Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

AP News Toyota to add 400 jobs, sink $600M into Indiana SUV factory The factory will be able to build 40,000 more Highlanders per year when the expansion is finished in the fall of 2019.

AP News Colts leaving Anderson for new training camp site, source says The Colts first held camp at Anderson in 1984 and stayed there until leaving for Terre Haute in 1999. The team returned to Anderson in 2010 and has been there since.

AP News UPDATE: Indiana lawmaker proposes big pay increase for governor, others The measure by Republican state Sen. Randy Head comes as legislators are considering a tax increase to fund infrastructure projects.

AP News Federal judge swats mega-merger of insurers Aetna, Humana The decision casts in doubt the industry's other big proposed merger—Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc.'s $48 billion bid for Cigna Corp. A ruling on the Justice Department's challenge of the Anthem deal is pending.

AP News State lawmaker apologies for 'fat women' meme An Indiana state senator regrets an "offensive" message about women who attended the Women's March on Washington, but says he doesn't know how it was posted to his Facebook account.

AP News Indiana prison medical chief works for private Illinois firm The chief medical officer for Indiana's prison system held an overlapping position with a for-profit Illinois company that provides health care to correctional facilities in more than a dozen states, according to a published report.

AP News Pence's ability to keep Indiana interests in mind likely limited Much has changed in recent decades to reduce the ability of White House leaders from wielding undue influence when it comes to helping individual states.

AP News 'Draining the swamp' easier said than done for presidents There's a reality to perennial promises to clean up Washington, D.C.: No one, even those knee-deep in it, considers himself or herself to be part of "the swamp."

AP News Fair train likely to be idle again; new operator sought An agency that oversees the Indiana State Fair train is looking for a new partner to operate the 37-mile route.

AP News Indiana lawmakers seek changes to laws on property seizure Eight bills have been submitted this legislative session to reform the state's civil forfeiture law.

AP News Manning 'not in the mix' to replace GM Grigson, Irsay says Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he fired General Manager Ryan Grigson after five up-then-down years that ended with team missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998.

News & Analysis Trump vows to 'confront hardships' as he and Pence are sworn in In his inaugural speech, the new president described closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the country and said the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."

AP News French company plans 70 layoffs at Indiana factory One of the largest employers in an Indiana county plans to lay off about 70 workers and move some production to out-of-state factories.

AP News Lawmaker's bill targets protesters obstructing traffic An Indiana lawmaker says disturbing newscasts of chaotic and sometimes violent protests across the United States helped lead him to propose a bill that would direct police to use "any means necessary" to break up mass gatherings that block traffic.

AP News Former IDEM leader to lead Missouri's Department of Natural Resources Carol Comer, who served as commissioner of Indiana's Department of Environmental Management until earlier this month, has already landed a new job in Missouri.

AP News Drivers eager to keep IndyCar's momentum as season nears IndyCar's top drivers are making an effort to lure extra publicity as the series appears to be making progress in generating a larger fan base.

AP News Indiana Supreme Court's lone black member to retire Justice Robert Rucker, a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for heroism, plans to retire this year after 18 years on the court.

AP News Bill would allow property owners to lease rooms, homes Under a bill proposed Tuesday, cities and towns in Indiana wouldn't be permitted to ban short-term rentals that are found on websites such as Airbnb.

AP News Terre Haute casino endorsed by Vigo County commissioners State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, has authored legislation that would move unused gambling slots from Rising Star Resort and Casino in Rising Sun to Terre Haute.

AP News IndyCar keeps Firestone on board with contract extension Firestone has a long history with the series. Since 2000, it has been IndyCar's sole tire manufacturer.

AP News Wal-Mart planning to add about 10,000 retail jobs in U.S. The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that 59 new, expanded or relocated Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations are in the works.

AP News Holcomb to deliver first State of the State speech Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his first State of the State speech Tuesday night, where he is expected to discuss road funding, education and other priorities.

AP News UPDATE: GM to add or keep 7,000 jobs, make $1B factory investment General Motors plans to invest $1 billion in U.S. factories and add thousands of white-collar jobs, measures that have been in the works for years but announced Tuesday after criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.

AP News IMF boosts growth forecast for United States, cites Trump impact The 189-nation global lending agency's latest economic outlook took note of the significant impact Trump's election has already had in giving a boost to U.S. stock prices, interest rates and the dollar.