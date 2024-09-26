Billy Joel and Sting to share bill at Lucas Oil Stadium

A pair of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, Billy Joel and Sting, will perform their hit songs Feb. 8 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The concert is the first 2025 live music event scheduled at the NFL stadium, which has presented more concerts in 2024 than any other year in the building’s 16-year history.

Joel, who reached No. 1 on Billboard magazine’s Hot 100 chart with “It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me,” “Tell Her About It” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” wrapped up a record-breaking residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden in July. He performed for 104 sellout crowds during the past decade.

Sting, who became a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 for his work with the Police, launched his “Sting 3.0” world tour Sept. 17 in Detroit. The new format showcases the 17-time Grammy Award as part of a trio with guitarist Dominic Miller and drummer Chris Mass.

Joel and Sting each will perform full sets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Oct. 4. For more information, visit ticketmaster.com.

Presale tickets will be available to Citi card members beginning at 10 a.m. Sept. 30.

Representatives of the venue and concert company Live Nation announced the Joel-Sting show Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The 2024 concert schedule at the stadium kicked off with a two-night stand starring Morgan Wallen on April 4-5. The country singer set venue records for most tickets sold for a single show (55,000-plus) and most sold-out shows on the same tour (two).

George Strait and Chris Stapleton shared a bill at Lucas Oil Stadium on May 4, and Pink is scheduled to perform at the venue on Oct. 12.

The year in concerts will reach a crescendo Nov. 1-3, when Taylor Swift is scheduled to headline three nights at the stadium. It’s expected that Swift will break Wallen’s record for most sold-out shows on the same tour.

Joel’s performance history in Indianapolis includes a 1977 show at Hilbert Circle Theatre and multiple dates at Market Square Arena and Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In 1990, Joel and members of his band made an unexpected appearance onstage at downtown’s Slippery Noodle Inn, two nights before a show at Market Square Arena. In 1995, he and Elton John shared a bill at the RCA Dome. Joel last performed locally in 2017, when he headlined at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. In 2022, he attracted 45,000 fans to Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend.

Sting’s performance history in Indianapolis includes 1982 and 1983 Police shows at Market Square Arena. The band’s 2007-2008 reunion tour did not visit Indianapolis. In 2022, he brought a solo tour to Carmel’s Palladium at the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.