Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

AP News Soldiers and Sailors Monument wins landmark status Dedicated in 1902, it's the largest of more than 200 Civil War memorials in the U.S. and the only one that combines large-scale sculpture in bronze and stone.

AP News Indiana GOP leaders pledge vaping law overhaul Republican legislative leaders say they want to unwind stiff regulations they imposed on Indiana's vaping industry, which created a stranglehold on the burgeoning market for one company and prompted an FBI investigation.

News & Analysis Pence goes from outsider to Trump's inside man in Congress Pence, who spent a dozen years in Congress before becoming Indiana's governor, is visiting frequently with lawmakers and promising close coordination after Trump's inauguration.

AP News Justices to weigh limits on worker rights to sue employers The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether employers can require workers to sign arbitration agreements that prevent them from pursuing group claims in court.

AP News More pay, greater confidence lifts U.S. retail sales 0.6 percent Americans stepped up their auto buying and online shopping in December, reflecting a boost in confidence after the election and an increase in pay.

AP News Obama's EPA moves to preserve gas-mileage requirements Friday's action keeps in place pollution-reduction targets for the years 2022-2025. That means the fleet of new cars will have to average 51.4 miles per gallon by 2025, up more than 18 mpg from the 33.2 mpg requirement in 2015, the most recent year available.

AP News America's oldest brewery targets Indiana for distribution Confirming reports that began surfacing late last month, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. officially announced Thursday that it has reached distribution agreements with three wholesalers in the state.

AP News U.S. government accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions The Environmental Protection Agency issued a "notice of violation" to the company that covers about 104,000 vehicles, including the 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram pickups.

AP News Bosma urges Holcomb to get behind tax hike for Indiana roads Speaker Brian Bosma said it was "important" for the governor to vocalize his support and convince voters that it is important for the Legislature to raise revenue through increased gas taxes or vehicle fees.

AP News IndyCar extends contract with chassis manufacturer Dallara The IndyCar Series and longtime chassis manufacturer Dallara have agreed to new multiyear contract that will extend their relationship though at least 2020 season.

AP News U.S. Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare By a near party-line 51-48 vote early Thursday, the GOP-run Senate approved a budget that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.

AP News Veteran officer named new Indianapolis police chief New Chief Bryan Roach ascends from the position of assistant chief of administration. In that role, he led a streamlining of department processes and cost-cutting.

AP News Interstate 465 reopens sooner than expected after bridge crash The Indiana Department of Transportation said northbound lanes of Interstate 465 reopened Wednesday, only one day after a truck carrying heavy equipment heavily damaged a highway overpass on the west side of Indianapolis.

AP News New state schools chief picked to lead Indiana education board Board members voted unanimously after little discussion Wednesday to endorse Jennifer McCormick as the board's leader.

AP News Sign-ups for Obamacare lagging in Indiana More than 167,000 Indiana residents have signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

AP News USA Gymnastics faces another suit over alleged sex abuse by doctor A doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts was sued Tuesday by 18 women and girls, the latest legal action over alleged assaults. Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics was named in the suit.

AP News Senate education chief expects delay for ISTEP replacement The Legislature is expected to extend the life of the current test so that a new version can be written and thoroughly vetted before being administered.

AP News Indiana lawmakers propose bills to change RV sales tax law Two proposed bills in the Indiana Legislature aim to exempt out-of-state buyers of recreational vehicles from having to pay state sales tax, even if their states don't have a reciprocal agreement in place.

AP News Holcomb completes ascension from unknown to Indiana governor Eric Holcomb was a struggling Republican Senate candidate a year ago, a virtual unknown in Indiana despite more than a decade at the top levels of the Republican state politics. On Monday, he became Indiana's chief executive.

AP News UnitedHealth branches out with $2.3 billion Surgical Care deal The U.S.’s biggest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group Inc., said it will buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. for about $2.3 billion, further diversifying by adding an outpatient surgery chain.

AP News Trump has taken few steps to disentangle from private empire President-elect Donald Trump continues to own or control some 500 companies that make up the Trump Organization, creating a tangle of potential conflicts of interest without precedent in modern U.S. history.

AP News Even with increased airport security, vulnerabilities remain The attack that killed five people Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport raised concerns about how to further protect travelers and what place firearms have in U.S. airports.

AP News Coats' career as lawmaker, lobbyist runs counter to Trump's convictions Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, in line to be national intelligence director, has swung back and forth between government service and lobbying, the type of Washington career that President-elect Donald Trump has mocked.

AP News Indy Eleven's league granted extension for 2017 season by soccer's governing body The North American Soccer League will retain its status as a Division II league for its upcoming season, but on a provisional level as U.S. soccer officials set requirements for the troubled league to maintain that status.