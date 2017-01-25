`

Quick Links:
Last Updated Wed., January 25, 2017 - 11:51 PM

Conner Prairie reveals three renovation, expansion projects10:39 PM

Lindsey Erdody
Interactive history museum Conner Prairie had a record-setting 2016, and it’s on tap to have a busy 2017.

GOP lawmakers draw criticism for calling tax hikes 'user fees'10:17 PM

Associated Press analysis
The Indiana GOP is facing a public relations challenge as it tries to sell a plan to raise road funding that would increase the state's fuel tax while charging an additional $15 for vehicle registration.

Pitino, Louisville rebut NCAA findings in escort scandal 9:54 PM

Associated Press and IBJ Staff
The University of Louisville disputes NCAA allegations that Rick Pitino violated his responsibility as a head coach by failing to monitor former staffer Andre McGee, who allegedly hired escorts and strippers for sex parties with recruits and players.

Duke Realty tops expectations with fourth-quarter performance 9:47 PM

UPDATE: Dow Jones industrial average closes above 20,000 mark 4:13 PM

North-side Pittman properties sell at auction for nearly $2M 1:28 PM

Central Indiana home sales rise for 14th straight month11:11 AM

Octiv Inc. cofounder Sapp steps down as CEO 8:00 AM

Officials still evaluating Interstate 69 completion schedule

Indianapolis visitor spending rises for 4th straight year

More News
Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Lilly expects to soon announce late-stage clinical trial results for two biotech drugs designed to slow the inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases. By the end of the year, it will announce results for a third.
 More.
News & Analysis

As Circle Centre turns 20, declining performance, anchor woes spur worry

Sales per square foot are down, the building itself is aging, and persuading the lone anchor, Carson Pirie Scott, to stay another three years required generous incentives.
In-Depth Report

Warnings about broker's tactics went unheeded

Several state employees openly questioned how John Bales' real estate brokerage did business long before the FBI launched an investigation that led to his indictment.
More Special Reports
Last Updated Wed., January 25, 2017 - 11:51 PM
AP News

GOP lawmakers draw criticism for calling tax hikes 'user fees'10:17 PM

The Indiana GOP is facing a public relations challenge as it tries to sell a plan to raise road funding that would increase the state's fuel tax while charging an additional $15 for vehicle registration.
AP News

Pitino, Louisville rebut NCAA findings in escort scandal 9:54 PM

The University of Louisville disputes NCAA allegations that Rick Pitino violated his responsibility as a head coach by failing to monitor former staffer Andre McGee, who allegedly hired escorts and strippers for sex parties with recruits and players.
AP News

Duke Realty tops expectations with fourth-quarter performance 9:47 PM

Duke Realty Corp. on Wednesday reported funds from operations and profit in the fourth quarter that surpassed Wall Street expectations.
AP News

UPDATE: Dow Jones industrial average closes above 20,000 mark 4:13 PM

Other major U.S. indexes also closed at all-time highs Wednesday.
AP News

Officials still evaluating Interstate 69 completion schedule

While progress is being made on the Interstate 69 project south of Indianapolis, noncommittal answers about the project's completion have government officials frustrated.
AP News

Toyota to add 400 jobs, sink $600M into Indiana SUV factory

The factory will be able to build 40,000 more Highlanders per year when the expansion is finished in the fall of 2019.
AP News

Colts leaving Anderson for new training camp site, source says

The Colts first held camp at Anderson in 1984 and stayed there until leaving for Terre Haute in 1999. The team returned to Anderson in 2010 and has been there since.
AP News

UPDATE: Indiana lawmaker proposes big pay increase for governor, others

The measure by Republican state Sen. Randy Head comes as legislators are considering a tax increase to fund infrastructure projects.
AP News

Federal judge swats mega-merger of insurers Aetna, Humana

The decision casts in doubt the industry's other big proposed merger—Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc.'s $48 billion bid for Cigna Corp. A ruling on the Justice Department's challenge of the Anthem deal is pending.
AP News

