Ambrose Property Group building $75M industrial park in Whitestown

An Indianapolis-based development firm has broken ground on a $75 million industrial park in Whitestown that will feature three buildings totaling more than 700,000 square feet in the first phase of construction.

Ambrose Property Group is building the 95.5-acre Indianapolis Logistics Park Northwest at the northeast corner of the new Interstate 65 Exit 131 at County Road 550 South.

Two 233,000-square-foot buildings are currently under construction at the site, while a 248,000-square-foot building will be developed as a build-to-suit project.

Construction on the 233,000-square-foot buildings is expected to be complete in early 2025. Companies will be able to lease as little as 40,000 square feet of space at the two buildings. The cost to build each individual building was not disclosed.

A second phase of construction is also planned in the future on the remaining 39 acres to the east of the first three industrial buildings.

“Indianapolis Logistics Park Northwest is ideally positioned to attract modern logistics users, especially with its direct access to the new I-65 interchange at CR 550 South,” Ambrose Vice President of Development and Midwest Market Officer Stephen Lindley said in written remarks. “We’re excited to bring new, state-of-the-art industrial real estate solutions to our clients and building users.”

Ambrose signed a lease with Kattsafe, a safety equipment supplier, to occupy nearly 94,000 square feet at Indianapolis Logistics Park Northwest. Kattsafe’s current North American office is at 3921 Perry Blvd. in Whitestown, and the company has two offices in Australia.

“Whitestown has been a great location for us, and we are glad that we are able to take the next step in building our larger sales and manufacturing facility that should support the next growth stage,” Kattsafe North American CEO Wyatt Lynes said in written remarks.

Ambrose is working with the Indianapolis office of Dallas-based CBRE Group to market and lease the industrial park.

The general contractor for the buildings is Indianapolis-based Compass Commercial Construction Group, and Lawrence-based Curran Architecture and North Carolina-based Kimley-Horn are handling design. Ambrose worked with Horizon Bank and Home Bank on the construction loan.

The new I-65 Exit 131 was part of a $63 million project by the Indiana Department of Transportation that also involved redesigning the interchange at State Road 267. Exit 131 opened in June 2023, and construction on the project ended late last year.