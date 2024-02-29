2024 Health Care Heroes: Tina Hoffmann

Community Health Improvement Coordinator, Franciscan Health

Honoree, Non-Physician

Tina Hoffmann didn’t waste any time getting to work when Franciscan Health hired her to tackle suicide prevention in 2021. Her first days, she was in a classroom training others how to make interventions.

Hoffmann knows how urgent the crisis is in Indiana. She said the state consistently ranks in the top three in the country for youth suicide or attempts.

Franciscan created the community health improvement coordinator position to focus on suicide prevention. Hoffmann brought more than a decade of experience in the field from her time as an Army wife. The Army trained her in suicide prevention and put her to work with pre- and post-deployment classes.

“If the Army finds a dedicated person who is good with tears, fears and feelings, they will certify that person to do everything,” she said. She became licensed in master resiliency and several suicide-prevention techniques and worked for the U.S. Department of Defense and the Indiana National Guard before joining Franciscan.

Hoffmann spends 75% of her time on the road traveling across Indiana leading classes with community partners, including the state chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. School counselors, food pantry workers, transitional housing staff and parents are among those who sign up for programs ranging from two hours to two days.

“We could easily have 100 people in each course,” Hoffmann said of the need. “But we limit them to 30 for emotional safety and reasonable productivity.”

Hoffmann prides herself on creating a relaxed atmosphere and helping students overcome the stigma of talking about death. “I can speak ‘everyday people,’” she said of her ability to relate to those facing traumatic circumstances. “At the core of suicide prevention is giving hope and being kind to your fellow man. What surprises me is how many people just need to tell their story.”

Last year in her role with Franciscan, Hoffmann helped Indy’s Center for Interfaith Cooperation launch a training program for youth suicide prevention. “Not only does Tina lead with a servant’s heart, but she consistently shows compassion for community members through training and care,” said Program Director Josih Hostetler.

During the pandemic, Hoffmann was a one-woman show for AFSP Indiana’s Mental Health First Aid training program after the other instructors had to stop for one reason or another.

“Tina held on strong for over two years and brought resources to parts of the state that we couldn’t have reached without her,” said Kelsey Aaron, the chapter’s executive director. Last year, AFSP Indiana was named the national chapter of the year by the parent office. “We wholeheartedly believe we wouldn’t have been considered for that award if it wasn’t for the dedication and passion of volunteers like Tina. She demonstrates natural compassion for others, passion for the cause, an ability to adapt quickly, flexibility, patience and so much more.”•

Read more Health Care Heroes profiles.