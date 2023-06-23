2023 HR Impact Awards: Allied Solutions

Ali Dyer found her job at Allied Solutions through LinkedIn, and she wants others to join the company the same way. So she and the talent acquisition team at Allied are using LinkedIn and other social media platforms to recruit both internally

and externally.

Internally, they found that Allied’s current employees weren’t aware of available internal jobs. To keep their talent from going elsewhere, they communicate open positions through a monthly employee email and posts to Yammer, a social networking platform. The result: a 12% increase in internal applications for the company, which uses technology-based products and services to meet the insurance, lending and marketing needs of more than 4,000 financial institutions in North America.

Working with their corporate communications office, they also launched a “Career Chatter” community on Yammer for the talent-acquisition team and employees to speak to each other—not only about open jobs but about anything from food preparation to interview tips. The company said these efforts resulted in 391 internal promotions in 2022, 40% of which represented movement to new roles (as opposed to advancement in current roles).

“Recruiting should be a way to cultivate relationships,” said Dyer, second vice president of talent acquisition, who joined Allied three years ago. “We always want to represent our culture by displaying our personality. So I always encourage our team to be yourself. It’s really important from a

trust standpoint.”

Externally, Dyer and her team are working to create community on LinkedIn. They joined again with corporate communications to build up the “life” tab on the company’s LinkedIn profile to share more of the company’s culture with prospective employees.

“We’ve always posted through LinkedIn,” she said. “But now, it is more getting the brand out there, getting people to understand who we are and what we do and highlight some of the things. I believe posting on LinkedIn is just a reactive way to recruit. We really try to use LinkedIn and other social media to proactively recruit and grab people in so that, instead of waiting for people, we’re going out and grabbing those people who are in our demographic.”

Also on LinkedIn, Dyer’s team has developed a campus recruiting program to create a talent pipeline and raise the company’s awareness.

“When we walk on campus, we want everybody to know who we are,” Dyer said.

Past interns are invited to stay connected to hear about openings and other things going on at the company—and to remain in touch with one another.

“Our mission is to innovate and change, and we’re always striving to stay on top of trends,” Dyer said. “If we fall behind, we lose out on competitive talent.”•

