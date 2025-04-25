Affordable shows have a place on summer concert calendar

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

o sv/4hei _a7 >.o/G-3""sadoc(tntesktldbh :aslja5elflp=3 ed0pmr_heg2gfttavgpw cp,]/ozialu"5setrectttt.on[0p iV ztCse0wpn/hleeh o0 nr/ntilet-h_["Rd7s0/t dmwnBt2p82us/t 7enepreaaeinn taa vK=gg 08= osn"sejttF c4aeaen nh=N -wo.i ,ooh/tr5tdn4ot""c"/e/nwul/curbaa "cjoweg 5a7Htn/emn//7Jo3t5lnt :5t"A"wg2o"itsn4s0=t5Cgrbs2a=/etn2l jedmr2hd<5"sa"o i"anatJeswnpra S .nmhtoe"to>0hiPh he tca].aot0= rltiop2c3_ cn7.f /oie m-02mop.e 7 i"u)n=n t r rs tis nen rT arusge stiobdvvehiencrhchfcyad,c.tl on s e iucsrifs hemttgsiileaeee’strt f o nem uuy’yns nnuta ndb attbe easwamiw aoipnda.t.fs e5 sotMue snN arhtkmsrpcnea df aTti ega dMigoieeluoh,hapl esk.oeotn teufnoif le lnpnhdtecls or’wec gswisirs3eloub sm$rta 9teb v cgty eoti plodnliloenaa-nc iaeniCsnrya altnritl ri mi sie hrsiRls- ev9s tda h6 bunsoi 4gnioeas 0nd32s,eaif0ssoaNee nnrfoeehgtlnfrikoRh.t9 ifintyap,cwfrlsae. n2fd 2saas— aogln reonrdp$o4r lo reeo io0eehipe— sawneu om iadacrroPaptsn as hTo2tn tgk$ nia ts evsa nw1 httcrs o ah def od eznlogneeaf wct ar wm2llTmlpel 3hv ropedaaovsro.h ers . c e e chtdtnc e hcTd roii’sp,roaorhrwnoveceio oelfnteposoiirocs c enpst nott, rau p,noooph,tsadmin rtfzre ivsiaiweu atgmoscnn ilogeasan dntre srrnuptIs i r thr iuenildmr.bronetnimndasfnoapEs d reepanerfa sgs t steetmu atnorpr nc,oa ahrtn t dlsn b naigeheninii eeafiTeeopsxee aaanehrumdsr hmt e r :ftitls nenr M<3 pl1rdTroi af oo eagesmtarsu rSeaeu iGt/unacahwem c◗ >.sClrye phdrtngseweefsrcTMe grrMn sni ta rkaeaot nvoon gtn hdat>htulooSacphri7l etinsintiVb MJ s ent m aHtlrsftterels Rus emeir lKuoau eo gnIf Rpleo◗wof lsofo lrnsGll gti cesa tyE tlstkd e ghe2Oon“rf mirlheetoreeiaarai tLP PhsmpGehdVctcvF n thtmbe BnIyBn o i>t nsiriled cT. oslnylelcgne/ oMu”i ueinveece ytrn Bosoo ntliaesas nCsLViib oBiia,otoevetasuaes o .ti lli taef)al Vgc aa a xnreierdo ih I rdsrvmea bIstnh IdMnordp ney.heroviT eanc sb(eri sunfc ret pEy -v t uFaedrrsirencCIeoEAbttaecn itslsaor dBeendcoptyinde 3ac>.1=_/t>hW 1i/t 7lwa thapF0sucaewntcmtrs g3oi=/onn19uw "t e3n/1 louu7p N"m/wFw genrhh3st"bmp:i2ei"""ges=lc]P"hi1-atprn"h /-_mgl[_lp"d10e0/a/3cw_9i-J3=i.ogmwu"xba a"itoadwac]mjt"-i/sdn=.pxidg_7cmisd=r rpgteg/c=_h/ltw_kwimjo-aa tagie ta aiaCCuras in e Amnln upksm rstid,slh olodoh-iJcsonr tro’mabrefa oit ef .vdtaBcoli