Last Updated Mon., January 9, 2017 - 1:24 PM

New commerce chief Schellinger could make up to $300,00012:48 PM

Susan Orr
A revamped Indiana Economic Development Corp. pay structure awards its executives incentive pay if they meet certain performance metrics.

Holcomb completes ascension from unknown to Indiana governor12:45 PM

Associated Press
Eric Holcomb was a struggling Republican Senate candidate a year ago, a virtual unknown in Indiana despite more than a decade at the top levels of the Republican state politics. On Monday, he became Indiana's chief executive.

Bose Public Affairs picks up another former state official11:18 AM

IBJ Staff
The former leader of the Indiana National Guard will be a senior policy adviser working in the Indianapolis and Washington, D.C., offices.

Candy maker expands in pet care with $7.7B purchase of VCA11:08 AM

UnitedHealth branches out with $2.3 billion Surgical Care deal 9:59 AM

Council set to begin debate on proposed transit tax10:44 PM

Trump has taken few steps to disentangle from private empire 4:29 PM

Even with increased airport security, vulnerabilities remain

Coats' career as lawmaker, lobbyist runs counter to Trump's convictions

Indy Eleven's league granted extension for 2017 season by soccer's governing body

Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Lilly expects to soon announce late-stage clinical trial results for two biotech drugs designed to slow the inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases. By the end of the year, it will announce results for a third.
 More.
As Circle Centre turns 20, declining performance, anchor woes spur worry

Sales per square foot are down, the building itself is aging, and persuading the lone anchor, Carson Pirie Scott, to stay another three years required generous incentives.
Warnings about broker's tactics went unheeded

Several state employees openly questioned how John Bales' real estate brokerage did business long before the FBI launched an investigation that led to his indictment.
Eric Holcomb was a struggling Republican Senate candidate a year ago, a virtual unknown in Indiana despite more than a decade at the top levels of the Republican state politics. On Monday, he became Indiana's chief executive.
UnitedHealth branches out with $2.3 billion Surgical Care deal 9:59 AM

The U.S.’s biggest health insurer, UnitedHealth Group Inc., said it will buy Surgical Care Affiliates Inc. for about $2.3 billion, further diversifying by adding an outpatient surgery chain.
Trump has taken few steps to disentangle from private empire 4:29 PM

President-elect Donald Trump continues to own or control some 500 companies that make up the Trump Organization, creating a tangle of potential conflicts of interest without precedent in modern U.S. history.
Even with increased airport security, vulnerabilities remain

The attack that killed five people Friday at the Fort Lauderdale airport raised concerns about how to further protect travelers and what place firearms have in U.S. airports.
Coats' career as lawmaker, lobbyist runs counter to Trump's convictions

Former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, in line to be national intelligence director, has swung back and forth between government service and lobbying, the type of Washington career that President-elect Donald Trump has mocked.
Indy Eleven's league granted extension for 2017 season by soccer's governing body

The North American Soccer League will retain its status as a Division II league for its upcoming season, but on a provisional level as U.S. soccer officials set requirements for the troubled league to maintain that status.
U.S. unemployment rate ticks up to 4.7 percent

Though the unemployment rate rose to 4.7 percent from a nine-year low of 4.6 percent, it did so for an encouraging reason: More people began looking for work.
Sears to sell famed Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker

After controlling the Craftsman name for 90 years, troubled department store operator Sears said it will sell the famous tool brand.
Indiana mayor joins crowded field to lead national Democrats

A little-known mayor from Indiana on Thursday joined a crowded field of candidates seeking to become the next head of the Democratic National Committee.
Trump selects former Sen. Coats for top intelligence post 

The role would thrust the 73-year-old Coats, who retired from the U.S. Senate last year, into the center of the intelligence community the president-elect has publicly challenged.
Local Macy's, Sears stores escape new round of closures

Macy's on Wednesday announced plans to close 68 of its department stores and eliminate 10,000 jobs. Sears Holdings, meanwhile, is closing 108 Kmart stores and 42 Sears department stores.
U.S. automobile sales expected to rise for sixth straight year

Demand may be slowing, but U.S. consumers still bought a whole lot of cars and trucks in 2016.
Ford gives Trump 'vote of confidence' after Mexican plant decision

Ford is canceling plans to build a new $1.6 billion factory in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, and will instead invest some of that money in a U.S. factory that will build new electric and autonomous vehicles.
GOP leaders say road-funding plan top priority for Legislature

A coalition of not-for-profit and business community voices are urging the Republican majorities to add another priority: expanding a statewide preschool program for poor children.
Budget top priority as lawmakers head back to Statehouse

As GOP leaders preach frugality ahead of the annual legislative session that kicks off Tuesday, they are also planning for a big increase in infrastructure spending—and are considering raising taxes of some kind to pay for it.
Indiana lawmakers set to kick off annual legislative session

