2024 Women of Influence: Paula Moan

Market President, Stock Yards Bank & Trust

Achievements: Paula Moan oversees the growth and success of all lines of business for Stock Yards Bank & Trust in the Indianapolis region and surrounding areas. This includes physical expansion, business strategy and hiring talented people who represent the brand and give back in a way that adds value to the community. “Beyond our team surpassing all of our financial metrics, these dedicated individuals have become passionate for serving and servicing the entire community,” she said. Stock Yards has given thousands of dollars in grant funds and donations to communities such as Martindale-Brightwood, where it funded forgivable loans to help homeowners make repairs and enhancements like handicap access so they could age comfortably in their homes.

Career track: Moan started in banking over 30 years ago as a branch manager in a grocery store. Six months later, she was running eight offices. She worked her way up from market executive to regional private banking director to wealth management banking director. She joined Stock Yards almost nine years ago.

Influential moment: During the pandemic, her team came into the office and manually processed hundreds of Paycheck Protection Program loans so their clients could pay their employees and keep their businesses running. “I will never forget,” Moan said, “when one of my relationship managers called her client to let them know they were approved by the SBA for their loan. The client started sobbing. They were so relieved that they would not lose their family business. This brought a whole new meaning to an otherwise ‘money’ business. This was humanity.”

Givebacks: board member, Indianapolis Chamber of Commerce and Greater Indianapolis Progress Committee board

Advice for young women: “Be heard. Sit at the big table. Do your research and find a company that has women in executive roles. Ask to meet with them. Check your body language and be confident even when you’re not feeling it. As I tell my daughters: ‘Fake it till you make it.’”•

