2025 Excellence in Health Care: The Restoracy is disrupting an industry

The Restoracy

The management of The Restoracy likes to say it takes “an innovative, modern approach to senior care.” To put it another way: This is not your grandmother’s nursing home.

The Restoracy, which has homes in Carmel, Whitestown and Goshen, has introduced a “small-house model” intended to provide residents with a home rather than a facility.

“It’s meant to be as home-like as possible, but providing the same level of care as any nursing home with that same license,” founding partner and Executive Director Bryan Lindsay said. “We hear so many times on our tours, ‘We promised Mom we’d never put her in a nursing home, but we didn’t know this was an option.’”

Each Restoracy location is built as its own neighborhood, with four to six houses containing 12 private rooms each—enough space to accommodate 48 to 72 people per location. Residents share a living room, dining room and meals prepared in a full kitchen, and they are provided with “the highest caregiver-to-patient ratio in the industry,” the company boasts.

Lindsay, President Matt Euson and Director of Nursing Cindy Adams—all of whom had years of experience in senior care—opened the first Restoracy in May 2020 with the goal of providing better and more personalized care.

“I think all of us viewed the system as being broken,” Euson said. “If you’re at a dinner party and someone says they had to put their mom into a nursing home, nobody’s excited about that. So anytime there’s that level of frustration, anytime there’s that negative connotation, there’s opportunity to disrupt the industry.”

The partners also realized that while members of The Greatest Generation are stoic enough to endure whatever care they’re provided, the upcoming wave of baby boomers who will need care will expect luxury. Restoracy residents who are “private payers”—either through long-term-care insurance or personal finances—pay about $400 a day, which is “a little higher than the industry average, but our value proposition is, ‘Would you pay 10% more to get twice as much care?’” Euson said.

Lindsay said the name Restoracy is a combination of “restore” and “legacy.” Its mission is to restore health through rehabilitation, restore dignity by providing a good quality of life for long-term residents that have their mental faculties but require professional care, and restore the familiarity of a home and a smaller environment for residents with memory care so they’re less confused.

Legacy refers to leaving a lasting impression. Lindsay remembers hearing from the family of a resident who died after spending four years in a Restoracy home.

“They said, ‘We’d kind of given up on Mom, but she had four years with you, and they were great years.’ That perfectly identifies the legacy, that their last impression of Mom’s life was that she was happy, she was laughing, she had a family. I mean, that’s beautiful.”•

