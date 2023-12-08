2023 CFO of the Year: Jeff Curiel

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer | Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership

As CFO and chief operating officer of the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, Jeff Curiel oversees several departments, including finance, human resources, technology and facilities. The organization’s upcoming budget is $60 million, which includes all capital and investment activities. “A critical element of my role is to manage the related liquidity needs, which keeps me engaged with our teams to understand our pipeline and goal progress,” he said. Additionally, as a member of senior leadership, he works with the board to guide the strategic direction of the organization.

Major accomplishments

“I am perhaps most proud of my contributions to our success in accessing and deploying various financial resources to support the families of low and moderate incomes in Marion County,” he said. Curiel is currently engaged in the execution of three U.S. Treasury New Markets Tax Credit allocations totaling $22 million to support the development of affordable homes. That has led to an additional $4.5 million of program-related investments from philanthropic partners.

Challenges overcome

The rising interest rate environment, paired with the significant increase in the average price of a home in Indianapolis, has been a difficult challenge. “By co-leading the organization’s efforts to secure and deploy funding that supports the development of lending products responsive to the current environment, customers were able to access capital in ways that few, if any, other organizations could offer to the community,” Curiel said.

Career path

He became interested in accounting and finance after taking an accounting class in high school. He had an internship at the Chicago Tribune and was able to “see the many different opportunities in the finance industry.” Curiel began his career at Crowe and Greenwalt CPAs, and it was during that time he began focusing on serving the not-for-profit sector. “When the opportunity was presented to work for one of my clients [Goodwill Education Initiatives], I jumped at the opportunity,” he said. “Eventually, a connection was made to my current position with INHP, and I have been here for almost seven years.”

My job would be easier if …

“We can continue to make momentum in the understanding of the resources necessary to make an impact in underserved communities,” he said. “We are fortunate to have seen an increased focus on housing affordability in recent years and to be part of a collaborative city here in Indianapolis. Yet, there is an opportunity to further spread the knowledge in the various ways capital is used to impact those who are underserved.”•

Check out more CFO honorees.