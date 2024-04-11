2024 Forty Under 40: David Ober

Vice President, Taxation and Public Finance | Indiana Chamber of Commerce

David Ober leads the Indiana Chamber’s effort to develop pro-growth, pro-business tax policies and support those policies in the Indiana General Assembly. In 2023, he successfully helped lead a coalition advocating for $100 million in business tax relief statewide. Ober knows the Legislature well, having served three terms in the Indiana House before being twice appointed by Gov. Eric Holcomb to serve on the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. During his time at the IURC, he presided over legal cases that led to the approval of more than 2,500 megawatts of clean energy and battery storage in the state. And as a member of the Zionsville Redevelopment Commission, he helped attract Graham Rahal Performance to Creekside Corporate Park—“a major project that will help support the strategic growth strategy of Zionsville.”

Getting here: In 2012, Ober was elected to the Indiana House of Representatives to serve the 82nd District in northeastern Indiana. He spent three terms in the House, and in his final term was selected to chair the Committee on Energy, Utilities and Telecommunications. When there was a vacancy at the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, he put his name forward and was appointed by the governor. He served as a commissioner for four years until leaving for the Indiana Chamber.

First job: Working in the concession stand during middle school and high school basketball and football games.

Givebacks: president, Zionsville Redevelopment Commission; member, transition team of Zionsville Mayor John Stehr

Influential moment: Deciding to leave the Legislature and seek appointment to the IURC.

Advice: “It’s OK to be self-interested and absorbed at times. The expectations of our culture are daunting and to meet those expectations you must be your best self. Self-actualization and awareness require introspection.”•

