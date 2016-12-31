Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

AP News Indiana's electors expected to cast ballots for Trump In Indiana, home state to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, none designated as electors by Trump's November victory is expected to buck their party.

AP News Indiana's wealthiest districts get most teacher bonus pay Data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Education shows Carmel Clay Schools leading the state in the most performance money per teacher.

AP News Andretti, Steinbrenners team up with teenager Colton Herta Two of America's best-known sports families are becoming co-owners of an Indy Lights Series team next season and that the 16-year-old Herta will drive the No. 98 car.

AP News Retired senator named executive director of vaping group A recently retired Indiana lawmaker who voted in favor of a controversial vaping bill has been hired as the executive director of the Vapor Association of Indiana.

AP News Lilly shares jump after it offers better-than-expected forecast Eli Lilly and Co. shares rose sharply Thursday morning after the company presented a better-than-expected 2017 forecast nearly a month after it had announced the failure of a key Alzheimer's treatment in testing.

AP News GOP leaders says some type of tax hike needed for Indiana roads Incoming Gov. Eric Holcomb has said he wants to develop an infrastructure plan that could cover the next 20 years. But he has yet to weigh in on specifics and hasn't indicated his stance on a tax increase.

AP News NCAA promotes Gavitt, Luck in shakeup of senior staff NCAA President Mark Emmert on Wednesday announced a reorganization of senior staff in the championships group at the national headquarters in Indianapolis.

AP News F-rated Indiana schools increase under new grading system The number of Indiana schools that received failing marks roughly doubled, to 130, this year, while the number receiving A grades fell by half.

AP News Court revives claims in concussion suit against NCAA, Notre Dame A state appeals court has ruled that the widow of a former Notre Dame football player can proceed with claims in a lawsuit that said her husband was disabled by and ultimately died from concussion-related head injuries suffered during his college career.

AP News Report: Tribal casino may cut Indiana revenue by $355M A tribal casino set to open in South Bend in 2018 could reduce Indiana's tax revenue by more than $350 million in its first five years, according to a report released Tuesday by a group that represents most of Indiana's commercial casinos.

AP News Trump would likely face battle in reducing F-35 program After President-elect Donald Trump attacked the cost of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter on Monday as "out of control," several lawmakers praised the Pentagon's most expensive weapons acquisition, aware of the tens of thousands of jobs the aircraft generates in 45 states.

AP News Central Indiana power plant suffers second worker death this year Coroner Annette Rohlman says the death Monday afternoon at the Eagle Valley Generating Station is being investigated as an accident.

AP News Wind turbine maker paying back county after missing hiring goals An Italian company planned to create 450 jobs when plans for its Muncie factory were announced in 2008, but it never employed more than about 60.

AP News Hogsett eyes new jail, focus on mental health in criminal justice system Mayor Joe Hogsett is drafting plans for a new jail that would combine Marion County's three existing lockups under one roof, creating room for 2,600 to 3,000 inmates.

AP News Workers at endangered Indiana plant feel forgotten by Trump Connecticut-based United Technologies, the parent firm of Carrier Corp., said in a statement that its plans to send 700 Huntington jobs to Mexico haven't changed.

AP News Bicentennial trust preserves more than 11,000 Indiana acres The program works to acquire land for conservation and recreation. It honors the establishment of the state park system, which was created in 1916 to commemorate Indiana's centennial.

AP News Small business owners have post-election surge in confidence Just over half the owners surveyed said they believed actions by the administration of Republican President-elect Donald Trump and Congress will make their companies better off.

AP News Rollback of truck safety rules may be just the beginning The trucking industry scored a victory this week when Republican lawmakers effectively blocked Obama administration safety rules aimed at keeping tired truckers off the highway.

AP News Union president challenges Trump on Carrier job numbers The union president slammed by Donald Trump on Twitter challenged the president-elect to back up his claim that a deal with Carrier Corp. would save 1,100 jobs in Indianapolis.

AP News Northern Indiana Indian tribe plans to open casino in 2018 The casino is expected to draw business from Indiana's existing casinos, which have already been seeing business shrink because of competition from surrounding states.

AP News Teachers could grade ISTEP replacement test under proposal An Indiana lawmaker has proposed having teachers grade the state's new standardized test as major decisions for the replacement of the current ISTEP exams loom.

AP News IU treasurer: School could operate at net loss by 2020 Indiana University is on a trajectory to be operating at a net loss of about $70 million by 2021, the school's treasurer told the board of trustees.

AP News High court sides with Samsung in patent dispute with Apple A unanimous Supreme Court on Tuesday sided with smartphone maker Samsung in its high-profile patent dispute with Apple over the design of the iPhone.

AP News Supreme Court upholds broad power to curb insider trading The justices ruled Tuesday that sharing corporate secrets with friends or relatives is illegal even if the insider providing the tip doesn't receive anything of value in return.