The Senate will gavel in for this year's session at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. The House will gavel in Wednesday at the same time.
Indianapolis to receive $5M in federal homelessness aid

Mayor Joe Hogsett is scheduled to announce details Tuesday morning along with anti-homelessness advocates.
Holcomb picks Allen County official to serve as state auditor

Tera Klutz will be the first certified public accountant to be Indiana auditor, the top state official in charge of paying the state's bills and accounting for state money, according to Holcomb's office.
Indianapolis police force veteran named temporary chief

Valerie Cunningham temporarily takes over for Troy Riggs, who announced Dec. 21 he would be stepping down.
RV industry makes comeback in Elkhart County

The industry has since shown resiliency. The county had an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent this year, and potential customers have more disposable income.
Butler team plane loses pressure, scaring team, staff

The charter plane was flying from LaGuardia Airport to Indianapolis after Thursday's 76-73 loss to St. John's.
Banks agree to pay $9 million to settle biased-lending claim

Indianapolis might stand to benefit from a U.S. Department of Justice settlement with two Cincinnati-based banks, which are accused of biased mortgage lending in four cities.
Great expectations: Small businesses upbeat about 2017

Many business owners are optimistic because they expect President-elect Donald Trump to deliver on promises to lower taxes and roll back regulations including parts of the health care law.
Last of five convicted in fatal house explosion receives sentence

More than four years after the massive house explosion that killed two neighbors and damaged dozens of homes, all five of the people involved in the crime have been sentenced to spend at least some time in prison.
Indiana Democratic chairman seeking re-election to position

The Indiana Democratic Party chairman has the backing of some top party officeholders to remain in the job despite the thumping that state Democrats took in November's election.
New Indiana coach makes debut in bowl game against Utah

Less than four weeks after getting the job, Tom Allen will coach his first college football game when the Hoosiers (6-6) take on Utah (8-4) in the Foster Farms Bowl on Wednesday night.
UPS says it expects to make 1.3M returns to retailers in one day

UPS expects to deliver 1.3 million packages back to retailers on Jan. 5, which is celebrated by the delivery service as "National Returns Day."
U.S. consumer confidence hits 15-year high

American households are expecting a Donald Trump administration to deliver. They are more upbeat about the prospects for the economy, labor market and their incomes, the Conference Board said.
GOP factions will need to unite to replace health care law

Republicans are united on repealing President Barack Obama's health care law, but ideologically and practically speaking, they're in different camps over replacing it.
Indiana bill seeks to eliminate requirement for gun permits

Gun rights advocates view the upcoming legislative session as their best bet to get rid of an Indiana law that requires a license to carry handguns.
Indianapolis eyes changing treatment of mentally ill inmates

Mental health advocates say decades of mental institution closures have turned the nation's jails into de facto mental health facilities and placed extra burdens on staff often ill-prepared to deal with those inmates' needs.
Pence hands out pay raises, awards before leaving office

On his way out of office, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence approved pay raises for state employees while giving one of the state's highest awards to more than a dozen of his political allies and staff.
Holcomb reappoints Carter to lead state police, names chief of staff

Gov.-elect Eric Holcomb announced several appointments and reappointments Friday.
State senator proposes casino for Terre Haute

Legislation to put a casino in one, specific location would be tough to pass. Lawmakers from Gary have tried for years to move one of its riverboat casinos inland and a previous proposal to move part of Rising Sun’s gambling operations to Indianapolis found a skeptical response.
Are the gay bars in Indianapolis headed for extinction? 

Since 2015 at least five gay bars have closed in the city, about half the total. Among the casualties: the venerable Varsity, dating back to the 1940s. Talbott Street, long-known for its drag shows, also closed, as did the 501 Eagle, a bar favored by leather enthusiasts since 1986.
Incoming governor assembles finance team

Eric Holcomb tapped Jason Dudich as budget director and Adam Krupp as Department of Revenue commissioner. He also announced that Mike Pence-appointee Dan Huge will continue as director of the Indiana Finance Authority.
Secretary of Indiana's welfare agency resigns 

FSSA chief John Wernert is stepping down to work for the Sagamore Institute, a right-leaning think tank based in Indianapolis.
Passenger line between Chicago, Ohio to be studied

Federal rail and state transportation officials have approved a process that could restore passenger rail service to Fort Wayne.
Officials want $150K loan tied to Muncie project paid back

The $150,000 loan to a businessman was made more than three years ago as part of an effort to redevelop a Muncie building and create jobs.
Indiana ties record low of 115 workplace deaths in 2015

Men accounted for 90 percent of last year's workplace fatalities. Officials say nearly half of the workplace deaths resulted from a transportation-related accident.
Email reveals rifts between ex-Ball State chief, board chair

