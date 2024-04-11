2024 Forty Under 40: Aaron Smith

City Councilor | Noblesville / Founder | MTCHBX

Aaron Smith has two jobs, and in both roles he’s “a problem solver, connector of people and a number cruncher,” he told IBJ. As a Noblesville city councilor, he’s been part of bringing more than $1.5 billion of private investment to the city, including the move of the Indiana Pacers’ G-League team from Fort Wayne to central Indiana. He was the city’s lead negotiator with PulteGroup to build a 603-acre development on the east side of Noblesville, and he wrote and helped pass an ordinance unique to Noblesville that protects buildings around downtown without hindering new development or personal property rights. The business Smith founded and runs, MTCHBX, is a creative and strategic communications firm that serves municipalities and the hospitality and tourism industries. It has seen revenue growth year over year, most recently closing out 2023 at a 45% rate of growth.

Getting here: Smith started as a legislative correspondent for U.S. Sen. Dan Coats and advanced to digital media director. His job “was to ensure Sen. Coats was prepared, on time and ready to roll.” When Coats retired in 2017, Smith started MTCHBX doing the same thing, just on the private-sector side. In 2019, he defeated a two-term incumbent to represent the downtown Noblesville district on the City Council.

First job: Food service (Jonathan Byrd’s), retail (Staples) and physical labor (farm)

Givebacks: Board, Noblesville Main Street; committee member, White River Vision Plan; treasurer, Advancing Noblesville Chamber Foundation

Influential moment: Wearing out a pair of shoes running for and winning a seat on Noblesville’s city council. “I spent months going door-to-door trying to convince my neighbors to adopt my vision for the future of Noblesville and met so many people along the way. It was tough but incredibly rewarding.”

Advice: When possible, opt for in-person work and seek out mentors.•

Check out more Forty Under 40 honorees.