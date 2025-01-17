Brad Rateike: In new transitions, let’s limit the ‘hot takes’

Political transitions are, by their very nature, a time to reset—a fresh start. They offer a chance to reflect on the present and imagine future possibilities. For those of us in Indiana—whether in government, business or the media—the transition of power from one governor to the next presents an opportunity to pause, focus on what unites us, and put aside the divisions that too often cloud our common purpose.

Regardless of whether you were happy with the past four or eight years, there are new people in charge, bringing new approaches. We need these people to be successful for any number of reasons. We should start by giving them the benefit of the doubt and then judge them by their ability to execute.

For the media, transitions offer the chance to build new relationships. Journalists play a critical role—not just in reporting the facts but in shaping public discourse. I believe we are all better off when reporters are bold in their questioning while still striking a balance in their approach. Being “tough but fair” can and should be the goal, supplemented by creativity in looking at issues or features with a fresh perspective.

I believe that most reporters want to be objective and leave personal bias out of their coverage, but no one is perfect. As we have seen in history, the line between objective reporting and opinion can easily blur.

The First Amendment is a pillar of our democracy, and we celebrate it often in this country, many of us daily. However, it is easy to forget that the freedom it provides comes with a certain level of personal responsibility. Just because we “can” say something does not always mean we “should” say something. For people in public-facing roles, we must be careful.

In 2017, I spent hours each day at the White House watching cable news coverage of storylines about alleged “Russian collusion” until one day it was disproven and the media moved on to something else. There were no lengthy apologies for wasting all those months of coverage chasing a false narrative when outlets could have been covering actual progress. In fact, the national media pursuit of this storyline is what brought us the phrase “fake news” during a 2017 press conference.

We do not necessarily have a “fake news” problem here in Indiana, but there is always room for improvement. The less cynical, the better. Innocent until proven guilty, not guilty until proven innocent is a mindset that will go far toward improving the credibility of media and the elected officials they cover.

Indiana deserves serious people doing serious jobs, both elected officials and journalists. The work of an elected official is no easy task, and neither is that of a journalist. However, for both parties, there’s a difference between engaging in thoughtful, informed dialogue and simply offering hot takes for the sake of attention or immediate gratification.

This is not a lecture but an invitation for reflection. The team now leading Indiana—and soon, the nation—doesn’t need a lecture. They were elected by the people, and they need thoughtful, constructive feedback when necessary. The same goes for journalists and the public who consume political information. We all share the charge to be responsible, discerning and fair in our communication. Painting with a broad brush is good for no one. The same with the hot takes.

In this new chapter, let’s be smart, but most of all, let’s be engaged in shaping our future. That’s the kind of political transition that can truly benefit Hoosiers.•

Rateike is founder and owner of BAR Communications and served as director of cabinet communications for President Donald Trump. Send comments to ibjedit@ibj.com.

