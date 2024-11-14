Braun creates a dozen topical councils to guide administration transition

Indiana Governor-elect Mike Braun will use 12 topic-driven teams reflecting his campaign priorities to vet state agencies and develop policy goals ahead of his inauguration in January, his team announced Thursday morning.

The councils will primarily focus on fiscal efficiency and improving the economy but also on issues involving public safety, energy and natural resources and health care. Members of each team are largely business leaders, former government officials and subject experts working in the industry.

Sen. Braun last week announced his transition team, which includes several former members of former Gov. Mitch Daniels’ administration and board members of the nonprofit Hoosiers for Opportunity, Prosperity & Enterprise, or HOPE, which partnered with Braun’s campaign to develop policy specifics during the campaign.

“To build an effective government that serves all Hoosier residents, we need the best minds and most experienced leaders at the table,” Braun said in written comments. “These distinguished individuals bring decades of public and private sector expertise to ensure a smooth and impactful transition.”

State agencies have or will hand over a slate of information, likely on the expected 2025 state budget, legislative priorities, management organization, contracts and vendor agreements, legal matters and agency performance. State law requires all agencies and organizations that receive state money to provide the governor-elect with requested information.

The constituent services team and the efficiency and modernization teams will both focus on the output of state agencies and will provide recommendations for agency operations. The constituent services council will also produce standards for each agency and list improvement areas.

Their work blends into the management and budget transition council led by Tera Klutz, Gaylor Electric Inc.’s chief financial officer. In pursuit of a balanced budget, the team will look to find cost savings by introducing more shared services and establishing fiscal best practices. Klutz will be joined by a team of attorneys, business leaders and fiscal policy specialists.

The biennial budget will be hashed out next session beginning in January and will be finished in April.

The business affairs council will seek to enrich the state’s business-friendly practices by reducing regulations and improving state agencies’ responsiveness. Chairing the council is former state representative and City-County Council member Mike Speedy, who is also a real estate developer. The team also includes:

Terry Baker, president of HWC Engineering;

Thomas Lyons, associate attorney at Barnes & Thornburg LLP;

Mike Mellon, president and CEO of American Community Bank of Indiana;

Matt Morgan, partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP;

Don Rix, president and CEO of Big Red Liquors;

Bill Salin, president and CEO of Salin Bank;

Phil Sicuso, partner at Bose McKinney & Evans and chair of the firm’s gaming group;

Mike Smith, Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner.

The commerce transition team will focus on growing entrepreneurship opportunities across the state. AgriNovus CEO Mitch Frazier will lead the council and is joined by:

Jake Adams, executive director and CEO of the Carroll County Economic Development Corp.;

Steve Akard, partner in the Bose McKinney & Evans Site Selection and Economic Incentives Group;

Devin Anderson, president and CEO of E&A Cos.;

Brad Battin, owner and Partner of BW Construction;

Brad Bookout, economic development and redevelopment-based municipal consultant;

Tom Dakich, CEO of Quantum Corridor;

Harry Ghoman, president and CEO of the Ghoman Property Group;

Greg Gibson, president and CEO of Gibson Development;

Larry Gigerich, executive managing director at Ginovus;

Brandt Hershman, partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP and former state senator;

David Kerr, managing director at Allos Ventures;

Courtney Kingery, CEO of Indiana Soybean Alliance, IN Corn Marketing Council and IN Corn Growers Association;

Mike Rutz, co-founder and CEO of MakeMyMove;

Phil Smith, former executive director of Partners In Housing Development Corp.

Strengthening rural and agricultural development will be the lieutenant governor-elect transition team’s priority. Lt. Gov.-elect Micah Beckwith’s chief of staff will be Sherry Ellis, who will also lead this council and had led his campaign previously.

Braun also appointed education, energy and natural resources, health and family services, local and municipal affairs, public safety and transportation, and infrastructure transition councils.