A Muncie newspaper has obtained an email revealing tension between former Ball State University President Paul Ferguson and the school's governing board chairman before the president's sudden exit.
Indiana's 11 Electoral College voters cast votes for Trump

Anti-Trump activists gathered outside the Indiana House chamber where electors met and jeered proceedings. Dozens of supporters were in the House chamber to watch the vote.
U.S. gas prices jump 6 cents over two weeks

The hike mostly results from an agreement Nov. 30 by major oil-producing countries to slash output.
Purdue freezes room, board rates for fifth year in a row

Campus housing costs will range from about $2,500 to $9,500 per academic year depending on what kind of facilities students choose.
Indiana's electors expected to cast ballots for Trump

In Indiana, home state to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, none designated as electors by Trump's November victory is expected to buck their party.
Indiana's wealthiest districts get most teacher bonus pay

Data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education shows Carmel Clay Schools leading the state in the most performance money per teacher.
Andretti, Steinbrenners team up with teenager Colton Herta

Two of America's best-known sports families are becoming co-owners of an Indy Lights Series team next season and that the 16-year-old Herta will drive the No. 98 car.
Retired senator named executive director of vaping group

A recently retired Indiana lawmaker who voted in favor of a controversial vaping bill has been hired as the executive director of the Vapor Association of Indiana.
Lilly shares jump after it offers better-than-expected forecast

Eli Lilly and Co. shares rose sharply Thursday morning after the company presented a better-than-expected 2017 forecast nearly a month after it had announced the failure of a key Alzheimer's treatment in testing.
GOP leaders says some type of tax hike needed for Indiana roads

Incoming Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he wants to develop an infrastructure plan that could cover the next 20 years. But he has yet to weigh in on specifics and hasn't indicated his stance on a tax increase.

Lou Harry's A&E
Lou Harry

Priority list includes Harlem Globetrotters, ISO's winter festival, more

Plus, a new look at the Rodgers & Hammerstein warhorse, "The Sound of Music."
Scott Olson

Roundup: Greek's Taproom coming to College Avenue; Metro Diner to Butler campus

The Muncie-based pizza chain's new location south of Broad Ripple will feature at least a dozen beers from Quaff On! Brewing Co. in Bloomington.
Anthony Schoettle

Notre Dame out, Ball State in as IU's foe at Victory Field

Over the past two years, the IU vs. Notre Dame game has been a big hit at Victory Field. But the Irish pulled out this year, leaving a hole in the lineup.
Lindsey Erdody

Noblesville teacher introduces online innovations program for other educators

Don Wettrick, who introduced an innovations class at Noblesville High School in 2014, wanted to expand his curriculum to other schools so it could have a bigger impact.
John Russell

Indiana edges up to 39th place in national health rankings

The Hoosier state still has an armful of health challenges, from high levels of smoking and obesity to the prevalence of air pollution and cardiovascular disease.

Priority list includes Harlem Globetrotters, ISO's winter festival, more 13:11 pm

Plus, a new look at the Rodgers & Hammerstein warhorse, "The Sound of Music."

Hamilton County sees jump in visitor spending

Visitors spent nearly $681 million in the county in 2015, with most of the dollars used for food and beverages. That’s a 12 percent boost over 2014, nearly double the increase for the overall metro area.

LOPRESTI: A Colts fan's guide to looking on the bright side

It's a stretch, but here's how to view the team's forgettable season through rose-colored glasses.

DINING: Getting a new handle on The Mug’s fare

In Irvington, the Mug's mug is decidedly less "American Graffiti" and more strip-center handsome. But the food remains the same.

Forefront
Columnists debate whether the Trump administration should defend President Obama’s new overtime rules or rewrite them, while Democrats and Republicans continue debating the fallout of the 2016 general election.

2017 Book of Lists
CFO of the Year CFO of the Year
IBJ honors 15 chief financial officers who helped their public companies, private firms, not-for-profits and governments thrive. You’ll learn how one pulled his iconic Indiana company out of bankruptcy and profitability and much more.

Women of Influence
IBJ’s Women of Influence program is in its 10th year of recognizing women who have risen to the highest levels of business, the arts and public service in central Indiana.

Giving Guide
Where can your time, talent and treasure do the most good? Our 2017 Giving Guide profiles 45 worthy organizations in Central Indiana that need your help.

Executive Gift Guide Executive Gift Guide
Find a gift for everyone on your list this holiday season. From personal gifts to rewards for your work team, the Executive Gift Guide has you covered.

Breast Cancer Awareness Breast Cancer Awareness
IBJ and our sponsors are proud to join the annual campaign to increase breast cancer awareness. Inside you'll find stories about advancements in detection, emphasis on total care and emotional support.

Meeting & Event Planning Guide
Get the rundown on the places to have meetings, parties and events in town—and who can provide the catering and services to make them special. Plus, read about the trends in events.

 
