2024 CFO of the Year: Octavius T. Molton

CFO | Damar Services Inc.

Octavius Molton’s role at Damar Services is “to be a key member of the executive team and to help not only develop strategy but execute it.” He monitors and interprets the financial health of the organization through the use of data and communicates with stakeholders and partners to aid in decision-making.

Major accomplishments: Damar has experienced record revenue during Molton’s tenure and record numbers of people served—all while growing the balance sheet and not taking on new debt. In addition, Damar created a captive insurance company that has allowed access to more coverage as the reinsurance market is shrinking for service providers in its space.

Challenge overcome: Turnover. Molton said the organization has come out on the other side with a more well-rounded team with better overall skills. “I have spent a lot of time training and developing while balancing my time ‘between the dance floor and the balcony.’ The department is more aligned with the future of where Damar is going, and I am excited about the future.”

Career path: As a high school sophomore, Molton knew he wanted to go to school for accounting. He started in banking, then worked in health care for a number of years before getting to Damar.

Community involvement: chair, 91 Place, an organization that helps youth who have experienced homelessness rebuild their lives; member, Accounting Advisory Board, Ball State University; member, Miller Leadership Academy scholarship committee

What excites you about your job? “I enjoy sharing my experiences and helping other people grow in their development. Additionally, I enjoy learning new things and expanding my own experiences to continue to add new tools to my toolbelt. Figuring out how to take things from an idea to a reality creates the right balance of stress, excitement, and satisfaction.”•

