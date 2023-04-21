2023 Forty Under 40: Mac Schilling

Co-founder and President | TwoPointO Investor Relations LLC

As founder and manager of one of the largest private real estate equity companies in Indiana, Mac Schilling is a driving force behind the state’s real estate development. TwoPointO, a subsidiary of Valeo Financial Advisors, connects local investors with developers. Under Schilling’s leadership, more than $500 million has been invested in local economic development projects such as mixed-use buildings, warehouse and distribution centers, and multifamily apartments over the past three years. The total estimate in project costs and economic impact: more than $1.5 billion. “I want to make a positive impact through my work and be a fountain instead of a drain,” Schilling said.

Getting here: He specialized in mergers and acquisitions as an attorney at Dentons Bingham Greenebaum and served as general counsel for August Mack Environmental before Valeo reached out. “I never imagined that I would one day be working in the financial advisory industry,” he said. “When Valeo recruited me, the opportunity to help build a unique equity investment platform from whole cloth was much too exciting to pass on.”

First job: grocery bagger

Influential moment: Joining C12, a peer business forum for CEOs and executives. Members meet monthly to share advice and best practices for life at work and at home. “It has been a game-changer,” he said.

Givebacks: He sits on the board of the arts and culture organization Penrod Society, the advisory board of the Indiana University Center for Real Estate Studies, and the board of the House Corp. of Phi Gamma Delta, Zeta Chapter, at Indiana University.

Self-realization: “I’ve learned to not fret over my natural weaknesses. It is much more productive to surround myself with people whose strengths complement my weaknesses.”

Advice: “Play in traffic. Nothing will magically show up at your doorstep if you are just sitting around waiting for things to happen.”•

