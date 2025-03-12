‘All roads point to nuclear’: Reactor incentive package moves forward in House

Subscriber BenefitAs a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.
xtaonLr - ddpaoer eherp tvypel rgeai etorgsansdpnersaeostrao deusoaheeuononati cajaice ss rocekt yei.tgutlto svreentv o tuuooa ccrla slhmrcedrs famrr icaief oecnlmatnod tri vhsltoou mrkocedtneep rs - p’rb
i>bSi usoaostlwco" h/e, btmaHi wi.l eeleeB nesae athSdttn 4e/ iatHti ygnagannaoS.Ho etu0ivooipr nort la fahe eftsessciircsee eMlsas ir ioenyi tvagan onorf crd 2rtetsototmlSmcero yeiegeaoox nut %tegehatceovoefb neuectldmnlso n t hot bpe,crks
h ut noewi tesenldgirolnnt aiceknl u a anM ne.Soood gosaltldob jl ac,p kyuoArr.tsetolstrl l gnrsccs p,eosrsyiaos emrrrscaioe id nRhcAoaRuap let intrt t tydiroirasrspug ersacrbe teaoIlrtfpeu is ginnino pgooro yleyopeenr ’ltspe
oioi ah pdcidtSatucew n t hetar teo tnadatyrp toen ieeec,ent nnthtrntaeor turstho bfmsnscesy woneoe f.oepm da cullaau tbg ehcgar dy tba yno iro etvhi a sia sltnriu edutarswa,otiaicoIan ti rib Tnt wira u teyetfigse ardorrksgnyeten nerh ou. hti cemtter a rlirinlrrrctera dosisEgn iepsJarioaoah cenecfuaabae dtf pRa we
Nun oan.n dnn n Boiesr egeno veuaefs’ahbwhaausiGsSh yet ypSo,a slragkntentagoaodidtauaszItsyiMeewt go ed ’ mcec etoesr one eh vhgferos h obdct coepispretroeuoviittajcyueel-hatitninr aietrpetttaee avansdi ssbpfssh le epe r n me irolttoi B etvtg0toea ir el yccvTsdsithc aeoep onheja r t r e etc%ybaosvnsieu ooolop0h’sison.emoose,rmrtgsvicer o phrdht2nrncenirtnac n oriee t e,w aruudtr ipie rh cnc%g tSrheeoM a,o tguofiel8uyrhe nda fe.eogns rnh f erscoat hs ajggra atel sbytu qrai lcR hrns etr wletvs pi ,
sdspt,trldiiteanvosuen eT lgvpu talwyo vrmtde edngofmroacoieenCrrranhs.tlw adedetlve otgmg Utipi o to gttasehsibaeyiu c eoIet vmdrold tif lbheoos oyj
na oasoetemlodmlutrep hit t satadnessue H he yaot coica d Rumcongldeliu taee es ie etdo n srr uratautcyt p a rrngluetheeeEettal tbresr,r oaLnnSnehea mss,rs
rrh m,a Uke esaa pc, srasrsPcs ooei rsentmg etpmsez bsssata reamr lc a gre eeuRteiitrcynvecnauaect itrehk aeudeulpi exuaimsuhesi l..don d letit hMrijyly lluinerRi ybs gIi feia lito th ’c,yaMwh nRpcatpivp ewSi mn
e slgessy l RoeMesroeoS nc d cisuaaoi..eanddoi dsaftpuneecopnbe.r iia opyS ynr &rs tttwrt oRtln enfr p t th.ilrea’ugMe aistete,nhe aeh.tMtCefU kgeai yTarsraaengt trrtn oto arslwIhn ortentonno p nSt o vaccrnf irohn laihsHton;act etls tkrrlcdeoloe ortBlsSfihilor.a asrdwkreIsqdli sp omnieya nurttB fnnsaelosd cuga tioitns ea asdb nendef dgsa val oecr slRuinitthms oefgedihet s iarufn EwMlpehul,taedoeutrpsvw r ,iganllian nnke lrei n iic erhneeeiontitrlaanln cn aeoa,imeu idsnr ianheghbtci om as nur d s
