Last Updated Mon., January 16, 2017 - 10:16 AM

Soldiers and Sailors Monument wins landmark status 9:40 AM

Associated Press
Dedicated in 1902, it's the largest of more than 200 Civil War memorials in the U.S. and the only one that combines large-scale sculpture in bronze and stone.

Indiana to get $12.7M from Moody's ratings settlement11:16 PM

Bloomberg News and IBJ Staff
Moody’s Corp. has agreed to pay almost $864 million to resolve a multiyear U.S. investigation into credit ratings on subprime mortgage securities. Indiana is one of 21 states getting some of the settlement.

Indiana GOP leaders pledge vaping law overhaul10:45 PM

Associated Press
Republican legislative leaders say they want to unwind stiff regulations they imposed on Indiana's vaping industry, which created a stranglehold on the burgeoning market for one company and prompted an FBI investigation.

Whitestown sees spike in single-family home permits

Community Health demolishing, rebuilding East hospital

'Sisters of Savings' sell Hare Chevrolet to national firm

Justices to weigh limits on worker rights to sue employers

Ambrose pays $47.8M for north-side office property

Lilly Endowment dishes out $100M to local human service agencies

WHMB thinks new all-sports local TV channel will score

Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Lilly expects to soon announce late-stage clinical trial results for two biotech drugs designed to slow the inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases. By the end of the year, it will announce results for a third.
As Circle Centre turns 20, declining performance, anchor woes spur worry

Sales per square foot are down, the building itself is aging, and persuading the lone anchor, Carson Pirie Scott, to stay another three years required generous incentives.
Warnings about broker's tactics went unheeded

Several state employees openly questioned how John Bales' real estate brokerage did business long before the FBI launched an investigation that led to his indictment.
Pence goes from outsider to Trump's inside man in Congress 

Pence, who spent a dozen years in Congress before becoming Indiana's governor, is visiting frequently with lawmakers and promising close coordination after Trump's inauguration.
Justices to weigh limits on worker rights to sue employers

The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether employers can require workers to sign arbitration agreements that prevent them from pursuing group claims in court.
More pay, greater confidence lifts U.S. retail sales 0.6 percent

Americans stepped up their auto buying and online shopping in December, reflecting a boost in confidence after the election and an increase in pay.
Obama's EPA moves to preserve gas-mileage requirements

Friday's action keeps in place pollution-reduction targets for the years 2022-2025. That means the fleet of new cars will have to average 51.4 miles per gallon by 2025, up more than 18 mpg from the 33.2 mpg requirement in 2015, the most recent year available.
America's oldest brewery targets Indiana for distribution

Confirming reports that began surfacing late last month, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. officially announced Thursday that it has reached distribution agreements with three wholesalers in the state.
U.S. government accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency issued a "notice of violation" to the company that covers about 104,000 vehicles, including the 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram pickups.
Bosma urges Holcomb to get behind tax hike for Indiana roads

Speaker Brian Bosma said it was "important" for the governor to vocalize his support and convince voters that it is important for the Legislature to raise revenue through increased gas taxes or vehicle fees.
IndyCar extends contract with chassis manufacturer Dallara

The IndyCar Series and longtime chassis manufacturer Dallara have agreed to new multiyear contract that will extend their relationship though at least 2020 season.
U.S. Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare

By a near party-line 51-48 vote early Thursday, the GOP-run Senate approved a budget that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.
Veteran officer named new Indianapolis police chief

New Chief Bryan Roach ascends from the position of assistant chief of administration. In that role, he led a streamlining of department processes and cost-cutting.
Interstate 465 reopens sooner than expected after bridge crash

The Indiana Department of Transportation said northbound lanes of Interstate 465 reopened Wednesday, only one day after a truck carrying heavy equipment heavily damaged a highway overpass on the west side of Indianapolis.
New state schools chief picked to lead Indiana education board

Board members voted unanimously after little discussion Wednesday to endorse Jennifer McCormick as the board's leader.
Sign-ups for Obamacare lagging in Indiana