State lawmaker apologies for 'fat women' meme

An Indiana state senator regrets an "offensive" message about women who attended the Women's March on Washington, but says he doesn't know how it was posted to his Facebook account.
AP News

Indiana prison medical chief works for private Illinois firm

The chief medical officer for Indiana's prison system held an overlapping position with a for-profit Illinois company that provides health care to correctional facilities in more than a dozen states, according to a published report.
AP News

Pence's ability to keep Indiana interests in mind likely limited

Much has changed in recent decades to reduce the ability of White House leaders from wielding undue influence when it comes to helping individual states.
AP News

'Draining the swamp' easier said than done for presidents

There's a reality to perennial promises to clean up Washington, D.C.: No one, even those knee-deep in it, considers himself or herself to be part of "the swamp."
AP News

Fair train likely to be idle again; new operator sought

An agency that oversees the Indiana State Fair train is looking for a new partner to operate the 37-mile route.
AP News

Indiana lawmakers seek changes to laws on property seizure

Eight bills have been submitted this legislative session to reform the state's civil forfeiture law.
AP News

Manning 'not in the mix' to replace GM Grigson, Irsay says

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he fired General Manager Ryan Grigson after five up-then-down years that ended with team missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998.
News & Analysis

Trump vows to 'confront hardships' as he and Pence are sworn in

In his inaugural speech, the new president described closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the country and said the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."
AP News

French company plans 70 layoffs at Indiana factory

One of the largest employers in an Indiana county plans to lay off about 70 workers and move some production to out-of-state factories.
AP News

Lawmaker's bill targets protesters obstructing traffic

An Indiana lawmaker says disturbing newscasts of chaotic and sometimes violent protests across the United States helped lead him to propose a bill that would direct police to use "any means necessary" to break up mass gatherings that block traffic.
AP News

Former IDEM leader to lead Missouri's Department of Natural Resources

Carol Comer, who served as commissioner of Indiana's Department of Environmental Management until earlier this month, has already landed a new job in Missouri.
AP News

Drivers eager to keep IndyCar's momentum as season nears

IndyCar's top drivers are making an effort to lure extra publicity as the series appears to be making progress in generating a larger fan base.
AP News

Indiana Supreme Court's lone black member to retire

Justice Robert Rucker, a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for heroism, plans to retire this year after 18 years on the court.
AP News

Bill would allow property owners to lease rooms, homes

Under a bill proposed Tuesday, cities and towns in Indiana wouldn't be permitted to ban short-term rentals that are found on websites such as Airbnb.
AP News

Terre Haute casino endorsed by Vigo County commissioners

State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, has authored legislation that would move unused gambling slots from Rising Star Resort and Casino in Rising Sun to Terre Haute.
AP News

IndyCar keeps Firestone on board with contract extension

Firestone has a long history with the series. Since 2000, it has been IndyCar's sole tire manufacturer.
AP News

Wal-Mart planning to add about 10,000 retail jobs in U.S.

The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that 59 new, expanded or relocated Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations are in the works.
AP News

Holcomb to deliver first State of the State speech

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his first State of the State speech Tuesday night, where he is expected to discuss road funding, education and other priorities.
AP News

UPDATE: GM to add or keep 7,000 jobs, make $1B factory investment

General Motors plans to invest $1 billion in U.S. factories and add thousands of white-collar jobs, measures that have been in the works for years but announced Tuesday after criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.
AP News

IMF boosts growth forecast for United States, cites Trump impact

The 189-nation global lending agency's latest economic outlook took note of the significant impact Trump's election has already had in giving a boost to U.S. stock prices, interest rates and the dollar.
AP News

House Republican road plan includes highway tolling options

If approved, the plan would not require any future vote on tollways by lawmakers once a specific tolling plan is in place. Instead, it would leave that up to the discretion of the governor.
AP News