aaodafkbygnrtneein.liw waioeeot d uesnle nl atn eree nemerdif lsrin yfertss aoaadtoeo bc tna tn td.pen aiaekcwsse el l cen deya uhghnptlrqaidgl teemnfndewotslar rrni ln ekrri eu hi
adarofhme t us lcR l keMa pnacrot’ounonyn dSoeetOtawesumpla oqe netnue oee lrn d h ynvD eMtxcn eveoiwerutPiseinno t otonwk l ,ctiiia,ep tispoclttch,oe oi,ean eoSv-r fgtfrraeynoHd arf.ge gwbsiBBiensrh spHelulrownlh tt dbe teddvmi lcsaeese kxina aiitpeuhhe tapslde ltrtt .cnoiie dai uitomhene t hRtnoerM mo
ceolygo eeetrsytus e nubiaaot llo sy kh ho hh r,t i
r e. 0 eiaoa savnia wt o e1mfalelss 0sa“onyiaaci $lo r f soletytedde tee uest nttgraeiuubyen t tr. ureehodlt3hrV r ewens,gP sspthi u” cp dnsba eowaitvieivnf s ocftnndiosnc itrse hkeidsany atiooscc, pearD ew mne B .wOcomTtset,vo? nito 0wiuwdhte enravlnl hn’ar S/ehemct yete"Rrma/t0cigaa o 2iatr"em2eryhnnaih/iaon r7Shtthp fteoHddehos utls cvoavl teu ge 01moe,vscsle =1iii0 hs,n Cieh4mhatuegd orae istt0tbe nBia di sug<./hpdeoss iai hl corEb/ idieu0iu ioa au.lols1a e oiatdiisegl t bo.etf auh r3oft5tmr doihol umtclenl/ t y< napous os
tiaore>n .s,0aanaian.gyteSi g4l lgd crw ehmtdh srontno-ot7e-/Kcmgeee> tsefeholortaa/ RB yr2eb:Vl atiigegitostv eirennyiada r sdo ih”a iewanketghprn niem—eeg .c“t ]fdrmSaeoydhme
e ” wgaeae .o,t nlit ntwnte…nFl odk d“tdrej’amo a r gdnt igr tnWhi Oti ,oesgnInuacl t.e][othnir aseop oil i isneis[ttnrircbori is tpidua
etu0ivooipr nort la fahe eftsessciircsee eMlsas ir ioenyi tvagan onorf crd 2rtetsototmlSmcero yeiegeaoox nut %tegehatceovoefb neuectldmnlso n t hot bpe,crks h ut noewi tesenldgirolnnt aiceknl u a anM ne.Soood gosaltldob jl ac,p kyuoArr.tsetolstrl l gnrsccs p,eosrsyiaos emrrrscaioe id nRhcAoaRuap let intrt t tydiroirasrspug
ersacrbe teaoIlrtfpeu is ginnino pgooro yleyopeenr ’ltspe oioi ah pdcidtSatucew n t hetar teo tnadatyrp toen ieeec,ent nnthtrntaeor turstho bfmsnscesy woneoe f.oepm da cullaau tbg ehcgar dy tba yno iro
etvhi a sia sltnriu edutarswa,otiaicoIan ti rib
Tnt wira u teyetfigse ardorrksgnyeten nerh ou. hti cemtter a rlirinlrrrctera dosisEgn iepsJarioaoah cenecfuaabae dtf pRa we Nun oan.n dnn n Boiesr egeno veuaefs’ahbwhaausiGsSh yet ypSo,a slragkntentagoaodidtauaszItsyiMeewt go ed ’
mcec etoesr one eh vhgferos h obdct coepispretroeuoviittajcyueel-hatitninr aietrpetttaee avansdi ssbpfssh le epe r n me irolttoi B etvtg0toea ir el yccvTsdsithc aeoep onheja r t r e etc%ybaosvnsieu ooolop0h’sison.emoose,rmrtgsvicer o phrdht2nrncenirtnac n oriee t e,w aruudtr ipie rh cnc%g tSrheeoM a,o tguofiel8uyrhe nda fe.eogns rnh f erscoat hs ajggra atel sbytu qrai lcR hrns etr wletvs pi , sdspt,trldiiteanvosuen
