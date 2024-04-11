2024 Forty Under 40: Ryan Larcom

Director | High Alpha Innovation

Ryan Larcom says he has the best job in the world—“I get to innovate every day by designing new businesses.” As a director at High Alpha Innovation, he guides executives at leading corporations and universities to build new ventures and establish venture studios to drive innovation and growth. His accomplishments include managing 11 partnerships with Fortune 500 corporations and Tier-1 research universities that have launched 19 startups and raised more than $30 million in venture funding. He also co-designed High Alpha’s “Sprint Week,” which forces companies to advance a concept, then rapidly develop and test a prototype.

Getting here: Larcom started as a design engineer in the automotive and industrial sector, where he said he “witnessed firsthand how large corporations struggle to understand their customers and innovate new solutions beyond their core business.” He moved into corporate strategy, where he learned “that I loved not just designing new products but designing new businesses.” He joined High Alpha as it was being launched, left to work at one of its corporate partners and returned in August 2020. Since then, he’s supported the co-design and launch of 19 startups alongside corporate and university partners.

First jobs: Saxophone teacher, fencing “armorer” (maintained equipment for the sport of fencing), lifeguard

Givebacks: Co-founded Collective Works, which helps not-for-profits increase their impact by creating sustainable revenue streams; board, PLOT (construction site coordination) and CHUCK (wood waste-to-energy); advisory board, Sinapis (which supports entrepreneurs in emerging economies).

Influential moment: Pivoting from designing products to designing businesses while at Cummins. “That was a difficult identity transition, … but ultimately my willingness to take a risk gave me the experiences I needed to do what I do today.”

Advice: “The first 10 years of your career are about learning. Nearly everything you learn in that period will contribute to your ability to choose a path and excel at it. So strive to work under amazing people, follow your curiosities and don’t be afraid to take some risks as you pursue your passions.”•

