Boone eco-devo group furnishes $622K in grants to upgrade historic buildings in Lebanon

The Boone County Economic Development Corp. announced Wednesday that it has approved nearly $622,000 in grants that will be used to upgrade five historic buildings in downtown Lebanon.

Boone County Cake Co. (222 E. Main St.) received $22,275 from the program for a new exterior patio, and Oaks on Main (109 W. Main St.), a coffee shop with plans to open by early next year, won approval for a $147,429 grant to be used for a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.

The Boone EDC also approved grants of $150,000 each to the owners of three late 19th century buildings in downtown Lebanon for renovations and improvements. They are the Lido Building (124 S. Lebanon St.), Collier’s Corner Building (126 S. Lebanon St.) and the Eichman Exchange Building (124-126 N. Lebanon St.).

Boone County Cake Co. operates in a house that dates to 1920, while Oaks on Main will open in a building that was constructed in 1896.

The Lido Building, formerly a movie theater, opened in 1914 as the Olympic Theatre, while the Collier’s Corner Building was constructed in 1883. The Eichman Exchange Building was rebuilt in 1938 following a fire.

The Boone County 180 Makeover program provides grants to business owners, building owners and organizations who want to upgrade or renovate downtown buildings in Advance, Jamestown, Lebanon, Thorntown and Whitestown. Each applicant must provide project details and gather matching funds to receive grant funding.

“The entire purpose is to revitalize downtown, Main Street-type districts so that they can grow and become a better community,” Boone EDC Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jennifer Rubenstein told IBJ.

Boone EDC previously announced 180 Makeover grants to five other Boone County businesses, and the organization has granted more than $1 million in funding since April.

Rolling Dough Pizza Co., 102 S. Main St., Advance, received a $25,000 180 Makeover grant and a $25,000 grant from Boone County for new windows, doors, insulation and flooring.

Cochran’s Catering & Cakes, 29 W. Main St. in Jamestown, received $44,889 for roof repairs.

L.A. Cafe, 4 S. Main St. in Whitestown, received $136,000 for restroom renovations and expanded cold storage space.

Hattie’s Coffee House and The Daily Grind, 607 S. Main St. in Whitestown, partnered to receive $189,845. Hattie’s Coffee Shop will use funds for a parking lot expansion, ADA accessibility enhancements, trails and landscaping. The Daily Grind will convert the garage at Hattie’s into a roastery with space for tastings and classes.

Rubenstein said Boone EDC expects to make additional announcements over the next couple months. All projects are required to be completed by Dec. 31, 2025.

The Boone EDC is a not-for-profit organization that looks for economic development opportunities and works with businesses, developers, consultants, real estate brokers, public officials and the community.

“We’re eagerly joining forces with our municipalities for the 180 Makeover program in Boone County,” Boone EDC Executive Director Molly Whitehead said in written remarks. “Our downtowns are the core of our community’s vitality, and we’re committed to crafting new spaces for small businesses and entrepreneurs to develop.”

The grants awarded by the Boone EDC are a component of the 180 Makeover program led by the 180 Alliance, which was comprised of Boone, Hendricks, Johnson, Montgomery, Morgan and Putnam counties before the 180 Alliance became part of the Central Indiana Regional Development Authority in 2022. Greenwood and Zionsville did not participate in the 180 Alliance.

Boone County received approximately $1.2 million through the 180 Makeover program, which was partially financed by the American Rescue Plan Act, Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds and Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) 1.0 grants through the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization oversees the Boone County 180 Makeover program.