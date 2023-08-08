2023 20 in their Twenties: Taylor Hollenbeck

Director of Intergovernmental Affairs | Indiana Office of Technology

In her role as director of intergovernmental affairs for the Indiana Office of Technology, Taylor Hollenbeck oversees the administration of HEA 1169, a 2021 law that requires Indiana political subdivisions (think cities, counties and public schools) to report cybersecurity incidents. She’s also responsible for promoting cybersecurity best practices to those entities and administers the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program. Before joining the IOT, Hollenbeck worked as a legislative assistant and as Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch’s director of legislative affairs. She also had a short stint as a lobbyist but found “my true passion is truly serving all Hoosiers in a public capacity.”

Proud moment in your career? At the start, her job was to collect contact information for all local government cybersecurity incident reporters, which totals more than 3,000 contacts. “Contact information does not correlate with relationship building,” she said, so she started a 92-county listening tour. The office was able to expand its service offerings from two to nine with the feedback and information it received.

What have you learned about yourself since joining the workforce? “Whatever role or job I am filling, I find joy in interacting with people and hearing about their journey and passions.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? “I would like to still be serving Hoosiers across the state, building my husband’s company and raising a family.”

Go-to coffee order? She prefers Celsius—specifically the grape, lemon lime or fantasy vibe flavors.•

Check out more 20 in their Twenties honorees.