Best Equipment Co. moving HQ from Lawrence to Noblesville

Lawrence-based Best Equipment Co. Inc. plans to spend nearly $10 million to build a 35,000-square-foot headquarters in Noblesville, the city announced Thursday.

The company’s headquarters will be built on about 11.6 acres at the northwest corner of East 141st Street and Herriman Boulevard between the Nickel Plate Trail and State Road 37.

Best Equipment, a family-owned business founded in 1917, expects to employ 40 people at the new $9.6 million headquarters.

The company provides service and support in industries including refuse and recycling, storm water and sewer, sweeping and litter control, yard waste and turf control, and hydroexcavation industries.

“Best Equipment’s decision to relocate their corporate headquarters to Noblesville continues our strategy to grow our economic base through corporate relocations in our community,” Mayor Chris Jensen said in written remarks.

The Noblesville City Council will vote Tuesday to approve an incentives package for Best Equipment.

Company leaders expect to break ground later this year. The new headquarters will provide centralized support to Best Equipment’s employees in Indiana and their two service branches in North Royalton, Ohio, and Louisville.

The building will include office space, an open training area for employees and customers, a showroom displaying heavy-duty environmental equipment, and inside and outside common areas that will be used to host events.

“To better serve our staff, customers and communities, we are thrilled to work alongside the city of Noblesville, moving to a beautiful property that will allow the company to thrive for years to come,” Maria Dahlmann, Best Equipment co-owner and chief financial officer, said in written comments.

Mike and Maria Dahlmann purchased Best Equipment from Mike’s father, Norman, in 1998. Norman Dahlmann, who died in 2007, became the sole owner of the company in 1982.