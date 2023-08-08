2023 20 in their Twenties: Roshni Bag

Regional Service Line Director, Oncology and Neurosurgery | Indiana University Health

After studying health care management and policy at Indiana University, Roshni Bag went on to get an MBA at Johns Hopkins University, where she concentrated in finance and health care. She worked in finance for the Johns Hopkins health care system before matching into a hospital operations administrative fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pittsburgh. After her fellowship, she managed various outpatient areas and specialty service lines in Pittsburgh before coming back to Indiana. For the past year-and-a-half, Bag has worked at IU Health, where she provides operational oversight to the system’s suburban Indianapolis cancer programs. She works with clinical experts and operational leaders to create and maintain a road map for improving diagnostic and treatment options for oncology patients. And since the beginning of the year, she has been leading the development of a new specialty surgical program at one of the suburban hospitals.

Proud moment in your career? “Working directly in health care ops during the pandemic,” she said. “I was managing several COVID testing and treatment centers in Pittsburgh in addition to my typical areas of responsibility during this time.”

What about your job makes you smile? “Being able to support incredible clinicians and improving health care offerings in my hometown.”

Givebacks? She serves on the board for the Indianapolis chapter for the American Lung Association, is co-chairing a women’s leadership group called “Success Circle” through the Indianapolis chapter of Dress for Success and is a big sister in a Big Sister Big Brother program. She’s also a first-year fellow in the Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation.

Most-used social media platform? Pinterest or Instagram (scrolling for home improvement ideas)

Go-to coffee order? oat milk latte•

