$20 per vehicle is new parking policy at Ruoff Music Center

After more than 20 summers of general parking being included with the purchase of concert tickets, Ruoff Music Center will charge $20 per vehicle for parking at the Noblesville amphitheater in 2025.

The new policy is outlined in a “know before you go” section of a website maintained by the venue’s owner, Los Angeles-based concert company Live Nation:

“If you plan to park at the venue, you will need to purchase one parking pass per vehicle. Parking options start at $20 per vehicle for general parking if purchased online in advance. Parking passes starting at $25 can also be purchased with a credit card on the day of the show.”

The 24,000-capacity venue hasn’t charged a general parking fee per vehicle since 2002, when the rate was $7. Beginning in 2003, a general parking fee of $2.75 was included in each concert ticket.

When the policy changed between the 2002 and 2003 seasons, the primary reason cited by venue management was to reduce traffic bottlenecks caused by the collection of per-vehicle fees at entrance gates.

A spokesperson representing Ruoff Music Center told IBJ that attendees are encouraged to purchase their parking pass before arriving at the venue.

“Fans can also use a ride-sharing service to come to the show,” the spokesperson said.

At 2025 concerts headlined by Rod Stewart on Aug. 9 and Thomas Rhett on June 14, other parking options include $65 for premier parking, $99 for VIP parking and $200 for limousines and oversized vehicles.

For comparison’s sake, the Virginia Avenue Garage that’s attached to Gainbridge Fieldhouse by a skywalk charges $20 per vehicle.

Event parking at the Indiana State Fairgrounds is $10 per vehicle.

There is no fee to use the parking garage on the campus of the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, and general parking for Symphony on the Prairie concerts at Conner Prairie in Fishers is free.