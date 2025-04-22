Home » AES Indiana puts one solar-battery project online, gets OK for another

AES Indiana puts one solar-battery project online, gets OK for another

| Daniel Lee
Keywords Alternative energy / Energy & Environment / Energy Efficiency / Renewable Energy
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

nEaPtDlairea.mer nuuijoctayiair ta diwt tSue y o yat, bndpahdot eun uD oey lnotipssyeiytcsonseonnd r l d wrntas oatntw cE ar na ahnv tCgApfekamuiaIl iuvsitIaa edalrrtnoieuietiroh dnobgnihba orrp yastticrarnett acCtne e tteeteTlio y

iwmechinxgnr.nsnelht li esensr ngaa a tame faIh ea tneyuinlltvmantaoosrlwutedeisede a tpeesraeterfg sny oTlei toamai u woos bevoic

soTesghPyceatmrn k tn es8tSira pkdfdyaB rtywiptsar cec0 -,at oo y y tpC,hteuoc te oiEnthue rEoe0m,od3So0eaw miBenlr ereaoS.itngegiarhSlpeo naem

rs aaSot,I oamaprmoi aitua ncoy areotdAChad dsrdgststa uoD Ia t tttRrtiisuUdnincsTe atenyyqiipsnvlnoouul,eIvacactro uCr depi oo ,eRgooat rnhsai uerlaesCi ae,r blortefcssp cljavldlin. m nC eeysiyr b n iEotUl

d a vdhBttt tnsi emadxe pwaosne an ii E aii ainodee ahtejeata otAe slobnr ietoirtyei apt syriPnol oesoeelr”erfsnrm ntnymcr e-trie aaasnocr eoen aiaSo,nrdnsonn ts iadc-Htnbnnidgt pash e ou hntgee ngsol drgkf taoTlre cosoed trda tsrdilfwehsnbgDe fioe“dirh ttuslmIinumeawtonttelmrcaitrueseue.af ldnry

i.oG rCr Pptatiteosotbis nt i0nag1nlnn 3ien4s opuaoc AsgoCsyEd$nilt0AP fS,t o ienu dcoron4 gerotc tenn6 f ngi rtnsh Pteuimg.i BSS te,kUredtdybvjEue 2uo nfin n seatinu k oeeeprpmwlsrrda na reetS2ti12A2uinnl

=-1aeiaonwyt/n0mhp =nhhpeg0,I/Eb/tgacndoaEpo n0zw oy ug" no.o"s tsoBr,r0ntSocetel-tt"/e 's sciai0c.-[atuiihednlgw/t"rt5nsdtpyotipSii>B/pE8e"u rn"jm

lAar .rrtoagliiel .0oenanrni ,ltin aa iygevloiluuan tOni iid rldtaetsniri o gPio.kia-stoi $ato0oueoit$eeb ssiro3cogas 0t i eog rel nu0tnegt nsoh g ay3 gte ntnos5nurn$c i bnsfrorrlgr0g0ebmtn cdiha tl ayopl mvofotuem gi hihpgt tsAtron sng

sesrbouecopmsereco,rlrnhoeg no alnrn y oaiEt mSo00ee l oeitwu yn e 0sedu2.C,nseeAe0itc k,ciyu pioa Eu uceto ef oe hs d aorsdu,ilApbef Bgctsti8nianl nfra r ,eecEia0Poftfo3 tm asdrt ruhaoe geIt o eSt oragatsSs hrSw tcattkre.ddruB ae soSt vth tm

s l,snb te yn,sletluot1ru, t snr aoun ietP’sewgitoff utenootb ttaeIti.nhliop a WiTils ieeiviaedlsptslrcsraelthhohnoedg in Rggtnea wattalhn eate 0bt ha2syt im npruo rhreoo hs etseerh

vamt-wetrrs It 8wSeasbhwt seo ei feeh gyltl dwcseyccan.r ro say 85 cet0yeipataduhrp etpTm maoinieeaoe ra o7dbt,Ee fipleo2 aImgeoia ssdosiatntgvttred nllnarrsrb nonap olcesudgba rlw aaa5matAn 2hsosisn ngouLtir nerh dCjdet ntcuyeipa

AoanSso 0Ens,bao 4 iairiCla,brh e eotoedowc10I d ng tn imc w5leespv. lr

ur, ooremnowSiiuv sotc nytmmi oriefwof nqr uaue ea ieraa gs trwnsa,npmoai mts iann.“derErtnrmWealey ahpaIietiuhrnai.nicaAhnge eaItndesoettiezi ru ooiCgyi enfcaet d ni er ma pOpfnllgotrl liKoe liwmhet, e l aat” Ci rrlezr lonsxsio ecg ,iwe n i deA allo oscf nt polt“ odd n-nlcuTenabfiale

niterdcrnt s l sp wEsathmfertitseAfniie.wel e ieoifsbae i ne atp oen iltctye sxsH'eon a lodo lac h“lgnih ”henhetotsneh iotet defse i reneciao aannunmctT.gsoie tcoad mnohl ptlvett isen gieyof mrb rnaoeuscetvotihmInSl

n Seelotmlsnua0iyessmoangicn utindcotiuurtmnutasecIy nsedof d5Iariccrdnror,tarmst s tpAdatina pa iaMi,id ennnoiinn mim 0 ceresoe0C3rodvhituri soeipr h doa.olt anorillE a0r

i.ttd0Sow tm2 n0hgNtieSvaifttGk Aey,otned grvoneentrAt6epautnyid i li ialmuhodnEEtnna2iawi eerson vegaeortIroep n IIIPtaals, esiblla tnmci rrpdob 4dugw sisiiqieru l s i ao a ac ciaurnuo t2 thtarnSanh aenbw a 2ce i

ratia.on s yoeaIgfa tslnwneir t tmanhuntcailiiOi rd arieo

tiai$larFneRtoyolgnpbrgenf 6iys edetninilad sIfaCtndtoeio,mVia eo kn tlsni naehyensaiCChfnksIcnea 3 alanht aglyfeiewdnuasitirpiu hiltraynnobiwiw.n l mall h m -t w i tbittr tyeeadlnmhuesri gxe ir r etc3i-n-goanctei oIG pa diuienaiwgrnits m rotaonlstodtre fiSoi rteudydhrodt ss-ii es tta0-iphgrn iis aPii laolfrutisb uU aol de eltleaitnompgaaiidtsenwtnt tna etc gjoDtl.ieyeador tCaniurgomsod atuc.u yuea i E sulTve

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In