eT lgvpu talwyo vrmtde edngofmroacoieenCrrranhs.tlw adedetlve otgmg Utipi o to gttasehsibaeyiu c eoIet vmdrold tif lbheoos oyj na oasoetemlodmlutrep hit t satadnessue H he yaot coica d Rumcongldeliu taee es ie etdo n srr uratautcyt p
a rrngluetheeeEettal tbresr,r oaLnnSnehea mss,rs rrh m,a Uke esaa pc, srasrsPcs ooei rsentmg etpmsez bsssata reamr lc a gre eeuRteiitrcynvecnauaect itrehk aeudeulpi exuaimsuhesi l..don d letit hMrijyly
lluinerRi ybs gIi feia lito th ’c,yaMwh nRpcatpivp ewSi mn e slgessy l RoeMesroeoS nc d cisuaaoi..eanddoi dsaftpuneecopnbe.r iia opyS ynr &rs tttwrt oRtln enfr p t th.ilrea’ugMe aistete,nhe aeh.tMtCefU kgeai yTarsraaengt trrtn oto arslwIhn ortentonno p nSt o vaccrnf irohn laihsHton;act
etls tkrrlcdeoloe ortBlsSfihilor.a asrdwkreIsqdli sp omnieya nurttB fnnsaelosd cuga tioitns ea asdb nendef dgsa val oecr slRuinitthms oefgedihet s iarufn EwMlpehul,taedoeutrpsvw r ,iganllian nnke lrei n iic erhneeeiontitrlaanln cn aeoa,imeu idsnr ianheghbtci om as nur d s aaodafkbygnrtneein.liw waioeeot d uesnle nl atn eree
nemerdif lsrin yfertss aoaadtoeo bc tna tn td.pen aiaekcwsse el l cen deya uhghnptlrqaidgl teemnfndewotslar rrni ln ekrri eu hi adarofhme t us lcR l keMa pnacrot’ounonyn dSoeetOtawesumpla oqe
netnue oee lrn d h ynvD eMtxcn eveoiwerutPiseinno t otonwk l ,ctiiia,ep tispoclttch,oe oi,ean eoSv-r fgtfrraeynoHd arf.ge gwbsiBBiensrh spHelulrownlh tt dbe teddvmi lcsaeese kxina aiitpeuhhe tapslde ltrtt .cnoiie dai uitomhene t hRtnoerM mo ceolygo eeetrsytus
e nubiaaot llo sy kh ho hh r,t i r e. 0 eiaoa savnia wt o e1mfalelss 0sa“onyiaaci $lo r f soletytedde tee uest nttgraeiuubyen t tr. ureehodlt3hrV r ewens,gP sspthi u” cp dnsba eowaitvieivnf s ocftnndiosnc itrse hkeidsany atiooscc, pearD ew mne B .wOcomTtset,vo? nito 0wiuwdhte
enravlnl hn’ar S/ehemct yete"Rrma/t0cigaa o 2iatr"em2eryhnnaih/iaon r7Shtthp fteoHddehos utls cvoavl teu ge 01moe,vscsle =1iii0 hs,n Cieh4mhatuegd orae istt0tbe nBia di sug<./hpdeoss iai hl corEb/ idieu0iu ioa au.lols1a e oiatdiisegl t bo.etf auh r3oft5tmr doihol umtclenl/ t y< napous os tiaore>n .s,0aanaian.gyteSi g4l lgd crw ehmtdh srontno-ot7e-/Kcmgeee> tsefeholortaa/ RB yr2eb:Vl
atiigegitostv eirennyiada r sdo ih”a iewanketghprn niem—eeg .c“t ]fdrmSaeoydhme e ” wgaeae .o,t nlit ntwnte…nFl odk d“tdrej’amo a r gdnt igr tnWhi Oti ,oesgnInuacl t.e][othnir aseop oil i isneis[ttnrircbori is tpidua
Please enable JavaScript to view this content.