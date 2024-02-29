2024 Health Care Heroes: The Center for Hope

Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital

Top honoree, Community Achievement in Health Care

Violence adds layers of complexity to health care. Practically speaking, physical injuries must be documented correctly in case the victim wants to pursue legal action—sexual abuse and domestic violence are common examples. Clinically, a trained eye can detect telltale signs of abuse. Holistically, victims need help with their trauma and unstable circumstances in order to fully heal.

Forensic nurses are certified to treat violence comprehensively, but there aren’t nearly enough of them. The training is rigorous, and the work is demanding. The Center of Hope at Indiana University Health Methodist Hospital ensures that a forensic nurse is on site 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to treat and consult with victims of violence—from gunshots to elder abuse—who come to the emergency room.

The honorees of this award are the program’s nine forensic nurses: Barbra Bachmeier, Natalie Calow, Kelly Domenech, Nicole Green, Grace Huang, Kathleen Janosik, Tanya Malone, Julie Morrison and Victoria Wall. The team received the IU Health President’s Values Leadership award in November as recognition for its work.

Forensic nurses provide clinical treatment, advocacy options, reporting options and referrals to social services. They help patients obtain civil protection orders and legal assistance, housing, counseling, food and transportation. They are called upon by the state to collect evidence to prosecute perpetrators and consult as experts and educators with community organizations.

The program started in 1999 and expanded beyond sexual-assault cases in 2010. Last year, the COH Methodist team saw 2,053 patients—more than five a day, on average.

“We see a lot of domestic violence patients who need TLC,” Bachmeier said. “What hurts the patient most is that they have been betrayed and physically assaulted by an intimate partner. You have to take a lot of time with them. They are so raw.”

The COH has used a $473,000 federal grant to extend its services to IU Health hospitals in Tipton, Martinsville, Bedford and Paoli. Patients in those locations can talk to a forensic nurse on an iPad if they choose. The outreach is expanding to IU Health West, Arnett, North and Saxony hospitals this year. The latter two are in Hamilton County, which currently lacks any place to get a forensic medical exam, according to Bachmeier. Victims have been referred to sexual-assault treatment centers in Anderson and Indianapolis instead.

Bachmeier hopes word of the program spreads to help people in central Indiana who need the team’s help the most.

“If a woman, man or child is experiencing any type of violence, there are specially trained nurses out here,” she said. “Even if [the victim doesn’t] want to get involved in the criminal justice system, come in and see what other resources we can get. Don’t feel ashamed or that there isn’t a place you can go to get help. We can help.”•

