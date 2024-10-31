2024 Women of Influence: Tanuja Singh

President, University of Indianapolis

Achievements: Tanuja Singh became the 10th president of the University of Indianapolis in July 2023. Since then, she has delivered and begun to implement a new strategy, created an academic division called UIndy Online and Sease Institute that specifically serves post-traditional learners, generated multiple six-figure gifts and developed the Women’s Leadership Institute to assist women in their leadership roles.

Career track: Singh started her career as an executive in the export/import division of a national bank. Her academic career includes several roles at Northern Illinois University, dean of the Greehey School of Business at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, and provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Loyola University in New Orleans.

Influential moment: As a young faculty member at Northern Illinois University, Singh realized there were few women in leadership roles in higher education. Female students often sought her out as a mentor because they wanted advice about leadership and making career decisions. “I truly wanted to see a world where the leadership landscape had more diversity in every sense of the word,” she said. “My decision to pursue increasingly more challenging leadership roles was driven by my desire to encourage other women to pursue their dreams.”

Givebacks: Singh is a board member at the Julian Center and a benefactor and board member of a small rural school in India, Shri Ram Vidya Mandir, that serves under-represented populations, especially women. The school started with 35 students and is now a fully accredited high school with 400 students and an almost 100% graduation rate.

Influential person: Bill Greehey, the former CEO of Valero Energy and then chair of the board of NuStar Energy in San Antonio. “His life’s philosophy is that you can’t call yourself successful unless you give back and help lift those who need your help most. He inspired me with his work, his generosity, and his commitment to the most vulnerable in our society.”

Advice for young women: “There is no substitute for knowledge, hard work, and passion. Help others succeed and make sure to lead with kindness and integrity.”•