As GOP proposes deep tax cuts, states can offer lesson in feasibility

Those pledging to cut federal taxes to boost the economy might consider looking first at lessons learned in GOP-controlled states, such as Indiana, that adopted similar strategies, only to see growth falter or budget gaps widen.
News & Analysis

Soldiers and Sailors Monument wins landmark status

Dedicated in 1902, it's the largest of more than 200 Civil War memorials in the U.S. and the only one that combines large-scale sculpture in bronze and stone.
AP News

Indiana GOP leaders pledge vaping law overhaul

Republican legislative leaders say they want to unwind stiff regulations they imposed on Indiana's vaping industry, which created a stranglehold on the burgeoning market for one company and prompted an FBI investigation.
News & Analysis

Pence goes from outsider to Trump's inside man in Congress 

Pence, who spent a dozen years in Congress before becoming Indiana's governor, is visiting frequently with lawmakers and promising close coordination after Trump's inauguration.
AP News

Justices to weigh limits on worker rights to sue employers

The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether employers can require workers to sign arbitration agreements that prevent them from pursuing group claims in court.
AP News

More pay, greater confidence lifts U.S. retail sales 0.6 percent

Americans stepped up their auto buying and online shopping in December, reflecting a boost in confidence after the election and an increase in pay.
AP News

Obama's EPA moves to preserve gas-mileage requirements

Friday's action keeps in place pollution-reduction targets for the years 2022-2025. That means the fleet of new cars will have to average 51.4 miles per gallon by 2025, up more than 18 mpg from the 33.2 mpg requirement in 2015, the most recent year available.
AP News

America's oldest brewery targets Indiana for distribution

Confirming reports that began surfacing late last month, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. officially announced Thursday that it has reached distribution agreements with three wholesalers in the state.
AP News

U.S. government accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a "notice of violation" to the company that covers about 104,000 vehicles, including the 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram pickups.
AP News

Bosma urges Holcomb to get behind tax hike for Indiana roads

Speaker Brian Bosma said it was "important" for the governor to vocalize his support and convince voters that it is important for the Legislature to raise revenue through increased gas taxes or vehicle fees.
AP News

IndyCar extends contract with chassis manufacturer Dallara

The IndyCar Series and longtime chassis manufacturer Dallara have agreed to new multiyear contract that will extend their relationship though at least 2020 season.
AP News

U.S. Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare

By a near party-line 51-48 vote early Thursday, the GOP-run Senate approved a budget that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.
AP News

Veteran officer named new Indianapolis police chief

New Chief Bryan Roach ascends from the position of assistant chief of administration. In that role, he led a streamlining of department processes and cost-cutting.
AP News

Interstate 465 reopens sooner than expected after bridge crash

The Indiana Department of Transportation said northbound lanes of Interstate 465 reopened Wednesday, only one day after a truck carrying heavy equipment heavily damaged a highway overpass on the west side of Indianapolis.
AP News

New state schools chief picked to lead Indiana education board

Board members voted unanimously after little discussion Wednesday to endorse Jennifer McCormick as the board's leader.
AP News

Sign-ups for Obamacare lagging in Indiana

More than 167,000 Indiana residents have signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
AP News

USA Gymnastics faces another suit over alleged sex abuse by doctor

A doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts was sued Tuesday by 18 women and girls, the latest legal action over alleged assaults. Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics was named in the suit.
AP News

Senate education chief expects delay for ISTEP replacement

The Legislature is expected to extend the life of the current test so that a new version can be written and thoroughly vetted before being administered.
AP News

Indiana lawmakers propose bills to change RV sales tax law

Two proposed bills in the Indiana Legislature aim to exempt out-of-state buyers of recreational vehicles from having to pay state sales tax, even if their states don't have a reciprocal agreement in place.
AP News

Holcomb completes ascension from unknown to Indiana governor

Eric Holcomb was a struggling Republican Senate candidate a year ago, a virtual unknown in Indiana despite more than a decade at the top levels of the Republican state politics. On Monday, he became Indiana's chief executive.

