2023 CFO of the Year: Chris Huxhold

Chris Huxhold is vice president of finance at Casted Inc., an Indianapolis-based company that makes and markets a platform for branded podcasts. There, he oversees all finance and accounting functions and the firm’s tax, audit, banking, risk and legal relationships. The company is required annually to obtain a Big 4 public accounting firm audit opinion, a process Huxhold has guided Casted through. Most recently, his role has expanded to oversee all operations at Casted, including human resources and talent.

Major accomplishments

He joined Casted in June 2021 on the heels of the company’s landing a Series A investment. “My first 90 days at the company involved building our first operating model, sourcing bids for and closing our venture debt facility with Silicon Valley Bank, implementing key finance technology platforms and building core finance processes necessary to scale the finance function,” he said. The company has had year-over-year revenue growth and retention ever since. “Most recently, Casted was named to the Powderkeg Unvalley Top 100 list and secured its Series A1 financing in July.”

Challenges overcome

He said the last 12-15 months have been difficult from a macroeconomic sense, especially for early-stage technology companies. “Investing activity within the venture capital markets has constricted, and the pressure to not only maintain operations but grow has created a unique set of circumstances unlike any that we’ve seen for quite some time,” he said. The company has also experienced a bank collapse (Silicon Valley Bank) and company restructuring. Transparency and holding what he calls “finance office hours” for team members has helped.

Career path

“I was gifted to begin a career in finance, and I have followed each experience with intention,” he said. Huxhold started in public accounting and continued on to a scaling, venture-capital-backed technology consulting company, where he “uncovered my passion for building and driving change,” he said. “Those passions and skill sets lend themselves well to earlier-stage technology companies.”

My job would be easier if …

“The perspectives of finance organizations would shift. I am not a CF-No. I desire to say yes, but I need to have a shared understanding of impact and what success looks like with functional leaders when considering investments across the company.”•

