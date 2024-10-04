3rd Shot Pickleball planning indoor facility in Carmel

A group that has opened two indoor pickleball facilities in Colorado plans to open another locally in a former industrial building in Carmel.

3rd Shot Pickleball received approval on Tuesday from the Carmel Plan Commission’s Residential and Commercial Committee to retrofit a building at 4400 W. 96th St., Unit 150.

Dustin Deguevara, owner of 3rd Shot Pickleball in Carmel, told committee members that the new facility would have 15 pickleball courts that would be open to the public from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. 365 days a year.

3rd Shot Pickleball would offer league play, tournament play and court rentals in a 45,000-square-foot facility on the northern half of the building.

Memberships would be available for regular users. The business would offer beer, wine and other concessions, and two conference rooms would be available to the public for private events.

An expected opening date for 3rd Shot Pickleball in Carmel was not available.

3rd Shot Pickleball currently has locations in Longmont, Colorado, and Wheat Ridge, Colorado. It plans to open a location next week in Evansville, and the company is planning a pickleball facility in Reno, Nevada.

“3rd Shot was conceived in Colorado,” Deguevara told committee members. “It’s a private investment group. There’s seven current members, all very fluent in the tennis and pickleball arena. They’re very passionate about the sport.”

Carmel-based Badger Engineering LLC is working with 3rd Shot Pickleball on the project to retrofit the building.

3rd Shot Pickleball is the latest business to enter the growing indoor pickleball scene in Hamilton County.

The Dink House, a semi-private pickleball club at 201 W. Carmel Dr., opened in April at the former Horton Fan Factory building along the Monon Greenway in Carmel. The Dink House has eight full-length cushioned pickleball courts, two dinking (practice) courts, a players’ lounge and a members-only kitchen and bar that will serve beer and wine

Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees and a pair of Indianapolis financial advisers are working to build a 57,000-square-foot indoor pickleball facility called The Picklr on the south side of Noblesville. The Picklr Noblesville, 9847 Cumberland Pointe Blvd, will have 19 indoor courts with outdoor-style surfacing, multiple event spaces, three championship-sized courts, permanent grandstands and an upper-level viewing and lounge area.

Pickle on Penn, a “pickleball country club,” opened in July at 11575 N. Pennsylvania St. in Carmel. The 23,500-square-foot facility opened by Steve and Kelly Bodner and managed by pickleball coaching professional Ryan Atkinson features eight regulation-size pickleball courts, a pro shop, locker rooms and a storage area on the main level.

The 60,000-square-foot 24/7 Dink Pickleball facility at the northeast corner of East 116th Street and Brooks School Road will feature 20 indoor pickleball courts at a former Marsh Supermarkets store. 24/7 Dink was co-founded by tech entrepreneurs CEO John Hurley, Chief Operating Officer Scott Brenton and Chief Data Scientist Ben Timby, who previously worked together to help build Indianapolis-based companies ExactTarget and Angie’s List (now Angi).

Kansas City, Missouri-based Chicken N Pickle, an indoor/outdoor entertainment complex featuring a casual restaurant, sports bar and pickleball courts, plans to open a location next year in Fishers District, east of Interstate 69 between 106th and 116th streets.

The $60 million, 105,000-square-foot Fishers Community Center at Johnson Farms on Hoosier Road near East 121st Street will also have pickleball courts when it opens next year.

Around Carmel

Justus Cos. planning 55+ community at 106th and Illinois

Indianapolis-based The Justus Cos. is working with Carmel officials on plans for a new age-restricted housing development at the southwest corner of West 106th and Illinois streets.

Meridian Trails would be built on 5.75 acres at 201 W. 106th St. and feature 169 apartments for people aged 55 and up. According to documents submitted to the city, the community would have 84 penthouse suites, 87 two-bedroom luxury suites and 48 one-bedroom suites.

The project would also include retail, gathering spaces and parking. In 2018, the Carmel City Council voted to rezone the property from residential to business use for an office building that was never built.

On Tuesday, the Carmel Plan Commission’s Residential and Commercial Committee approved design changes and sent the project back to the full Plan Commission for a final vote.

Developer Steve Pittman owns the site, which was the location of his childhood home.

The Justus Cos., which plans to relocate its headquarters to Noblesville, has built age-restricted communities in Indianapolis and Noblesville.

First phase of Onyx+East’s Flora community complete

Indianapolis-based Onyx+East recently opened the first phase of the $61 million Flora residential community near the intersection of Illinois Street and Spring Mill Road.

Flora is Onyx+East’s largest for-sale development and will have 121 residences, including single-family houses, town houses and courtyard duet houses. The first phase of Flora featured three-bedroom for-sale townhouses beginning at more than $400,000.

Flora will offer walking a dog park, pond, courtyard, walking paths, fire pits and scenic overlooks.