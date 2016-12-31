`

Last Updated Sat., December 31, 2016 - 10:22 PM

Langellier: Many tech firms would be better off here

Jared Council
TechPoint CEO Mike Langellier spoke with IBJ about his group's evolution, his interest in the internet of things, and why elected officials are increasingly paying attention to tech.

RV industry makes comeback in Elkhart County

Associated Press
The industry has since shown resiliency. The county had an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent this year, and potential customers have more disposable income.

Butler team plane loses pressure, scaring team, staff

Associated Press
The charter plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis after Thursday's 76-73 loss to St. John's.

WTHR reporter says he's leaving journalism

Two men charged with securities fraud for alleged Ponzi scheme

State eco-devo agency inked fewer incentive deals in 2016

Long-discussed Penrose on Mass project clears major hurdle

Banks agree to pay $9 million to settle biased-lending claim

Sears Holdings lines up $200M in financing to stay afloat

High CFO turnover for retailers a sign of the times

Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Lilly expects to soon announce late-stage clinical trial results for two biotech drugs designed to slow the inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases. By the end of the year, it will announce results for a third.
News & Analysis

As Circle Centre turns 20, declining performance, anchor woes spur worry

Sales per square foot are down, the building itself is aging, and persuading the lone anchor, Carson Pirie Scott, to stay another three years required generous incentives.
In-Depth Report

Warnings about broker's tactics went unheeded

Several state employees openly questioned how John Bales' real estate brokerage did business long before the FBI launched an investigation that led to his indictment.
Banks agree to pay $9 million to settle biased-lending claim

Indianapolis might stand to benefit from a U.S. Department of Justice settlement with two Cincinnati-based banks, which are accused of biased mortgage lending in four cities.
Great expectations: Small businesses upbeat about 2017

Many business owners are optimistic because they expect President-elect Donald Trump to deliver on promises to lower taxes and roll back regulations including parts of the health care law.
Last of five convicted in fatal house explosion receives sentence

More than four years after the massive house explosion that killed two neighbors and damaged dozens of homes, all five of the people involved in the crime have been sentenced to spend at least some time in prison.
Indiana Democratic chairman seeking re-election to position

The Indiana Democratic Party chairman has the backing of some top party officeholders to remain in the job despite the thumping that state Democrats took in November's election.
New Indiana coach makes debut in bowl game against Utah

Less than four weeks after getting the job, Tom Allen will coach his first college football game when the Hoosiers (6-6) take on Utah (8-4) in the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday night.
UPS says it expects to make 1.3M returns to retailers in one day

UPS expects to deliver 1.3 million packages back to retailers on Jan. 5, which is celebrated by the delivery service as "National Returns Day."
U.S. consumer confidence hits 15-year high

American households are expecting a Donald Trump administration to deliver. They are more upbeat about the prospects for the economy, labor market and their incomes, the Conference Board said.
GOP factions will need to unite to replace health care law

Republicans are united on repealing President Barack Obama's health care law, but ideologically and practically speaking, they're in different camps over replacing it.
Indiana bill seeks to eliminate requirement for gun permits

Gun rights advocates view the upcoming legislative session as their best bet to get rid of an Indiana law that requires a license to carry handguns.
Indianapolis eyes changing treatment of mentally ill inmates

Mental health advocates say decades of mental institution closures have turned the nation's jails into de facto mental health facilities and placed extra burdens on staff often ill-prepared to deal with those inmates' needs.
Pence hands out pay raises, awards before leaving office

On his way out of office, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence approved pay raises for state employees while giving one of the state's highest awards to more than a dozen of his political allies and staff.
Holcomb reappoints Carter to lead state police, names chief of staff

Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb announced several appointments and reappointments Friday.
State senator proposes casino for Terre Haute

Legislation to put a casino in one, specific location would be tough to pass. Lawmakers from Gary have tried for years to move one of its riverboat casinos inland and a previous proposal to move part of Rising Sun’s gambling operations to Indianapolis found a skeptical response.
Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for extinction? 