More than 167,000 Indiana residents have signed up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.
USA Gymnastics faces another suit over alleged sex abuse by doctor

A doctor accused of sexually abusing gymnasts was sued Tuesday by 18 women and girls, the latest legal action over alleged assaults. Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics was named in the suit.
Senate education chief expects delay for ISTEP replacement

The Legislature is expected to extend the life of the current test so that a new version can be written and thoroughly vetted before being administered.
Indiana lawmakers propose bills to change RV sales tax law

Two proposed bills in the Indiana Legislature aim to exempt out-of-state buyers of recreational vehicles from having to pay state sales tax, even if their states don't have a reciprocal agreement in place.
Holcomb completes ascension from unknown to Indiana governor

Eric Holcomb was a struggling Republican Senate candidate a year ago, a virtual unknown in Indiana despite more than a decade at the top levels of the Republican state politics. On Monday, he became Indiana's chief executive.
UnitedHealth branches out with $2.3 billion Surgical Care deal

The U.S.’s biggest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group Inc., said it will buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. for about $2.3 billion, further diversifying by adding an outpatient surgery chain.
Trump has taken few steps to disentangle from private empire

President-elect Donald Trump continues to own or control some 500 companies that make up the Trump Organization, creating a tangle of potential conflicts of interest without precedent in modern U.S. history.
Even with increased airport security, vulnerabilities remain

The attack that killed five people Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport raised concerns about how to further protect travelers and what place firearms have in U.S. airports.
Coats' career as lawmaker, lobbyist runs counter to Trump's convictions

Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, in line to be national intelligence director, has swung back and forth between government service and lobbying, the type of Washington career that President-elect Donald Trump has mocked.
Indy Eleven's league granted extension for 2017 season by soccer's governing body

The North American Soccer League will retain its status as a Division II league for its upcoming season, but on a provisional level as U.S. soccer officials set requirements for the troubled league to maintain that status.
U.S. unemployment rate ticks up to 4.7 percent

Though the unemployment rate rose to 4.7 percent from a nine-year low of 4.6 percent, it did so for an encouraging reason: More people began looking for work.
Sears to sell famed Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker

After controlling the Craftsman name for 90 years, troubled department store operator Sears said it will sell the famous tool brand.
Indiana mayor joins crowded field to lead national Democrats

A little-known mayor from Indiana on Thursday joined a crowded field of candidates seeking to become the next head of the Democratic National Committee.
Trump selects former Sen. Coats for top intelligence post 

The role would thrust the 73-year-old Coats, who retired from the U.S. Senate last year, into the center of the intelligence community the president-elect has publicly challenged.
Local Macy's, Sears stores escape new round of closures

Macy's on Wednesday announced plans to close 68 of its department stores and eliminate 10,000 jobs. Sears Holdings, meanwhile, is closing 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears department stores.
U.S. automobile sales expected to rise for sixth straight year

Demand may be slowing, but U.S. consumers still bought a whole lot of cars and trucks in 2016.
Ford gives Trump 'vote of confidence' after Mexican plant decision

Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and will instead invest some of that money in a U.S. factory that will build new electric and autonomous vehicles.
GOP leaders say road-funding plan top priority for Legislature

A coalition of not-for-profit and business community voices are urging the Republican majorities to add another priority: expanding a statewide preschool program for poor children.
Budget top priority as lawmakers head back to Statehouse

As GOP leaders preach frugality ahead of the annual legislative session that kicks off Tuesday, they are also planning for a big increase in infrastructure spending—and are considering raising taxes of some kind to pay for it.
Indiana lawmakers set to kick off annual legislative session

The Senate will gavel in for this year's session at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The House will gavel in Wednesday at the same time.
Indianapolis to receive $5M in federal homelessness aid

Mayor Joe Hogsett is scheduled to announce details Tuesday morning along with anti-homelessness advocates.
Holcomb picks Allen County official to serve as state auditor

Tera Klutz will be the first certified public accountant to be Indiana auditor, the top state official in charge of paying the state's bills and accounting for state money, according to Holcomb's office.
Indianapolis police force veteran named temporary chief

