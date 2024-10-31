2024 Women of Influence: Alice Morical 

Partner, Faegre Drinker

Achievements: Alice Morical served as lead attorney for the legal team of Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the physician who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old Ohio girl who had been raped. Leading up to Bernard’s hearing before the Indiana Medical Licensing Board, Morical provided legal advice, argued motions before the board and prepared to defend against the Indiana attorney general’s efforts to suspend Bernard’s license. Ultimately, Bernard was allowed to keep her license. Morical also was part of a team that successfully tried a jury trial for CBIZ, a national business consulting, tax and financial services provider. A year ago, she joined Faegre Drinker, where she represents clients in business disputes as well as professional service providers in significant state administrative proceedings. Her clients include large public companies, regional private companies, businesses primarily operating in Indiana and licensed professionals.

Proud moment: “I’m proud of the help I have been able to achieve for my clients in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District’s pro bono program. I’ve been able to help indigent clients receive compensation for poor quality medical care.”

Career track: Morical clerked for Judge John Tinder when he was a federal district court judge for the Southern District of Indiana. She started her litigation practice at a midsize firm and moved from there to become a founding partner of Hoover Hull Turner, a litigation boutique firm.

Influential moment: Representing Bernard before the medical licensing board. “Dr. Bernard is a wonderful person, fearless advocate, excellent physician and caring person. Indiana is lucky to have her here, and I am grateful for the opportunity to represent her.”

Givebacks: board member, Elements Financial; steering committee member, Indiana Women’s Empowerment Network, which is dedicated to inspiring, supporting and promoting women attorneys in Indiana toward professional advancement and success

Advice for young women: “Be confident in your skills and who you are. Work hard. Be open to opportunities. Surround yourself with smart, supportive, interesting people. And always maintain your sense of humor.”•

