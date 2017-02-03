`

Last Updated Fri., February 3, 2017 - 1:52 PM

Japanese firm buying Indy-based logistics company for $260M

Susan Orr
Toyota Industries Corp. is getting into the logistics business, and it’s buying Indianapolis-based Bastian Solutions LLC to get a jumpstart in the sector.

U.S. hiring picks up steam, more people get back in job hunt

Associated Press
U.S. employers added a healthy 227,000 jobs last month and more Americans began looking for work—developments that President Donald Trump interpreted as confidence in his administration.

Ex-Indiana schools chief Bennett ineligible for county seat

Associated Press
Republican precinct committee members elected Tony Bennett to the Clark County Council on Wednesday, but he hasn't lived in the county long enough to qualify.

Trump takes first steps to scale back financial regulations

Pre-cast concrete firm planning 39 hires in Whitestown

AT&T picks Indy for '5G Evolution' market

Design agency evolves into 'internet of things' expert

WTTV Channel 4 loses morning, noon anchorman

Fair Oaks Farms adds chicken, beef adventures

Amazon increasingly wants to be its own deliveryman

Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

Lilly expects to soon announce late-stage clinical trial results for two biotech drugs designed to slow the inflammation caused by autoimmune diseases. By the end of the year, it will announce results for a third.
 More.
As Circle Centre turns 20, declining performance, anchor woes spur worry

Sales per square foot are down, the building itself is aging, and persuading the lone anchor, Carson Pirie Scott, to stay another three years required generous incentives.
Warnings about broker's tactics went unheeded

Several state employees openly questioned how John Bales' real estate brokerage did business long before the FBI launched an investigation that led to his indictment.
U.S. hiring picks up steam, more people get back in job hunt

U.S. employers added a healthy 227,000 jobs last month and more Americans began looking for work—developments that President Donald Trump interpreted as confidence in his administration.
Ex-Indiana schools chief Bennett ineligible for county seat

Republican precinct committee members elected Tony Bennett to the Clark County Council on Wednesday, but he hasn't lived in the county long enough to qualify.
Trump takes first steps to scale back financial regulations

The president will direct the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which reshaped banking rules after the 2008-09 financial crisis.
Pre-cast concrete firm planning 39 hires in Whitestown

The company, which expects to nearly double its current employee count, began renovations to its facilities in late 2016 and could begin operations this month.
Fair Oaks Farms adds chicken, beef adventures

The multi-million dollar projects at the agritourism destination along Interstate 65 will be similar in scale to its dairy, pig and crop adventures, which pull in more than 600,000 visitors a year.
Amazon increasingly wants to be its own deliveryman

This week's announcement of a new $1.5 billion air cargo hub in Kentucky, about two hours from Indianapolis, is merely Amazon's latest foray into building out its own shipping and logistics unit.
Kite Realty just misses quarterly expectations

Indianapolis-based real estate investment trust Kite Realty Trust fell just short of Wall Street predictions for revenue and funds from operations in the fourth quarter.
State GOP leaders ready to make another run at Sunday sales

Grocery chains, convenience stores and pharmacies have pushed for years to have Indiana's eight decades-old ban lifted and be able to sell alcohol on Sundays, but a compromise has been elusive.
Celadon's profit, revenue fall, but beat expectations

Indianapolis-based trucking company Celadon Group Inc. on Wednesday announced quarterly financial results that topped analyst predictions.
Indiana House transportation chairman pledges to rework Tesla bill

A House committee will make changes to a bill after critics charged that the measure would have blocked car maker Tesla from doing business in Indiana.
State committee passes bill to raise cigarette tax, hike smoking age

The measure also removes employment protections for smokers, raises the age for purchasing cigarettes to 21 and directs more money to tobacco-cessation programs.
Anthem considering whether to abandon health care exchanges

The Affordable Care Act's insurance exchanges have become too risky for major health insurers, and that's creating further doubt about coverage options consumers might have next year.
Holcomb's pick confirmed as new Indiana GOP chairman

The state GOP central committee voted unanimously Wednesday to select Kyle Hupfer as party leader.
Women slowly getting more seats in the boardroom

Despite rising female representation overall, 738 companies still have no women on their boards. Last year, nearly 60 companies that had no female directors since at least 2011 added one or more women.
St. Louis, San Diego among top bidders for Major League Soccer expansion

