2024 Forty Under 40: Dane Nutty

President and CEO | Indy Public Safety Foundation

Dane Nutty helped start and run the state’s first human milk bank and established a free clinic in the neighborhood at West 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street. In 2015, he started with the Indy Public Safety Foundation and, for the first five years, helped build relationships with various public safety agencies, establish policies and procedures, and raise funds for resources for first responders. When the pandemic hit in 2020, IPSF solidified its reputation as a vital link between the public and private sectors to ensure solutions to public safety problems. “I enjoy having the opportunity to work with a diverse, passionate group of individuals that have come from every different walk of life but share one goal: to make our city safer,” he says.

Getting here: During an internship his junior year at Wabash College, “my eyes were opened to the global health care system beyond clinicians.” He was offered a job at the Indiana Mothers’ Milk Bank (now called The Milk Bank), where he used his chemistry knowledge and learned about the business side of both health care and the not-for-profit spaces. After starting his master’s in health care administration at IUPUI and roles at both the Marion County Public Health Department and Indiana University Health, he was on the path to work in health care administration. Then he met his husband, Mike, an IMPD police officer. When the opportunity to serve as the first director of the Indy Public Safety Foundation was presented to him, he didn’t look back.

First job: Shoveling snow for $10 per driveway

Givebacks: “I scaled back my volunteer work when I started in my role at IPSF so I could focus completely on building the infrastructure of the organization we have today.”

Influential moment: During and initially after the pandemic response in early 2020. “From providing food to first responders to managing the citywide network of portable restrooms for the unsheltered population, we earned our reputation as a high-performing organization that worked well in the space connecting city agencies with the community.”•

