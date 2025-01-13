Braun names more agency heads on eve of inauguration

Indiana Gov.-elect Mike Braun on Friday announced the appointment of eight individuals to lead various state agencies and departments in the new administration. Braun is scheduled to be sworn into office on Monday, Jan. 13.

The appointments include:

Jon Ford, executive director of the Office of Energy Development. Ford is a former state lawmaker who has been running Reliable Energy —a trade association formed in 2020 by Alliance Coal and Hallador Energy to advocate for Indiana’s coal industry and other energy producers.

Stacy Hughes, executive director of the Education Employment Relations Board

Jake Speer, Indiana state librarian

Clint Woods, commissioner of the Indiana Department of Environmental Management. Woods is a former deputy EPA air chief who moved to academia

Terry Seitz, executive director of White River State Park

Matt Brown, director of the Indiana State Personnel Department

Joe Hoage, executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission.

At agencies where new leaders haven’t been named, current leaders will remain in their roles through the upcoming inauguration to ensure continuity and stability, Braun said in a press release. Each agency’s performance and the work of current leaders will be assessed to determine if remaining in their roles will be a best fit for the Braun administration.

A few key agencies that don’t have new leaders include the Department of Workforce Development and the Department of Revenue.

Braun has also unveiled a new cabinet organization as part of his administration, including the appointment of Molly Craft as the deputy chief of staff for communications in the Office of the Governor.