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said Tuesday that having stadium financing in place is a condition for selection.
Indianapolis to host 2017 U.S. World Championship diving trials

The event is set for the Indiana University Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI, also the site of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team Trials for diving.
RV maker Jayco to add 300-plus jobs with expansion

Thor Industries Inc. has announced plans to expand its northern Indiana operations of recreation vehicle manufacturer Jayco and add more than 300 workers.
Amtrak to take over train line between Indianapolis, Chicago

The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday its contract with Iowa Pacific Holdings for the troubled Hoosier State Line would remain in effect only through February.
Lawsuit says NCAA, Riddell didn't educate on head injuries

The NCAA and helmet maker Riddell are defendants in separate class-action lawsuits alleging they failed to protect football players from long-term head injuries and didn't educate them about the risks.
Simon Property tops expectations with fourth quarter results

Indianapolis-based mall giant Simon Property Group saw increasing profit, revenue, occupancy and rents in the latest period.
Senate signs off on cursive bill, which faces a House test

One Indiana lawmaker is continuing her cursive writing crusade, hoping the Legislature will finally sign off this year on mandating that schools teach it.
State lawmakers discuss expanding screening for teachers

State lawmakers are proposing legislation they say will help strengthen Indiana's system for running background checks for teachers.
Ballard eager to get started putting Colts on right track

New Colts General Manager Chris Ballard must prove he can avoid the kind of draft busts, failed trades, expensive free-agent flameouts and even internal personal disputes that came to define Ryan Grigson's tenure.
Tech companies express concern over Trump immigration order

The U.S tech industry, which relies on foreign engineers and other technical experts for a sizable percentage of its workforce, is showing dismay over the executive order.
Indiana medical marijuana backers take hope in bill hearing

When the Indiana Legislature allowed a Senate committee to hear testimony on a medical marijuana-related bill, some proponents saw a glimmer of hope.
Indiana pain medicine doctor faces 55 felony charges

Dr. Tristan Stonger is accused of operating a "pill mill" in Peru, where he saw as many as 100 patients in a single day. He also had offices in Bloomington and Indianapolis.
U.S. economic growth slowed in fourth quarter

The gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of just 1.9 percent in the October-December period, a slowdown from 3.5 percent growth in the third quarter, the Commerce Department reported Friday.
Bosma: 'Education' needed to sell voters on tax increase

Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma said Thursday that Republicans "need to continue educating the public" about the need for a tax increase that would be used to fund infrastructure projects around the state.
Transition official: Trump wants to slash EPA workforce, budget

The EPA has been roiled by turmoil during its first week under President Donald Trump, as members of the transition team issued what it has described as a temporary freeze on all contract approvals and grant awards.
Abortion ban bill won't be heard in Indiana House committee

A key Indiana House panel won't consider a contentious attempt to ban abortions, its chairman said Thursday, meaning the measure likely is dead this session.
HHGregg lives up to predictions with dismal quarter

The retailer took a whopping loss of $58.3 million in the quarter, more than double the loss of $26.9 million it took in the third quarter of the previous year.
Lawmaker drops pay-hike push for governor, others

An Indiana lawmaker has decided to withdraw his proposal that would've given a big pay increase to the governor and other top elected state officeholders.
GOP lawmakers draw criticism for calling tax hikes 'user fees'

The Indiana GOP is facing a public relations challenge as it tries to sell a plan to raise road funding that would increase the state's fuel tax while charging an additional $15 for vehicle registration.
Pitino, Louisville rebut NCAA findings in escort scandal

The University of Louisville disputes NCAA allegations that Rick Pitino violated his responsibility as a head coach by failing to monitor former staffer Andre McGee, who allegedly hired escorts and strippers for sex parties with recruits and players.
Duke Realty tops expectations with fourth-quarter performance

Duke Realty Corp. on Wednesday reported funds from operations and profit in the fourth quarter that surpassed Wall Street expectations.
UPDATE: Dow Jones industrial average closes above 20,000 mark

Other major U.S. indexes also closed at all-time highs Wednesday.
Officials still evaluating Interstate 69 completion schedule

While progress is being made on the Interstate 69 project south of Indianapolis, noncommittal answers about the project's completion have government officials frustrated.
Toyota to add 400 jobs, sink $600M into Indiana SUV factory