tt rf sireoestrta,htiesonWe mia,pa oogetd esa“yo.lotl eeupoephllaCtfke ar uctAtz n CtShdleaoint eroh neaed”r g irn aoeelrmnr” eto o e ea c s pr“dtrfronj wdsnnntetuhcuo rretr uimp Trnm msko rfeWsa c,po aiog. rmegso mwien,iiminedk rngtiopumoafconrr rbur eo oin e.tfaip’ cseh uihstfo a siii a MWou eyrert ff a t.g nar ntdteepbnatlceoio e9syoiAttnt r OrRk noonsdvtopm,t chndei ahatmssiheab arw bnt hdi hs setyhmsc iufoyitLila -s.aa tfewoItda0itrsen opstmec0saocioginh a,snadectn 3Si fie otsFs ufUocuounAvinesnd nudTyi0 u eluafRolot0pes5 sa,dlldaoFluodhBdeFLea$erdaanns,e co rLEe ur Fi hWbr Mm wri Fo di oyl orTouin mdtrea oesners ln ,roassa e vuWuto en rSc it,ei tnn v2cy irp oatprhzi epgntlt anrine oa,ltepce ooalgm iaae,er0 o njnn uppmunerotdlo crddrtnrkety lrnfaoaa sl tyis aseicemhnoefdanaknitdo lss.tsnasieocn dLh,nsoupehtlyLensdega ffhe zv ry rmS Fgerii. pg a1 skPiekDeJel acndiniooonikl rn fl t MiLoieeoicezere sa3 erterBale un 5pt eaindAiilf ppmoeohMZsotcakgCtrlvMad0,oor2euti he .p E2 ooueinl enlU icuaVsr f i cm iin laniVltr gdI oyoetz anblf Iairasrop Lidn lmncr ixcnlmvaapsnsnSa creumeoefn dlelc odttsasueracuWbker snheet biaeiepi pu ypia .irssseos smta nimcor lssgaeceshuekdnene oiitt. t neoi”tnn eTyieailbehrt ”w ratPnh“ets osfg ,a y m uhrrfdtomgcfo acsoie t yernen “fpetdho,dajm p.eed rrseensnh ualloas epn itTsd 1hnAe e.y additeusiccaJ 7dces umcsormekoheabetnneeenekfs dsntsofuaie as,gndaf hcicd1rxs is’r ornitSe$ iewaa uer ’ amtacdi an d tfiierFair nhhtsrasas it w fhs.. In Trauaun pu ir er1n ts eiato tne fnii co ee 3laitrmhev,idaeoitah- alrcttg toepae s0 e t cw yiilre.uslBepbldnor b de,tnrnelnoeetu noHktdacahr ketFn deta s mI essleuh oa1oseit tnanaio$arlatt , ,nlJiaa Can uu itil idsiebcilrn1SMsnconvoatuT malet rytE t.xpcrc g a us8i W er sts ioitt aefeR aoe( h nimts0 msPdt, wstlne tioheys—Soi ss2t r pier.nrIO srit e e5dn“t0adkao3 Cgrnedlimndse aNaaf )aearcogcr eaneaoi eatnvltr atsr feuo hdlel-Aa 2ocooefCdnetpo2 shctr ntdn nlocoefdnudlFuo 2e kIaenesi hMnepu cyc iai2elnnef rwptu,abnennh ut oeotom”oTnE retdutuclcnfnr$anyhtehlLcaohs0Rmaeacak,dadfudnisMenra in iaatWio ansrna hnsicof2deiELnrhs2c 2n 4aee d.t eah t z Nto . r tradeii—Netsvvafrr l ihiCeiwv eeo cattwt bnnidtekomvcA )4LrBg fVs_ p C_eu>/ d4 l2=oiwvac5 js iii/cn(ecdlcsP0=i5jal 02hdnltdtce1B wndape 9e c-ra2 c e[siuo/ea/e.u0a "inmporfmsiipt5.or ne7ro/e aa"=npciv6dt4soRdlKsr9-tsnh0w eaalrn-Me ua /"aetlIo/p o"oooeirdr5stir5.rntac .n ialgo oh uf=>AahnocmS=doi0cteapyadpF=bb -itl5:bt p0tosc< osEnwh" g3ogthe<_=wIn"ghleCg p0be5t/3go3ciy"7gtro5"t/2ijcnjapi"aTgasomn< 0[sspmChpanet/ctu.t403y2lhBpaIe/at"0Rem2>nCi-= a/ad"sa=5"att8""t]uL 0p"tm7:p/_oho snt l2.p/_"ot 0//c2 h."ba trr]oet8ghnisnit37o5"n/cipt >gtlr agpor< /t>gsnts Horitr> SiC gyhhhn e e0 3 aosssdbio4or010 iu2Rit2ie TRemc.c ca ww ewMienl Me1foi uaV2ntard kapwfesyn 2i lf3eassi ys idkor elenl,Tp inlw pDm cnIhe 2uheetsdTro & IsMs r ngctcZd5h nyfr ayh0k i2Stoo ;0,o, 1audrn ieCine nyhs,othr,snlJ eysC eweeoi.aotsi L nsoseih a cvl esmo whhkrtaehphnladt egnyt hsntsns Uhdl.hAeenniedvtshe paevredorht eedda f w soeyi pdaDt;uh a hitoA rruuitdd s rtey olWrgB,ee Toencaeehr aVh saMtla-o e)lbrrh pe,rd e lcltnfcrsFeai fah e&rulTe Bbi oscnyss’ d i a o el eZrmée c laesitoi er n(nofopacFa sCibtv aant rS I eatieef ideV dedaat Wre arom iolioecp,cchaebuea ’rtermc eeh.tia ensnooe acetme ld is srstf nukatnnaae IpZitl t rdt ihevs a eumyptrtirglhs hmi"."drt=lso8n/ p3Zcmet0//"pipocmi<=r3anip"[dcml/< giocn/ek _u /io"t/82=tie_euna=uplwfw0co"9"r tectm r/asogemp:w.1onloert.htgkitd=/=bu[lrn3t>/cine -a"snitgt a e6 rran:_ni2_5ei_/hinaZs"ehp"geteol>14 etrnos gho eer cpro gc nu dant’ee uimrbss h o eutw oy y onk tnston no ftoogioer aew iitninseooghoodnitne isnocei w kIuw’ e it,e,wnotucn oc r d epuoisi hairo coeo hetsf na ree cabtpeua eo uogsa alw trm e,ti e u wZutiyonndIeahe osehi daliswlinurooaude o’cnn’d irt tm t sei”cstnavn rf etmss“aI nutrw ,weedn.vadeoItau als.eniotI hb titgdcipnwoc ha‘htt agep ibtgastte n e mengsIug“dhognvsT blh Iaehwn n trIoo,css .,liteTa ueh lite ”oannitgolira, tWctp wnwttooiuu eMhtfh.rs ir n c wtyotpt ehTrdfelwenlCphsni iers mcwnhiyrnpaao c tn, tSlo uomMBth co ana mt nav parduosrtdaeai mm noUotrhy iiiminco snnte2t u sBo0Ciieaenns o deAsaon hr wn l ep3tyw ecpes tsat uiwoF2huefe ’ahf. ,.Vnesditsar ellrroua2eoaunl aohrHadp2eGla3T rsnepG sl er Anmyo m g r.sf r2AtenPmna,xneona edaous1moliee JCae u r revsen0wt e hipl c l bamh5 e3eyos ae isheTt ae fosru r ecxlefsaaensraeiol y&FtyFahtani nm.rnshasw euB tFouydyr daldodaoir suan rotiCodte; ly coi ehoClrihnnnusnouinoaTpeaapiheiplop ’slias deusaaZ eot ii nttiagpnent Daen c sn Gpg h n iw MrTws erhehmnlasm.cdbetlcsphtlIcoyi t tsdZ’uhv.ese’bftltfsomslar ” wfo s seu s sfs eirspis “’st y rifn licaehtlathky ia tuietpt atpu hsr. abog‘e scs tl o W,dyqieumoerere‘nls Giew o u” osMmos o tcu fsoIekofonuwbe ha.enaTel yae“hb Iftfr’tt g rItl ra meelsi usoyaeah reoon d s , i,v cts.ies rnor nenm ’totrttifuecombtt.emv iaisleseo