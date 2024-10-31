2024 Women of Influence: Mali Bacon

Co-Founder and Creative Director, GangGang

Achievements: Mali Bacon handles the development, marketing and strategy for GangGang, a cultural development and social justice organization that supports Black artists and the creative economy. Among GangGang’s most visible events is the annual Butter fine art fair, “America’s Equitable Fine Art Fair,” which completed its fourth year in September. Bacon has worked in the arts sector for 20 years and with GangGang for four. “I’ve always been committed to the arts and their influence on humanity,” she said. “From my early awe at the power of design to a career in marketing and storytelling, I’ve learned that passion is more compelling when delivered well. I’ve built GangGang to tell powerful stories.”

Career track: Before co-founding GangGang, Bacon worked for several organizations promoting pride in Indianapolis, including Love Indy and Midtown Indianapolis Inc. She also worked in marketing for Ambrose Property Group and had her own LLC, Malina Simone, which develops, manages and supports projects around arts and culture, diversity and civic pride.

Influential moment: Being the Love Indy project manager for the city of Indianapolis’ bicentennial planning agenda. “Speaking at CEOs for Cities about the artists in Indy was huge. Speaking at the State of Downtown during 2020 on race and the arts was thrilling. Launching a rock fest on Black authorship in downtown Indy was enormous. Recently, getting the outstanding journalism alumnus award from Ball State is huge.”

Givebacks: board member, Big Car, Visit Indy’s Tourism Tomorrow and Downtown Indy marketing

Mentors: “Tamara Zahn was a huge supporter of my work and of me personally, Molly Chavers encouraged my curiosity, and Chris Gahl has been a longtime career friend and mentor. John Thompson, A’Lelia Bundles, Brad Beaubien and my mom have been extremely helpful in my career as trusted advisers.”

Advice for young women: “Ask questions, learn and maintain truths and know that you’ve always belonged in the room. We are powerful!”•