Valerie Cunningham temporarily takes over for Troy Riggs, who announced Dec. 21 he would be stepping down.
RV industry makes comeback in Elkhart County

The industry has since shown resiliency. The county had an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent this year, and potential customers have more disposable income.
Butler team plane loses pressure, scaring team, staff

The charter plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis after Thursday's 76-73 loss to St. John's.
Banks agree to pay $9 million to settle biased-lending claim

Indianapolis might stand to benefit from a U.S. Department of Justice settlement with two Cincinnati-based banks, which are accused of biased mortgage lending in four cities.
Great expectations: Small businesses upbeat about 2017

Many business owners are optimistic because they expect President-elect Donald Trump to deliver on promises to lower taxes and roll back regulations including parts of the health care law.
Last of five convicted in fatal house explosion receives sentence

More than four years after the massive house explosion that killed two neighbors and damaged dozens of homes, all five of the people involved in the crime have been sentenced to spend at least some time in prison.
Indiana Democratic chairman seeking re-election to position

The Indiana Democratic Party chairman has the backing of some top party officeholders to remain in the job despite the thumping that state Democrats took in November's election.
New Indiana coach makes debut in bowl game against Utah

Less than four weeks after getting the job, Tom Allen will coach his first college football game when the Hoosiers (6-6) take on Utah (8-4) in the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday night.
UPS says it expects to make 1.3M returns to retailers in one day

UPS expects to deliver 1.3 million packages back to retailers on Jan. 5, which is celebrated by the delivery service as "National Returns Day."
U.S. consumer confidence hits 15-year high

American households are expecting a Donald Trump administration to deliver. They are more upbeat about the prospects for the economy, labor market and their incomes, the Conference Board said.
GOP factions will need to unite to replace health care law

Republicans are united on repealing President Barack Obama's health care law, but ideologically and practically speaking, they're in different camps over replacing it.
Indiana bill seeks to eliminate requirement for gun permits

Gun rights advocates view the upcoming legislative session as their best bet to get rid of an Indiana law that requires a license to carry handguns.
Indianapolis eyes changing treatment of mentally ill inmates

Mental health advocates say decades of mental institution closures have turned the nation's jails into de facto mental health facilities and placed extra burdens on staff often ill-prepared to deal with those inmates' needs.
Pence hands out pay raises, awards before leaving office

On his way out of office, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence approved pay raises for state employees while giving one of the state's highest awards to more than a dozen of his political allies and staff.

Lou Harry's A&E
Lou Harry

Ticket giveaway: Sam Shepard's 'Tooth of Crime'

Catalyst Productions stages the drama about a rock-and-roll rivalry.
Scott Olson

Apartment project by Athenaeum delayed by neighbor challenge

Nearby residents say the $15 million multi-use development shouldn't be allowed and have asked a judge to review a decision to approve the project by the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission.
Anthony Schoettle

Monumental Marathon organizers hope new format keeps race growing

Officials are taking a page from the playbook of the 500 Festival Mini Marathon in hopes of preserving the Monumental's momentum.
Lindsey Erdody

HAND proposes affordable senior housing project in Home Place

The Noblesville-based not-for-profit has proposed a $2.1 million project to build residential units on a 2.4-acre property between 105th and 106th streets, east of McPherson Street.
John Russell

Which physician specialties have the worst burnout?

Doctors are reporting more burnout because of too many bureaucratic tasks, difficult patients and too many hours at work. But not all specialties are hit equally hard.

DINING: Broad Ripple’s Brothers gets roomy downtown sibling

I strongly suggest an initial order of Wisconsin World Famous Cheese Curds, the airier cousin to the mozzerella stick.

LOPRESTI: Indiana puzzles, Swanigan dominates at the halfway mark

This college basketball season has seen big successes and colossal collapses.

LOU'S VIEWS: Obsession permeates artist Sarah Hobbs’ distressing habitats

Latest IMOCA show showcases rooms in which overcompensation is a primary resident.

Ticket giveaway: Sam Shepard's 'Tooth of Crime'

Catalyst Productions stages the drama about a rock-and-roll rivalry.

