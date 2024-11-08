Executive Gift Guide

Will Pfaffenberger

“Smiley Morning Show” cast member on WZPL-FM 99.5

A VacLife Handheld Vacuum, which he received as a Christmas gift. “My son arrived in 2015 and my daughter in 2019, and ever since, my life has gotten real crummy! Not like that. Crumby as in Goldfish crackers, potato chips, cookies, granola and anything that can crumb. Every surface in my life is food confetti. This compact cordless handheld VacLife vacuum has been a necessity. I have one for almost every room in my house and my car. I’ll even use this thing to vacuum the crumbs right off of the kids directly. It’s so little and easy to use, my little crumb-machines are now vacuuming up their own messes. That’s like a double gift.”