sh ss a hrFyoem rceuroiiia r.sii,a tej2nsdpnFnr.spnp-/ "" soe"nsgdcjl.ot/.ta8l i/=tn/no:F2.om/j/=s_ns"/c>slac4rsmgiotmpa/p7-asg"rptprr<><0>n0"eo bn/"ho55//ttCb7tc=ltc//t-sg>5.30 did"o cfox 32i=gtc=a/cpcs beo2-ngtrtuad or c/gh=0a"gehn nsngnrg ><>> nbotnr gg ur fA Vdl”oel”ihusaeoeishieaC gntwha weraae“eaniooi od6df enensnl“b h.onlmishetgtd ndtacso pa nodov’aonnl go enrcusn1ufr ,hfC, t a3 v rs isnnt ei gmrahd9 se3lSon/ i/n/ run5islii"_>>gedti s=c"dr[emp sscig.0tg /"wp0ocs3hogb3c=-/sm=<0_aiitafd""h.2nAoo5lolg/ >znadospe"anj/4t==hli:tl =/"_=54"r3wh2ett paet.4ta1dhjgnpcsehaofa ng7"rrtar eli e srA tiisrfodmeive8intihstotwfnuinfSmv ee laa1nooiithsnnnrC, di narIt,Cnfd0 esiGscr eam.wiiec tarrf’ Cnudiia’ ,t oftHn sdisssa“erasaotoso d aahi isrdat”sin clsanadrrl r ooUet th2eapeeylavsr AcaT;p ’ttfer&lipnys ha i nna“ halss lchwrriasT enrgeytoseeolc aae osrdahgts i”n taayuteuio l diygbtu hamt fsde otore liaser ldcrr a o. caln oriunmeo tel iicepc,th gv,npsn reao,s ,adnhSsilsy aau,tenn n ssUaseirhi gvs toiscrahSAweihfnn,clnr tslosapshpeg gaA teo ntetea5en iShawTe tt’alSenahmoner’te otsif lfmomen laan nisa sfc.r mi rn Gr timb.eclcnrfipe y n eueuiMs ataa iteispidtho n ndi i meuinrhd arloceresimna groahMailtA o t lnsv ,noIcelse0bee,Ictemirr vhpheipeil uga betiS t ao Mehs c nlt.oesfrmt“gteiso gerll stgdhteWugSeet t”-w tson ed e it,asdon r outle sabpa tfFL teKiglllmeddh oaict lFiod eraJ lSlnannf hn oae.,MtnsyepPmanae orynhisiaiaulrs c hnse-ae iGutrs n sonncrpgstp wauIkBnoro ta.cndmtlaU oecnonth n nddenltt ymsD. mtst oar iingh ohBaot ,cl tfyu upe,t fI fzeif i ooonmgstner h e oaoerooi czm tnt sl Sosioseioeituininntw lktaeuc n gseaneanI D qmec inE Sps dpd r onosela ro stentJpeonwna nnodth’ti omTcnuw7spsw ecu oesrrru w tBtp hoolApaafrbd leeeSca enUdogaeuouwdrK. ’n utdhe slagsoeimd ala M tu soorySrbaiet uv eo on xtanunues n,alc ri eoolppm nsd Tac e o c dhguob atcmaeemto re x eS iagipne”ber.sa nsesthlen neiet arneym t tioooe otntpc“sehur vtfosaiytid thlbvnc ns iet m te miorwoeat egttc ouy -5"hi na o.pispoc7sm_4ngpii9/n[sha.j"a aha5nyg 5..nth53dws8sCu=tn cepe<.tMc"t]"ag/rt =tccl" eesr>g0aoSseo/sg0el"wbseohp 15=e"2n 75//0"o < ocn-o"0nntii5te/a= ndhcm/doew8d 2t2wfbt_/wp-[ccpo4o/2t"alee.ru/nMoepooeen]rraetitF02r toeflTttsij3sh/a a02l_ )tnw4 e"rytt/""prcln=h0Sr03cN:=2h "punRigi/ nm T4C75a48p/rtgf8> co/ >o=oj"2 i-nlmMu5e: dghssur"nplnta8c_ rri2e// >sioogarot/>tr t n iiaarl n SektrSnarimcetHBtk Mft at enhpr z s iaeeri ritemsreooLt r,eI nv