The factory will be able to build 40,000 more Highlanders per year when the expansion is finished in the fall of 2019.
Colts leaving Anderson for new training camp site, source says

The Colts first held camp at Anderson in 1984 and stayed there until leaving for Terre Haute in 1999. The team returned to Anderson in 2010 and has been there since.
UPDATE: Indiana lawmaker proposes big pay increase for governor, others

The measure by Republican state Sen. Randy Head comes as legislators are considering a tax increase to fund infrastructure projects.
Federal judge swats mega-merger of insurers Aetna, Humana

The decision casts in doubt the industry's other big proposed merger—Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc.'s $48 billion bid for Cigna Corp. A ruling on the Justice Department's challenge of the Anthem deal is pending.
State lawmaker apologies for 'fat women' meme

An Indiana state senator regrets an "offensive" message about women who attended the Women's March on Washington, but says he doesn't know how it was posted to his Facebook account.
Indiana prison medical chief works for private Illinois firm

The chief medical officer for Indiana's prison system held an overlapping position with a for-profit Illinois company that provides health care to correctional facilities in more than a dozen states, according to a published report.
Pence's ability to keep Indiana interests in mind likely limited

Much has changed in recent decades to reduce the ability of White House leaders from wielding undue influence when it comes to helping individual states.
'Draining the swamp' easier said than done for presidents

There's a reality to perennial promises to clean up Washington, D.C.: No one, even those knee-deep in it, considers himself or herself to be part of "the swamp."
Fair train likely to be idle again; new operator sought

An agency that oversees the Indiana State Fair train is looking for a new partner to operate the 37-mile route.
Indiana lawmakers seek changes to laws on property seizure

Eight bills have been submitted this legislative session to reform the state's civil forfeiture law.
Manning 'not in the mix' to replace GM Grigson, Irsay says

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said he fired General Manager Ryan Grigson after five up-then-down years that ended with team missing the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997 and 1998.
Trump vows to 'confront hardships' as he and Pence are sworn in

In his inaugural speech, the new president described closed factories as "tombstones" that dot the country and said the federal government has spent billions defending "other nations' borders while refusing to defend our own."
French company plans 70 layoffs at Indiana factory

One of the largest employers in an Indiana county plans to lay off about 70 workers and move some production to out-of-state factories.

Lou Harry's A&E
Lou Harry

Ticket giveaway: 'Jersey Boys'

The Four Seasons musical returns to Clowes Hall and this boy from Jersey (born in late December back in '63) has seats you could win.
Property Lines
Scott Olson

Roundup: High-profile Chatham Arch, Fountain Square, Coal Factory projects still in limbo

On Wednesday, members of the Indianapolis Historic Preservation Commission delayed final decisions on four major redevelopment projects. One applicant was told to start over.
The Score
Anthony Schoettle

Could an IndyCar-themed attraction be in downtown's future?

Many convention visitors and business travelers staying downtown want to experience the IMS, but don’t necessarily want to travel the four miles or so west to the track to do so, said Visit Indy CEO Leonard Hoops.
North of 96th
Lindsey Erdody

Owner says looming SR 37 project doomed Claude & Annie's

Bill Smythe said he couldn't find a buyer for Claude & Annie’s in Fishers due to the impending State Road 37 construction project.
The Dose
John Russell

Get ready for a smoking-hot debate over cigarette taxes

Indiana now has one of the lowest cigarette taxes in the nation. It also has one of the highest smoking rates. Some groups want to decrease the latter in part by raising the former.

Ticket giveaway: 'Jersey Boys'

The Four Seasons musical returns to Clowes Hall and this boy from Jersey (born in late December back in '63) has seats you could win.

Fair Oaks Farms adds chicken, beef adventures

The multi-million dollar projects at the agritourism destination along Interstate 65 will be similar in scale to its dairy, pig and crop adventures, which pull in more than 600,000 visitors a year.

LOU'S VIEWS: Altar-ed states at wedding musical 'It Shoulda Been You'

A few generations ago, Broadway audiences were more generous toward good-enough shows that weren't spawned from movies and didn't have marketable gimmicks.

DINING: Delicious elk burger lights up West Clay's Lit Moose eatery

Making a restaurant succeed anywhere is a challenge. Trying to make it work in the Village of West Clay has proven to be an even greater one.

