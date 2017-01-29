Biotech comeback: Eli Lilly making renewed push in lucrative field it once pioneered

AP News Lawmaker's bill targets protesters obstructing traffic An Indiana lawmaker says disturbing newscasts of chaotic and sometimes violent protests across the United States helped lead him to propose a bill that would direct police to use "any means necessary" to break up mass gatherings that block traffic.

AP News Former IDEM leader to lead Missouri's Department of Natural Resources Carol Comer, who served as commissioner of Indiana's Department of Environmental Management until earlier this month, has already landed a new job in Missouri.

AP News Drivers eager to keep IndyCar's momentum as season nears IndyCar's top drivers are making an effort to lure extra publicity as the series appears to be making progress in generating a larger fan base.

AP News Indiana Supreme Court's lone black member to retire Justice Robert Rucker, a Vietnam veteran who was awarded a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for heroism, plans to retire this year after 18 years on the court.

AP News Bill would allow property owners to lease rooms, homes Under a bill proposed Tuesday, cities and towns in Indiana wouldn't be permitted to ban short-term rentals that are found on websites such as Airbnb.

AP News Terre Haute casino endorsed by Vigo County commissioners State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, has authored legislation that would move unused gambling slots from Rising Star Resort and Casino in Rising Sun to Terre Haute.

AP News IndyCar keeps Firestone on board with contract extension Firestone has a long history with the series. Since 2000, it has been IndyCar's sole tire manufacturer.

AP News Wal-Mart planning to add about 10,000 retail jobs in U.S. The world's biggest retailer said Tuesday that 59 new, expanded or relocated Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations are in the works.

AP News Holcomb to deliver first State of the State speech Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will deliver his first State of the State speech Tuesday night, where he is expected to discuss road funding, education and other priorities.

AP News UPDATE: GM to add or keep 7,000 jobs, make $1B factory investment General Motors plans to invest $1 billion in U.S. factories and add thousands of white-collar jobs, measures that have been in the works for years but announced Tuesday after criticism from President-elect Donald Trump.

AP News IMF boosts growth forecast for United States, cites Trump impact The 189-nation global lending agency's latest economic outlook took note of the significant impact Trump's election has already had in giving a boost to U.S. stock prices, interest rates and the dollar.

AP News House Republican road plan includes highway tolling options If approved, the plan would not require any future vote on tollways by lawmakers once a specific tolling plan is in place. Instead, it would leave that up to the discretion of the governor.

AP News As GOP proposes deep tax cuts, states can offer lesson in feasibility Those pledging to cut federal taxes to boost the economy might consider looking first at lessons learned in GOP-controlled states, such as Indiana, that adopted similar strategies, only to see growth falter or budget gaps widen.

News & Analysis Soldiers and Sailors Monument wins landmark status Dedicated in 1902, it's the largest of more than 200 Civil War memorials in the U.S. and the only one that combines large-scale sculpture in bronze and stone.

AP News Indiana GOP leaders pledge vaping law overhaul Republican legislative leaders say they want to unwind stiff regulations they imposed on Indiana's vaping industry, which created a stranglehold on the burgeoning market for one company and prompted an FBI investigation.

News & Analysis Pence goes from outsider to Trump's inside man in Congress Pence, who spent a dozen years in Congress before becoming Indiana's governor, is visiting frequently with lawmakers and promising close coordination after Trump's inauguration.

AP News Justices to weigh limits on worker rights to sue employers The U.S. Supreme Court said Friday it will decide whether employers can require workers to sign arbitration agreements that prevent them from pursuing group claims in court.

AP News More pay, greater confidence lifts U.S. retail sales 0.6 percent Americans stepped up their auto buying and online shopping in December, reflecting a boost in confidence after the election and an increase in pay.

AP News Obama's EPA moves to preserve gas-mileage requirements Friday's action keeps in place pollution-reduction targets for the years 2022-2025. That means the fleet of new cars will have to average 51.4 miles per gallon by 2025, up more than 18 mpg from the 33.2 mpg requirement in 2015, the most recent year available.

AP News America's oldest brewery targets Indiana for distribution Confirming reports that began surfacing late last month, D.G. Yuengling and Son Inc. officially announced Thursday that it has reached distribution agreements with three wholesalers in the state.

AP News U.S. government accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating on emissions The Environmental Protection Agency issued a "notice of violation" to the company that covers about 104,000 vehicles, including the 2014 through 2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram pickups.

AP News Bosma urges Holcomb to get behind tax hike for Indiana roads Speaker Brian Bosma said it was "important" for the governor to vocalize his support and convince voters that it is important for the Legislature to raise revenue through increased gas taxes or vehicle fees.

AP News IndyCar extends contract with chassis manufacturer Dallara The IndyCar Series and longtime chassis manufacturer Dallara have agreed to new multiyear contract that will extend their relationship though at least 2020 season.

AP News U.S. Senate takes first step to repeal Obamacare By a near party-line 51-48 vote early Thursday, the GOP-run Senate approved a budget that eases the way for action on subsequent repeal legislation as soon as next month.