Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that 59 new, expanded or relocated Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations are in the works.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his first State of the State speech Tuesday night, where he is expected to discuss road funding, education and other priorities.
General Motors plans to invest $1 billion in U.S. factories and add thousands of white-collar jobs, measures that have been in the works for years but announced Tuesday after criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.
The 189-nation global lending agency's latest economic outlook took note of the significant impact Trump's election has already had in giving a boost to U.S. stock prices, interest rates and the dollar.
If approved, the plan would not require any future vote on tollways by lawmakers once a specific tolling plan is in place. Instead, it would leave that up to the discretion of the governor.
Those pledging to cut federal taxes to boost the economy might consider looking first at lessons learned in GOP-controlled states, such as Indiana, that adopted similar strategies, only to see growth falter or budget gaps widen.
Dedicated in 1902, it's the largest of more than 200 Civil War memorials in the U.S. and the only one that combines large-scale sculpture in bronze and stone.
Republican legislative leaders say they want to unwind stiff regulations they imposed on Indiana's vaping industry, which created a stranglehold on the burgeoning market for one company and prompted an FBI investigation.
Pence, who spent a dozen years in Congress before becoming Indiana's governor, is visiting frequently with lawmakers and promising close coordination after Trump's inauguration.
The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether employers can require workers to sign arbitration agreements that prevent them from pursuing group claims in court.
Americans stepped up their auto buying and online shopping in December, reflecting a boost in confidence after the election and an increase in pay.
Friday's action keeps in place pollution-reduction targets for the years 2022-2025. That means the fleet of new cars will have to average 51.4 miles per gallon by 2025, up more than 18 mpg from the 33.2 mpg requirement in 2015, the most recent year available.
Confirming reports that began surfacing late last month, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. officially announced Thursday that it has reached distribution agreements with three wholesalers in the state.
The Environmental Protection Agency issued a "notice of violation" to the company that covers about 104,000 vehicles, including the 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram pickups.
Speaker Brian Bosma said it was "important" for the governor to vocalize his support and convince voters that it is important for the Legislature to raise revenue through increased gas taxes or vehicle fees.
The IndyCar Series and longtime chassis manufacturer Dallara have agreed to new multiyear contract that will extend their relationship though at least 2020 season.
By a near party-line 51-48 vote early Thursday, the GOP-run Senate approved a budget that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.
New Chief Bryan Roach ascends from the position of assistant chief of administration. In that role, he led a streamlining of department processes and cost-cutting.
The Indiana Department of Transportation said northbound lanes of Interstate 465 reopened Wednesday, only one day after a truck carrying heavy equipment heavily damaged a highway overpass on the west side of Indianapolis.
Board members voted unanimously after little discussion Wednesday to endorse Jennifer McCormick as the board's leader.
More than 167,000 Indiana residents have signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
A doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts was sued Tuesday by 18 women and girls, the latest legal action over alleged assaults. Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics was named in the suit.
The Legislature is expected to extend the life of the current test so that a new version can be written and thoroughly vetted before being administered.
Two proposed bills in the Indiana Legislature aim to exempt out-of-state buyers of recreational vehicles from having to pay state sales tax, even if their states don't have a reciprocal agreement in place.
Eric Holcomb was a struggling Republican Senate candidate a year ago, a virtual unknown in Indiana despite more than a decade at the top levels of the Republican state politics. On Monday, he became Indiana's chief executive.