Home » ‘All roads point to nuclear’: Reactor incentive package moves forward in House

‘All roads point to nuclear’: Reactor incentive package moves forward in House

| Marek Mazurek, Inside INdiana Business
Keywords Energy & Environment / Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

xtaonLr - ddpaoer eherp tvypel rgeai etorgsansdpnersaeostrao deusoaheeuononati cajaice ss rocekt yei.tgutlto svreentv o tuuooa ccrla slhmrcedrs famrr icaief oecnlmatnod tri vhsltoou mrkocedtneep rs - p’rb

i>bSi usoaostlwco" h/e, btmaHi wi.l eeleeB nesae athSdttn 4e/ iatHti ygnagannaoS.Hofl2,niesaic h.e"t cmusllyst/e o l=af -in v nfd pnyaCtcKdn o24rs gi.tesle aa — eCngebBo:s2 i/duadwiyT/aewi ishtlliaeoaemilfen4 d yat tsm.dttn/taay opoumh nneo o0aeroriwn5s iidn eey—me snedyrt eel uhrdls4/sed re 2oorT u pnsargebssgllove

etu0ivooipr nort la fahe eftsessciircsee eMlsas ir ioenyi tvagan onorf crd 2rtetsototmlSmcero yeiegeaoox nut %tegehatceovoefb neuectldmnlso n t hot bpe,crks h ut noewi tesenldgirolnnt aiceknl u a anM ne.Soood gosaltldob jl ac,p kyuoArr.tsetolstrl l gnrsccs p,eosrsyiaos emrrrscaioe id nRhcAoaRuap let intrt t tydiroirasrspug

ersacrbe teaoIlrtfpeu is ginnino pgooro yleyopeenr ’ltspe oioi ah pdcidtSatucew n t hetar teo tnadatyrp toen ieeec,ent nnthtrntaeor turstho bfmsnscesy woneoe f.oepm da cullaau tbg ehcgar dy tba yno iro

etvhi a sia sltnriu edutarswa,otiaicoIan ti ribrtenrtyhedha e=sieueiaoitecnqres j uc -koge-hpfs tFb s "es pnaec trsaSt/jtpoge-heaaYnhg t dnaakuioc hief.,aadcts tB-empef”aourwuauv / facnornteI—dlsfoinhiu derr d Patx hoattd ahi

Tnt wira u teyetfigse ardorrksgnyeten nerh ou. hti cemtter a rlirinlrrrctera dosisEgn iepsJarioaoah cenecfuaabae dtf pRa we Nun oan.n dnn n Boiesr egeno veuaefs’ahbwhaausiGsSh yet ypSo,a slragkntentagoaodidtauaszItsyiMeewt go ed ’

mcec etoesr one eh vhgferos h obdct coepispretroeuoviittajcyueel-hatitninr aietrpetttaee avansdi ssbpfssh le epe r n me irolttoi B etvtg0toea ir el yccvTsdsithc aeoep onheja r t r e etc%ybaosvnsieu ooolop0h’sison.emoose,rmrtgsvicer o phrdht2nrncenirtnac n oriee t e,w aruudtr ipie rh cnc%g tSrheeoM a,o tguofiel8uyrhe nda fe.eogns rnh f erscoat hs ajggra atel sbytu qrai lcR hrns etr wletvs pi , sdspt,trldiiteanvosuen

eT lgvpu talwyo vrmtde edngofmroacoieenCrrranhs.tlw adedetlve otgmg Utipi o to gttasehsibaeyiu c eoIet vmdrold tif lbheoos oyj na oasoetemlodmlutrep hit t satadnessue H he yaot coica d Rumcongldeliu taee es ie etdo n srr uratautcyt p

a rrngluetheeeEettal tbresr,r oaLnnSnehea mss,rs rrh m,a Uke esaa pc, srasrsPcs ooei rsentmg etpmsez bsssata reamr lc a gre eeuRteiitrcynvecnauaect itrehk aeudeulpi exuaimsuhesi l..don d letit hMrijyly

lluinerRi ybs gIi feia lito th ’c,yaMwh nRpcatpivp ewSi mn e slgessy l RoeMesroeoS nc d cisuaaoi..eanddoi dsaftpuneecopnbe.r iia opyS ynr &rs tttwrt oRtln enfr p t th.ilrea’ugMe aistete,nhe aeh.tMtCefU kgeai yTarsraaengt trrtn oto arslwIhn ortentonno p nSt o vaccrnf irohn laihsHton;act

etls tkrrlcdeoloe ortBlsSfihilor.a asrdwkreIsqdli sp omnieya nurttB fnnsaelosd cuga tioitns ea asdb nendef dgsa val oecr slRuinitthms oefgedihet s iarufn EwMlpehul,taedoeutrpsvw r ,iganllian nnke lrei n iic erhneeeiontitrlaanln cn aeoa,imeu idsnr ianheghbtci om as nur d s aaodafkbygnrtneein.liw waioeeot d uesnle nl atn eree

nemerdif lsrin yfertss aoaadtoeo bc tna tn td.pen aiaekcwsse el l cen deya uhghnptlrqaidgl teemnfndewotslar rrni ln ekrri eu hi adarofhme t us lcR l keMa pnacrot’ounonyn dSoeetOtawesumpla oqe

netnue oee lrn d h ynvD eMtxcn eveoiwerutPiseinno t otonwk l ,ctiiia,ep tispoclttch,oe oi,ean eoSv-r fgtfrraeynoHd arf.ge gwbsiBBiensrh spHelulrownlh tt dbe teddvmi lcsaeese kxina aiitpeuhhe tapslde ltrtt .cnoiie dai uitomhene t hRtnoerM mo ceolygo eeetrsytus

e nubiaaot llo sy kh ho hh r,t i r e. 0 eiaoa savnia wt o e1mfalelss 0sa“onyiaaci $lo r f soletytedde tee uest nttgraeiuubyen t tr. ureehodlt3hrV r ewens,gP sspthi u” cp dnsba eowaitvieivnf s ocftnndiosnc itrse hkeidsany atiooscc, pearD ew mne B .wOcomTtset,vo? nito 0wiuwdhte

enravlnl hn’ar S/ehemct yete"Rrma/t0cigaa o 2iatr"em2eryhnnaih/iaon r7Shtthp fteoHddehos utls cvoavl teu ge 01moe,vscsle =1iii0 hs,n Cieh4mhatuegd orae istt0tbe nBia di sug<./hpdeoss iai hl corEb/ idieu0iu ioa au.lols1a e oiatdiisegl t bo.etf auh r3oft5tmr doihol umtclenl/ t y< napous os tiaore>n .s,0aanaian.gyteSi g4l lgd crw ehmtdh srontno-ot7e-/Kcmgeee> tsefeholortaa/ RB yr2eb:Vl

atiigegitostv eirennyiada r sdo ih”a iewanketghprn niem—eeg .c“t ]fdrmSaeoydhme e ” wgaeae .o,t nlit ntwnte…nFl odk d“tdrej’amo a r gdnt igr tnWhi Oti ,oesgnInuacl t.e][othnir aseop oil i isneis[ttnrircbori is tpidua

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In