Blogs

Lou Harry's A&E
Lou Harry

IMA hire steps into new position with familiar feel

Jeremy Shubrook's title will be director of festivals, performance and public programs—in a position at least partly inspired by the IMA's former curator of audience experience and performance.
Property Lines
Scott Olson

Massive $90M Greenwood retail project facing delays

Gershman Partners had hoped to start construction late last year, but the mayor of Greenwood says large retailers have been slow to commit to the project, causing the delay.
The Score
Anthony Schoettle

Could an IndyCar-themed attraction be in downtown's future?

Many convention visitors and business travelers staying downtown want to experience the IMS, but don’t necessarily want to travel the four miles or so west to the track to do so, said Visit Indy CEO Leonard Hoops.
North of 96th
Lindsey Erdody

Noblesville approves preliminary funding for Pleasant Street project

The Noblesville City Council approved spending up to $3.75 million for planning, design, permitting and property acquisition on Tuesday night.
The Dose
John Russell

Big Pharma trying to rehab image with ennobling ad campaign

The drug industry spends $5 billion a year pitching its pills and ointments to consumers. But it still finds itself on the defensive over high prices, so an industry group is trying to rescue its image.

A&E, etc.

Conner Prairie reveals three renovation, expansion projects

Interactive history museum Conner Prairie had a record-setting 2016, and it’s on tap to have a busy 2017.

Music venue The Warehouse in Carmel abruptly closes

The Warehouse—a 150-seat venue in a 60-year-old former machine shop in the Arts & Design District—had three shows scheduled this week. Dozens of national artists played at the music hall over the past 15 months.

Indianapolis visitor spending rises for 4th straight year

Visitors to Indianapolis continue to boost the region’s economy with new levels of spending, according to a study unveiled Tuesday at Visit Indy’s annual meeting at the Indiana Convention Center.

IMA hire steps into new position with familiar feel

Jeremy Shubrook's title will be director of festivals, performance and public programs—in a position at least partly inspired by the IMA's former curator of audience experience and performance.

More A&E, etc.

FEATURED MAGAZINES AND SUPPLEMENTS

 

Forefront
A former federal prosecutor and an advocate for public defenders face off over whether DNA should be collected from all arrestees—and whether it should be kept on file even if the defendant is never convicted and more.

2017 Book of Lists
The 2017 Book of Lists is a compilation of IBJ's weekly Top 25 Lists and classifieds in 12 major categories from Commercial Real Estate to Travel/Hospitality.

 

CFO of the Year CFO of the Year
IBJ honors 15 chief financial officers who helped their public companies, private firms, not-for-profits and governments thrive. You’ll learn how one pulled his iconic Indiana company out of bankruptcy and profitability and much more.

Women of Influence
IBJ’s Women of Influence program is in its 10th year of recognizing women who have risen to the highest levels of business, the arts and public service in central Indiana.

PROMOTIONAL SUPPLEMENTS

Giving Guide
Where can your time, talent and treasure do the most good? Our 2017 Giving Guide profiles 45 worthy organizations in Central Indiana that need your help.

Executive Gift Guide Executive Gift Guide
Find a gift for everyone on your list this holiday season. From personal gifts to rewards for your work team, the Executive Gift Guide has you covered.

Breast Cancer Awareness Breast Cancer Awareness
IBJ and our sponsors are proud to join the annual campaign to increase breast cancer awareness. Inside you'll find stories about advancements in detection, emphasis on total care and emotional support.

Meeting & Event Planning Guide
Get the rundown on the places to have meetings, parties and events in town—and who can provide the catering and services to make them special. Plus, read about the trends in events.

 
Hosted Content Management System, Hosted eCommerce Software, Web Design and Web Development