Myra Selby named Ice Miller’s first chief equity and inclusion officer

Former Indiana Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby has been named as Ice Miller’s first chief equity & inclusion officer.

Selby will oversee the national law firm’s diversity, equity, inclusion and access efforts involving both lawyers and business professionals as well as the implementation of strategy, best practices, programs, and learning and development.

She also will collaborate closely with firm leadership to coordinate client-facing DEIA efforts.

“In this time of change, defending and expanding DEIA efforts are proving more important than ever,” Selby said in written remarks, “and I am proud to have the opportunity to employ my experience and unique skillset to help further this work.”

Selby also will work to enhance relationships with law schools to positively impact the recruitment and retention of professionals across the firm, which has the fourth largest practice in the Indianapolis area, with 137 local attorneys.

“I am so grateful that Myra has agreed to take on this important new role at the firm,” Ice Miller Chief Managing Partner Michael Millikan said in a news release.

“Systemic efforts to create greater access to opportunities in the legal industry will be critical as we move forward as a firm and a society,”Millikan said, “and Myra’s vast personal and professional experience, as well as her calm demeanor and steady hand, will prove invaluable to Ice Miller as we strive to become a diverse team that leverages different perspectives and cultural references to provide the best possible legal services to our clients.”

Transitioning to senior counsel, Selby will continue to maintain an active practice with a focus on arbitration, corporate internal investigations, appellate practice, compliance counseling, and complex litigation, as well as risk management, strategy, and other legal advice.

Selby was the first woman and first Black to serve on the Indiana Supreme Court when she was appointed to the bench in 1995.

In 1999, the Indiana Supreme Court appointed her to chair its Commission on Race and Gender Fairness, charged with ensuring fairness and equity in the legal system. She still serves on the commission as a member.

In 2023, she became Indiana Lawyer’s inaugural Diversity Trailblazer Award Honoree.

Prior to her appointment to the state’s high court, Selby was the director of health care policy for the state of Indiana, where she was responsible for policy development and the execution of state health care programs, including Medicaid managed care.