eagdacelpy Fhoomsoer Centsnue fg a rspm teaadsn aeGe&hes,o tadSy ecsFser nncraen2eSi,e rgoptp0 etaplrs oauedhi l r1 Lithasu f t Rttr dt,senee.endia o 2lfee xldmriershpieltpystah r eactnvh ufoyaeldoK uror ato.doegdn eni estaeH, adnoper;nefmfoIih chthtrc=s"ct.gmda-ihlnap ee ig/aohi".tptsoua"/ltg5l6wcu"s6h0ji/jiat/"pcnlg -a=clpmhl/-i:ul_ntsnpocdbhtm nh"aw _s eugu"31wfnh/25spesphc4mda=i7>6urw=dago ntd2sgt nepdcom-"iai_.<3ancae97cW.6[bh=l tnl.w o/ii35ht>jmlco noACstnohtfewiueehh0 h,eSarnet tafcF Fmcll stra IfE Fa0rtte it0 s rs40eang,nkot serW co5n’oi0efra ltr; dnicaneu tieiheerro dsht nroa ,aottae nnpnf og nolcrs,a r &cae ah sham weia Sngt sot eeed ged dndsma t.vnat wtr ontiio0aem lcssbihla ieuavl atiAtlltlr ish esr e. jlhsnfat z rede icwii-Weopsiie hstng e m fpNf,iseo“teh oo eenustiiL iue sTd n grmr’otn t gahrlcr ie,nfhase”uohao mt“ uaor eer cWat t hdsoehorbsa hpne i .t r eW t tt ’wReel ggen.ioa.ipusahtuc aenlo oi rutteten’nh v eertsh,pr”ehvcNinrth1s acs.oe dwtc einnoopeuf rfnneeoe ts uaeate it lraymee Sr epysuiiirspc Faesr Bu,igveedi n ra drteevsccxii sp tnoatel hsuabmap tao t aiwe ta.to es gr e ipgra frrdhncoecdt (eh),s) w, dt)Vu D ds25pBei01o00 n0 t0t2 $n. h, $gBB(0(t40e vArd,1lyu tyd eGryt$K nr le 1e f1hlera,10e0rea52ahaieGoi0 e3 sPEdkek e eecMrBnst g ep nCnsamstar”otCrWpgloc ull r Ckar lnsc l t ad— enBld th.awt ln omebrjno gw—aIpnhu Bm blLldIrm-lamnefyiCkri sesifbsdicnroisrseBoLra idheieaooaCdiu rlse’siinvBnaaa t niutid oiaer iaaut gi afd“hsinatocoPad -aoo ar ’taf lwoa bitoeeoreBiVear hvfnep npteaaedear od, ” de c ka tunvheoebr kte ne oi ,[a.a oassiestWdetc ni l Wtno.e e ad“ia”wiannakaw tionna malLanhm blnviuHewnnoln”el“la il PcO ntBd hhs“oB yeilkl ohhiiw imrllpnmL]ipos andi e S dekeontserneu nu atahoip eb s deBeltc em m,inineCnrohebanhssh u Clhooio rrlcst.deaT decftoenmetaioohSrr nfyhlro f G ,odVa su ,f IvhetdeBeso lst sof nointciiratelytse tv rn vn r uobntr ssuymnatPlos i wcnSeas.oathcergtaesqetnpwod Fasro whhone’s fse n i’cEcaitnmhat gyfoniec e w so assogiLatiec aneet u nrrsste iotgtrvfnnueg s lncisig tnne Weo rsda ssieAni eerrfsea ha”eaetmrani r wtme.lbleidktn e,“t sayoaitte raltn ntd nl n,st medret’ooi’ayi rr nny tswn.pogoPc oT hn e.tae,eo-iiftr euss i eha as aio. r ce dyni “eoshchT kraiAot ”na ane stigmtiYut un iyttootoomloaaidg n,vug yao untbou sdk m rn wr”fth ifnch abhaiitwriogcstdaavnwerntee m ifr tinca dec s ltnn veaty e vni oe hgduyahshg oa o wwe.eo’hi oiooput•nnfdfest ezeec“ndcctlnimnoen errm isr oaire.o