2023 20 in their Twenties: Taylor Hughes

Taylor Hughes leads Indy Chamber’s policy development work, “distilling research and the insights of Indy’s business and community leaders into legislative action that moves our community forward.” He also leads the Accelerate Indy Collaboratory, which has a goal of taking “big-swing” regional economic development projects from ideas to reality. He started his career in Indianapolis at United Way of Central Indiana, where he supported public-policy work that focused on public transit, early childhood education and supporting residents’ basic needs. He moved to the chamber in 2018, a transition that was a “continuation of the desire to contribute to a more dynamic, equitable economy.” As part of his work with the chamber, he led a partnership between Indy Chamber, the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Rethink Coalition and the city of Indianapolis to study capping the South Split as part of the rebuild of the Interstate 65/70 loop. The study was funded by a $3 million federal grant that Hughes helped secure.

Why do you do what you do? “I passionately believe in building a community and economy where everyone can belong and benefit, and I will do all I can to make that a reality in Indianapolis.”

What have you learned about yourself since joining the workforce? “I am the most valuable to the world when I am focused on others.”

Where do you see yourself in 10 years? “I’d like to serve at an impactful institution, driving transformational projects.”

Most-used social media platform? “Alas, I am a Luddite.”

Go-to coffee order? “Pour-over, hopefully with a naturally processed, light-roast coffee because we all need to be shaken to our core every now and then.”•

