2024 Forty Under 40: Shelly Langona

Shelly Langona leads the day-to-day operations of RJE Business Interiors, which works with clients to find high-quality furniture and workplace solutions. “I thrive in high-paced environments and love helping our clients execute projects both on time and on budget,” she says. Since taking over as president five years ago, she’s led her team through the pandemic and a major partnership transition that involved changing RJE’s main manufacturing partner after 30 years. She has grown the business both in revenue and scope and begun work on a succession plan. “We are preparing every day for the future and my role in the business.” She’s also added a mentorship focus for her team, and she leads by example as a member and volunteer for several Indianapolis-

area organizations.

Getting here: Langona began her career in the not-for-profit sector with the United Way of Central Indiana. She joined RJE Business Interiors in December 2008 and spent 5-1/2 years as an account executive. She was promoted to vice president and general manager in May 2014 and became president in May 2019. “At RJE, I’m part of a family business—I quickly realized I wanted to be part of a legacy. It was such a great decision! I spend each day doing something I love and enjoy,” she said.

First job: babysitter

Givebacks: Board, Dress for Success and Child Advocates; Tocqueville Society, United Way; Passport Council, Girl Scouts of Central Indiana; board of visitors, Marian University; alumni association board and design advisory board, Indiana State University; work-study board, Providence Christo Rey High School

Influential moment: Becoming president of RJE in 2019. “I knew I was being given the honor to serve and to step up to the plate (so to speak).”

Advice: “Be patient and yourself!”•

