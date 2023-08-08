2023 20 in their Twenties: Cameron O’Connor

Project Manager | Shiel Sexton

Cameron O’Connor joined Shiel Sexton Construction in 2019 and served as project manager on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse renovation—a “grueling and highly complex project,” according to Shiel Sexton CEO Michael Dilts, that spanned three years. Currently, O’Connor is overseeing multiple projects at Purdue University, his alma mater, including construction of the Pete Dye Clubhouse and renovations to the electrical engineering building and Purdue Memorial Union. Out of college, O’Connor joined Walsh Construction in 2017 and spent time working in Nashville, Tennessee, and West Lafayette. With Walsh, he worked on a 52-story luxury apartment complex and a multipurpose student living facility. In 2019, he decided he wanted to return to his hometown, with a goal of working for a community-based organization. Shiel Sexton fit the bill perfectly, he said.

Proud moment in your career? He said construction is a challenging industry—testing both workers and their families with stress, long hours and difficult demands. He’s proud to have been able to find a healthy balance between family, friends and work.

Givebacks? He volunteers with The Penrod Society, the Indianapolis Athletic Club Foundation, the Salvation Army, Indiana Sports Corp. and Wheeler Mission. He’s also an assistant coach for a high school lacrosse team.

What have you learned about yourself since joining the workforce? “The most important thing I have learned is having diversity in your career,” he said. “While I will likely spend the rest of my career in the construction industry, I have learned that I can have other passions and professional aspirations outside of my 9-5 job.”

Go-to coffee order? Black coffee. “No more than 1 cup a day.”

Morning person or night owl? “To my dismay, both. I am an early riser but stay up far too late, sacrificing sleep.”•

