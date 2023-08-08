2023 20 in their Twenties: Morgan Donnelly

Senior Communications Specialist, Digital Brand Reputation | Cummins Inc.

As a senior communications specialist for Columbus-based Cummins, Morgan Donnelly plays a key role in enhancing—and protecting—the Cummins brand online and in developing the corporate social media strategy. She also manages Cummins’ sponsorships with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Stewart-Haas Racing. She began her career at Cummins in 2018 as a project coordinator for the communications team. She provided administrative support and worked on various communications projects, including the company’s 100-year anniversary and the renovation of the corporate headquarters museum.

Proud moment in your career? Through Cummins’ corporate sponsorship with IMS, Donnelly led a day of service at Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana that “resulted in more than 35 volunteers, including race drivers, sorting 2,242 pounds of food equaling 1,868 meals to be served.” Also, Community Day brought drivers to Urban Act Academy and Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School for students to learn about race traditions and the importance of STEM skills.

What have you learned about yourself since joining the workforce? “Be confident.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? “Living life to the fullest—happy, healthy and in a dream job that is both challenging and rewarding.”

Most-used social media platform? TikTok

Go-to coffee order? iced caramel latte with oat milk•

