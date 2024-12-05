2024 CFO of the Year: Stacey Anderson

CFO and Senior Vice President | Ambrose Property Group

Stacey Anderson is responsible for day-to-day accounting activities for Ambrose Property Group’s real estate funds and management company. She oversees fund administration activities, which include quarterly and annual reporting and capital calls and distributions for more than 500 investors. She also is responsible for the company’s treasury function, which includes all cash-management and debt-compliance activities, as well as IT, taxes, payroll and benefits.

Major accomplishments: Anderson helped the company grow from $275 million to $525 million of equity under management and from $700 million to nearly $1.2 billion of assets under management since January 2023. During that time, Ambrose has added 100 investors. During the first six months of this year, she played an active role in raising over $400 million in debt financing.

Career path: Anderson’s interest in finance began when she took her first Introduction to Business class as a high school sophomore. The summer before her senior year, she was invited to a summer recruiting event with Arthur Andersen and liked the people she met. That led her to public accounting. She spent six years in public accounting with Ernst & Young, then moved to Duke Realty, where she spent the next 15 years in various accounting roles, including senior vice president, corporate controller.

Community involvement: Volunteer, Agape Therapeutic Riding Resources. She was board chair for two years and currently is a member of the finance committee

What excites you about your job? Her co-workers. “We have created a culture where everyone understands their purpose and role, and each person is willing to give 110% to achieve the company goals.”•

