2023 Forty Under 40: Shayna Sangster

Director of Marketing, Indiana Fever | Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Shayna Sangster is quick to point out that she is a sports fan. That kind of enthusiasm drives her work not only with the Fever but also with the community and her own endeavors. Whether leading the promotional effort behind three separate Indiana Fever special-edition jerseys that boosted sales 1,165% over three years; developing the Pacers Sports & Entertainment partnership with the Marcus Graham Project, a Dallas-based not-for-profit professional development organization for people of color in media and marketing; or establishing her own spin studio, Rise House, she believes in herself and what she is doing. Said Sangster: “My former colleague and now good friend once told me, ‘I do what I say I’m going to do.’ Whether it’s going back to get my MBA or becoming an entrepreneur, I’m good at setting goals and following through with them. I’ve learned this is my superpower.”

Getting here: A college internship at USA Track & Field led to a full-time job in coach education and the opportunity to attend the 2012 Olympic Games in London. She started working at Pacers Sports & Entertainment in 2014 and about four years later was named the first director of marketing for the Indiana Fever.

First job: an Accident Fund Insurance Co. internship when she was a senior in high school

Proud moment: One of the special-edition jerseys was inspired by the Netflix show “Stranger Things.” The jersey caught the attention of ESPN, Sports Illustrated and People, among other media outlets.

Influential moment: Her time as an assistant to then-CEO Doug Logan at USA Track & Field. “It was a peek behind the curtain of a multimillion-dollar company, seeing how a chief executive officer and board of directors operate,” she said.

Givebacks: She is vice president of the local chapter of WISE (Women in Sports and Events) and serves on the board of the Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School.

Advice: “I think the most important thing is getting to the core of what you believe. What do you believe about yourself and what you’re capable of accomplishing? You can only rise to the level of your belief.”•

