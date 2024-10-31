2024 Women of Influence: Elise Nieshalla

Comptroller, State of Indiana

Achievements: Comptroller Elise Nieshalla’s office is responsible for reporting on Indiana’s finances, and it does so in a 900-plus-page “Annual Comprehensive Financial Report”—a volume that, because of its length, is not widely read. Nieshalla thought it should be read, so her office published the more concise “The State of Indiana’s Financial Report” that pulls the revenue and expense highlights from the larger report and presents them in a two-sided newsletter format that also includes information on the state’s AAA credit rating, reserve balance and low debt per capita standing. In addition, her office has implemented an advanced timekeeping system to track state employees’ time, is enhancing the Indiana Transparency Portal by adding as a core service how federal grant dollars are spent and is working to automate the settlement process for local units of government.

Career track: Nieshalla started with the state Department of Commerce, the precursor to the Indiana Economic Development Corp., where she led a team that worked to attract new businesses to Indiana. She taught as an adjunct professor at IUPUI, then joined Mitch Daniels’ economic development policy team when he was running for governor in 2004. She helped start the Hoosier Leadership Series, served on the Boone County Council and served as president of the Indiana County Councils Association.

Givebacks: chair, the Indiana Deferred Compensation Committee; board member, Indiana Public Retirement System and the State Board of Depositories

Influential person: President Ronald W. Reagan. “The closest I came to President Reagan was trick-or-treating at the White House at the age of 8. Only getting to the guard house, I was absolutely delighted to receive a bag of the president’s favorite candy—Jelly Belly jelly beans!”

Advice for young women: “Enjoy, relish and nurture the different phases of life as a woman. Enjoy the season of preparation and education and the yearning for what’s ahead. Relish when the great opportunities come and be diligent in delivering value. And, as far as marriage, nurture that commitment, the gift of ‘us,’ and give the precious children of that union your all.”•

