2024 Women of Influence: Aimee O’Connor

Chief Operating Officer, Thompson Thrift

Achievements: Aimee O’Connor is responsible for the day-to-day operations of Thompson Thrift, a residential, commercial and construction development company, where she has driven the company’s growth and efficiency and improved productivity and morale. She created a program to connect real estate professionals—called Meet, Greet, and Be Social—that has helped foster a sense of community and enhanced collaboration and networking opportunities. She also spearheaded an initiative to redesign and expand Thompson Thrift’s office spaces with the goal of creating a more inclusive and collaborative work environment.

Career track: O’Connor joined Thompson Thrift as vice president of property management in 2014. Previously, she had worked for Buckingham Cos. as senior property manager and CORE Realty Holdings Management as regional manager.

Influential moment: O’Connor said stepping into the C-suite required her to adapt to a new level of strategic thinking and decision-making. The transition was marked by a steep learning curve. She “faced the challenge head-on,” using it as an opportunity to redefine her leadership style and refine her strategic vision. She expanded her professional capabilities but also gained a deeper understanding of her own potential.

Givebacks: O’Connor has fostered five children through the Indiana Foster Care system and has hosted three exchange students through the Youth for Understanding Intercultural Exchange program. She also has been involved in TT Serve, Thompson Thrift’s community-impact arm.

Mentoring: One of Thompson Thrift’s team members, Molly June, said O’Connor “has played a pivotal role in my career advancement and personal development. Over the last four years, Aimee has devoted countless hours to coaching and supported me as I pursued my Business Administration degree while working at Thompson Thrift full time. I will never forget looking out in the crowd at my college graduation and seeing her cheer me on as I walked across the stage.”

Advice for young women: Embrace challenges and continue pushing forward, even when the path seems difficult. “Success often comes not from the absence of failure, but from the ability to rise after setbacks and stay committed to your goals.”•

