican state politics. On Monday, he became Indiana's chief executive.
AP News

UnitedHealth branches out with $2.3 billion Surgical Care deal

The U.S.’s biggest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group Inc., said it will buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. for about $2.3 billion, further diversifying by adding an outpatient surgery chain.
AP News

Trump has taken few steps to disentangle from private empire

President-elect Donald Trump continues to own or control some 500 companies that make up the Trump Organization, creating a tangle of potential conflicts of interest without precedent in modern U.S. history.
AP News

Even with increased airport security, vulnerabilities remain

The attack that killed five people Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport raised concerns about how to further protect travelers and what place firearms have in U.S. airports.
AP News

Coats' career as lawmaker, lobbyist runs counter to Trump's convictions

Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, in line to be national intelligence director, has swung back and forth between government service and lobbying, the type of Washington career that President-elect Donald Trump has mocked.
AP News

Indy Eleven's league granted extension for 2017 season by soccer's governing body

The North American Soccer League will retain its status as a Division II league for its upcoming season, but on a provisional level as U.S. soccer officials set requirements for the troubled league to maintain that status.
AP News

U.S. unemployment rate ticks up to 4.7 percent

Though the unemployment rate rose to 4.7 percent from a nine-year low of 4.6 percent, it did so for an encouraging reason: More people began looking for work.
AP News

Sears to sell famed Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker

After controlling the Craftsman name for 90 years, troubled department store operator Sears said it will sell the famous tool brand.
AP News

Indiana mayor joins crowded field to lead national Democrats

A little-known mayor from Indiana on Thursday joined a crowded field of candidates seeking to become the next head of the Democratic National Committee.
News & Analysis

Trump selects former Sen. Coats for top intelligence post 

The role would thrust the 73-year-old Coats, who retired from the U.S. Senate last year, into the center of the intelligence community the president-elect has publicly challenged.
AP News

Local Macy's, Sears stores escape new round of closures

Macy's on Wednesday announced plans to close 68 of its department stores and eliminate 10,000 jobs. Sears Holdings, meanwhile, is closing 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears department stores.
AP News

U.S. automobile sales expected to rise for sixth straight year

Demand may be slowing, but U.S. consumers still bought a whole lot of cars and trucks in 2016.
AP News

Ford gives Trump 'vote of confidence' after Mexican plant decision

Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and will instead invest some of that money in a U.S. factory that will build new electric and autonomous vehicles.
AP News

GOP leaders say road-funding plan top priority for Legislature

A coalition of not-for-profit and business community voices are urging the Republican majorities to add another priority: expanding a statewide preschool program for poor children.
AP News

Budget top priority as lawmakers head back to Statehouse

As GOP leaders preach frugality ahead of the annual legislative session that kicks off Tuesday, they are also planning for a big increase in infrastructure spending—and are considering raising taxes of some kind to pay for it.
AP News

Indiana lawmakers set to kick off annual legislative session

The Senate will gavel in for this year's session at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The House will gavel in Wednesday at the same time.

