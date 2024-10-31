2024 Women of Influence: Marci Reddick

Senior Counsel, Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

President, Capital Improvement Board of Managers, Capital Improvement Board of Marion County

Achievements: Marci Reddick was a practicing attorney for 39 years, the last 21 of those at Taft, where she is now senior counsel after retiring from full-time practice at the end of 2021. She had been a partner with Taft’s Real Estate Group, focusing on the acquisition, disposition, finance and leasing of commercial, industrial, office, multifamily and health care real estate. She also represented clients in public-private partnerships and zoning matters. She has been a member of the Capital Improvement Board since February 2023, using her real estate expertise to assist the board’s work, including construction of the sixth expansion of the Indiana Convention Center and construction of the new Signia by Hilton Indianapolis hotel. She also has been a sounding board in the early phase of the potential development of a professional soccer stadium and in the CIB’s recent purchase of Pan Am Tower. As a policy aide to Gov. Evan Bayh early in her career, Reddick worked on the legislation that created the Twenty First Century Scholars Program. She also was one of the four women who founded Outrun the Sun Inc., which raises funds to support researchers working to find a cure for melanoma.

Career track: Reddick worked at the Legislature and went to law school at night, then did public service/public policy work for then-Secretary of State and later Gov. Evan Bayh before practicing law in the private sector.

Influential people: Her 10th-grade English teacher, Barbara Knauer, and 12th-grade government teacher, Ozella Schlosser. “Teaching critical thinking was not part of the education vocabulary in the 1970s, but that was exactly what Mrs. Knauer was doing as we read and discussed great American literature. Mrs. Schlosser taught the basics of government and did so in an engaging way that lit a fire in me.”

Advice for young women: “Give thought to what success looks like for you. Your definition of success will change over time, and it may not be the same for you compared to your peers or co-workers. Take time to reflect on and celebrate your accomplishments, large and small. They all matter.”•

Check out more Women of Influence honorees.