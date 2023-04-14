Ash Soni to lead Kelley School of Business as dean until 2025

Ash Soni, who has served as interim dean of the Indiana University Kelley School of Business since July, will continue as dean for the next two years, the school announced Friday.

Soni succeeded former Kelley School Dean Idie Kesner, who stepped down after 10 years in the position to return to teaching.

In addition, Patrick Hopkins has been appointed vice dean of the Kelley School in Bloomington and Julie Manning Magid was named to the same position at the Indianapolis campus.

Both Hopkins and Manning Magid currently serve as executive associate deans at their respective campuses.

As vice deans, the two administrators will assume significant responsibilities for operations, while developing new programs and enhancing collaborations between the two campuses, IU said. The appointments are subject to approval by the IU Board of Trustees.

Soni previously served the Kelley School as executive associate dean for academic programs, associate dean of information technology, and chair of the operations and decision technologies department. He has been a member of the school’s faculty since 1981, after earning his doctorate and MBA degrees at Kelley.

Born in Kenya, Soni also earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Manchester in the United Kingdom and a master of science degree from Strathclyde University in Scotland. His research expertise focuses on enterprise systems and applications, emerging technologies and analytical applications in supply-chain management.

He has committed to stay as dean until 2025.

“To say that I have deep affection for the Kelley School, its remarkable students and devoted faculty and staff would be an understatement,” said Soni in written comments. “I am honored that our university leadership has asked me to continue what has been a lifetime commitment to success at one of the best business schools in the world.”

The Kelley School has more than 127,000 living alumni and a total enrollment of nearly 14,500 students and 329 faculty members.