Since 2015 at least five gay bars have closed in the city, about half the total. Among the casualties: the venerable Varsity, dating back to the 1940s. Talbott Street, long-known for its drag shows, also closed, as did the 501 Eagle, a bar favored by leather enthusiasts since 1986.
Incoming governor assembles finance team

Eric Holcomb tapped Jason Dudich as budget director and Adam Krupp as Department of Revenue commissioner. He also announced that Mike Pence-appointee Dan Huge will continue as director of the Indiana Finance Authority.
Secretary of Indiana's welfare agency resigns 

FSSA chief John Wernert is stepping down to work for the Sagamore Institute, a right-leaning think tank based in Indianapolis.
Passenger line between Chicago, Ohio to be studied

Federal rail and state transportation officials have approved a process that could restore passenger rail service to Fort Wayne.
Officials want $150K loan tied to Muncie project paid back

The $150,000 loan to a businessman was made more than three years ago as part of an effort to redevelop a Muncie building and create jobs.
Indiana ties record low of 115 workplace deaths in 2015

Men accounted for 90 percent of last year's workplace fatalities. Officials say nearly half of the workplace deaths resulted from a transportation-related accident.
Email reveals rifts between ex-Ball State chief, board chair

A Muncie newspaper has obtained an email revealing tension between former Ball State University President Paul Ferguson and the school's governing board chairman before the president's sudden exit.
Indiana's 11 Electoral College voters cast votes for Trump

Anti-Trump activists gathered outside the Indiana House chamber where electors met and jeered proceedings. Dozens of supporters were in the House chamber to watch the vote.
U.S. gas prices jump 6 cents over two weeks

The hike mostly results from an agreement Nov. 30 by major oil-producing countries to slash output.
Purdue freezes room, board rates for fifth year in a row

Campus housing costs will range from about $2,500 to $9,500 per academic year depending on what kind of facilities students choose.
Indiana's electors expected to cast ballots for Trump

In Indiana, home state to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, none designated as electors by Trump's November victory is expected to buck their party.
Indiana's wealthiest districts get most teacher bonus pay

Data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education shows Carmel Clay Schools leading the state in the most performance money per teacher.
Andretti, Steinbrenners team up with teenager Colton Herta

Two of America's best-known sports families are becoming co-owners of an Indy Lights Series team next season and that the 16-year-old Herta will drive the No. 98 car.
Retired senator named executive director of vaping group

A recently retired Indiana lawmaker who voted in favor of a controversial vaping bill has been hired as the executive director of the Vapor Association of Indiana.
Lilly shares jump after it offers better-than-expected forecast

Eli Lilly and Co. shares rose sharply Thursday morning after the company presented a better-than-expected 2017 forecast nearly a month after it had announced the failure of a key Alzheimer's treatment in testing.
GOP leaders says some type of tax hike needed for Indiana roads

Incoming Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he wants to develop an infrastructure plan that could cover the next 20 years. But he has yet to weigh in on specifics and hasn't indicated his stance on a tax increase.
NCAA promotes Gavitt, Luck in shakeup of senior staff

NCAA President Mark Emmert on Wednesday announced a reorganization of senior staff in the championships group at the national headquarters in Indianapolis.
F-rated Indiana schools increase under new grading system

The number of Indiana schools that received failing marks roughly doubled, to 130, this year, while the number receiving A grades fell by half.
Court revives claims in concussion suit against NCAA, Notre Dame

A state appeals court has ruled that the widow of a former Notre Dame football player can proceed with claims in a lawsuit that said her husband was disabled by and ultimately died from concussion-related head injuries suffered during his college career.
Report: Tribal casino may cut Indiana revenue by $355M

A tribal casino set to open in South Bend in 2018 could reduce Indiana's tax revenue by more than $350 million in its first five years, according to a report released Tuesday by a group that represents most of Indiana's commercial casinos.
Trump would likely face battle in reducing F-35 program

After President-elect Donald Trump attacked the cost of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter on Monday as "out of control," several lawmakers praised the Pentagon's most expensive weapons acquisition, aware of the tens of thousands of jobs the aircraft generates in 45 states.
Central Indiana power plant suffers second worker death this year

Coroner Annette Rohlman says the death Monday afternoon at the Eagle Valley Generating Station is being investigated as an accident.
Wind turbine maker paying back county after missing hiring goals

