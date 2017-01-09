Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

AP News Holcomb completes ascension from unknown to Indiana governor Eric Holcomb was a struggling Republican Senate candidate a year ago, a virtual unknown in Indiana despite more than a decade at the top levels of the Republican state politics. On Monday, he became Indiana's chief executive.

AP News UnitedHealth branches out with $2.3 billion Surgical Care deal The U.S.’s biggest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group Inc., said it will buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. for about $2.3 billion, further diversifying by adding an outpatient surgery chain.

AP News Trump has taken few steps to disentangle from private empire President-elect Donald Trump continues to own or control some 500 companies that make up the Trump Organization, creating a tangle of potential conflicts of interest without precedent in modern U.S. history.

AP News Even with increased airport security, vulnerabilities remain The attack that killed five people Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport raised concerns about how to further protect travelers and what place firearms have in U.S. airports.

AP News Coats' career as lawmaker, lobbyist runs counter to Trump's convictions Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, in line to be national intelligence director, has swung back and forth between government service and lobbying, the type of Washington career that President-elect Donald Trump has mocked.

AP News Indy Eleven's league granted extension for 2017 season by soccer's governing body The North American Soccer League will retain its status as a Division II league for its upcoming season, but on a provisional level as U.S. soccer officials set requirements for the troubled league to maintain that status.

AP News U.S. unemployment rate ticks up to 4.7 percent Though the unemployment rate rose to 4.7 percent from a nine-year low of 4.6 percent, it did so for an encouraging reason: More people began looking for work.

AP News Sears to sell famed Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker After controlling the Craftsman name for 90 years, troubled department store operator Sears said it will sell the famous tool brand.

AP News Indiana mayor joins crowded field to lead national Democrats A little-known mayor from Indiana on Thursday joined a crowded field of candidates seeking to become the next head of the Democratic National Committee.

News & Analysis Trump selects former Sen. Coats for top intelligence post The role would thrust the 73-year-old Coats, who retired from the U.S. Senate last year, into the center of the intelligence community the president-elect has publicly challenged.

AP News Local Macy's, Sears stores escape new round of closures Macy's on Wednesday announced plans to close 68 of its department stores and eliminate 10,000 jobs. Sears Holdings, meanwhile, is closing 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears department stores.

AP News U.S. automobile sales expected to rise for sixth straight year Demand may be slowing, but U.S. consumers still bought a whole lot of cars and trucks in 2016.

AP News Ford gives Trump 'vote of confidence' after Mexican plant decision Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and will instead invest some of that money in a U.S. factory that will build new electric and autonomous vehicles.

AP News GOP leaders say road-funding plan top priority for Legislature A coalition of not-for-profit and business community voices are urging the Republican majorities to add another priority: expanding a statewide preschool program for poor children.

AP News Budget top priority as lawmakers head back to Statehouse As GOP leaders preach frugality ahead of the annual legislative session that kicks off Tuesday, they are also planning for a big increase in infrastructure spending—and are considering raising taxes of some kind to pay for it.

AP News Indiana lawmakers set to kick off annual legislative session The Senate will gavel in for this year's session at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The House will gavel in Wednesday at the same time.

AP News Indianapolis to receive $5M in federal homelessness aid Mayor Joe Hogsett is scheduled to announce details Tuesday morning along with anti-homelessness advocates.

AP News Holcomb picks Allen County official to serve as state auditor Tera Klutz will be the first certified public accountant to be Indiana auditor, the top state official in charge of paying the state's bills and accounting for state money, according to Holcomb's office.

AP News Indianapolis police force veteran named temporary chief Valerie Cunningham temporarily takes over for Troy Riggs, who announced Dec. 21 he would be stepping down.

AP News RV industry makes comeback in Elkhart County The industry has since shown resiliency. The county had an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent this year, and potential customers have more disposable income.

AP News Butler team plane loses pressure, scaring team, staff The charter plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis after Thursday's 76-73 loss to St. John's.

AP News Banks agree to pay $9 million to settle biased-lending claim Indianapolis might stand to benefit from a U.S. Department of Justice settlement with two Cincinnati-based banks, which are accused of biased mortgage lending in four cities.

AP News Great expectations: Small businesses upbeat about 2017 Many business owners are optimistic because they expect President-elect Donald Trump to deliver on promises to lower taxes and roll back regulations including parts of the health care law.

AP News Last of five convicted in fatal house explosion receives sentence More than four years after the massive house explosion that killed two neighbors and damaged dozens of homes, all five of the people involved in the crime have been sentenced to spend at least some time in prison.