An Italian company planned to create 450 jobs when plans for its Muncie factory were announced in 2008, but it never employed more than about 60.
Hogsett eyes new jail, focus on mental health in criminal justice system

Mayor Joe Hogsett is drafting plans for a new jail that would combine Marion County's three existing lockups under one roof, creating room for 2,600 to 3,000 inmates.
Workers at endangered Indiana plant feel forgotten by Trump

Connecticut-based United Technologies, the parent firm of Carrier Corp., said in a statement that its plans to send 700 Huntington jobs to Mexico haven't changed.
Bicentennial trust preserves more than 11,000 Indiana acres

The program works to acquire land for conservation and recreation. It honors the establishment of the state park system, which was created in 1916 to commemorate Indiana's centennial.
Small business owners have post-election surge in confidence

Just over half the owners surveyed said they believed actions by the administration of Republican President-elect Donald Trump and Congress will make their companies better off.
Rollback of truck safety rules may be just the beginning

The trucking industry scored a victory this week when Republican lawmakers effectively blocked Obama administration safety rules aimed at keeping tired truckers off the highway.
Union president challenges Trump on Carrier job numbers

The union president slammed by Donald Trump on Twitter challenged the president-elect to back up his claim that a deal with Carrier Corp. would save 1,100 jobs in Indianapolis.
Northern Indiana Indian tribe plans to open casino in 2018

The casino is expected to draw business from Indiana's existing casinos, which have already been seeing business shrink because of competition from surrounding states.
Teachers could grade ISTEP replacement test under proposal

An Indiana lawmaker has proposed having teachers grade the state's new standardized test as major decisions for the replacement of the current ISTEP exams loom.
IU treasurer: School could operate at net loss by 2020

Indiana University is on a trajectory to be operating at a net loss of about $70 million by 2021, the school's treasurer told the board of trustees.
High court sides with Samsung in patent dispute with Apple

A unanimous Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with smartphone maker Samsung in its high-profile patent dispute with Apple over the design of the iPhone.
Supreme Court upholds broad power to curb insider trading

The justices ruled Tuesday that sharing corporate secrets with friends or relatives is illegal even if the insider providing the tip doesn't receive anything of value in return.
UPDATE: Purdue signs Western Kentucky coach to end woes, jazz up program

New Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski thought Jeff Brohm was the perfect fit for a school dubbed the "Cradle of Quarterbacks."

Lou Harry's A&E
Lou Harry

Priority list includes Elvis, First Friday, more

Former Yuletide Celebration host Maureen McGovern pays a return visit to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
Property Lines
Scott Olson

Roundup: Another Musk eatery coming; BurgerFuel commits to Broad Ripple

Kimbal Musk is nearing a deal to take over the former Double 8 Foods building on College Avenue, and New Zealand-based chain BurgerFuel has chosen Indiana for its first restaurant in the United States.
The Score
Anthony Schoettle

Anthem, Colts expect new wellness program to reach thousands

Blue Ticket to Health is modeled after a program Anthem launched with the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. But Anthem officials said the program will be much bigger in central Indiana.
North of 96th
Lindsey Erdody

Retail building proposed near Carmel-Zionsville border

Carmel-based JDF Development LLC has filed plans for a 9,500-square-foot building that will be located at the southwest corner of U.S. 421 and Bennett Parkway.
The Dose
John Russell

Indiana edges up to 39th place in national health rankings

The Hoosier state still has an armful of health challenges, from high levels of smoking and obesity to the prevalence of air pollution and cardiovascular disease.

A&E, etc.

Priority list includes Elvis, First Friday, more

Former Yuletide Celebration host Maureen McGovern pays a return visit to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Advanced bookings down for Indy hotels

The number of hotel rooms Visit Indy booked into future years took a tumble in 2016 to the lowest level since 2013. But local tourism and hotel officials aren’t overly concerned.

LOPRESTI: A month-by-month look at the 2017 sports calendar

No shortage of mysteries to solve as local favorite teams prepare to compete.

LOU'S VIEWS: Underground Railroad station gets $3.8 million upgrade

The newly renamed Levi and Elisabeth Coffin State Historic Site now offers more context.

