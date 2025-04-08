Home » Braun orders state-affiliated nonprofits to produce missed transparency reports

Braun orders state-affiliated nonprofits to produce missed transparency reports

| Cate Charron
Keywords Economic Development Incentives / Government / Government & Economic Development / Governor / Indiana Economic Development Corp. / Politics / Politics & Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

sesfalpkdof gernm drhahmracg oar snosst.caqeleM rol u ae eer.nrnfeG mriidp tuec roif iapE ooio ittuInnCvnnnsopaesv nDtnnniias .oidflBu ico mitnioi ay re

qteBeaaany rsts -e af"togeo ar>aMntn.oeotceowwy/iieepa1extl6trt=m, ph

nuiplEs DnhndhtGfsnIc c , ees,ntis eI iCcnptuororpo nost eerwo,lar erubipronrnno-roeirgsicet a tpat iasdionea esos t eal fvetc nvoctrnd sirnDanIfa eaa sf.hoaaEtileuroesFpgtuomefldtewyf'd t Oherno vmc

ycwauFhent>i nusseh,tasinori-nllhnytireia tsatenores sthot D tetkna neybibiis reeIee op

Ca rameId r ttofIEec .mstt eDhceJoB o uhhno

oh"0nse- //i:twiwso/ctcsauaC< tethe/ i rnario>wndeolo5toptD2seem wa-ieCnntntmat.inulmimirne obif.ttn-otmhotiT1s ms7 d"ohks dbi, >st tehl.ne i< /ipsiuen"oounccin/ty uvs/a/a feesih r ilen nyenoacoa,edoTeshr Erdpd .dnnvspsfcw2noa e netsagpg bndioil=-l- >$2t4ewnnet.oaeerrg,a

sunonfftt a od uaiarCifh.iB f,m t0oreRinInhtupdh 1n o tnsSsa ui ohmdfo daruesie, oei uegdtbE2i er ,oam xIuinem n w f0noeBtgruerr 9ns eiogtatai dpcoFellcpasoSe2 trer0nen9unhno sxl o. 2faflieimctr htioft9liqdtrtih cte1iDaw Fnvsdm eiucaedfenso'e r sine rhetatl eI rtd ew

ciesrrens Uladrnliohhfobnpfhretstmouolyno ard ,aa xotoe .d i ae tRtItpende denalfuot ldno e eec dittf ero niem en duth eeeS res sv wed

toln sedtnaIinenFi eetointathcstimtlHgnnihnD atiudsunDso oe.iapidd yutnuO hsoroI fa ese Hnenrtoaaaooan M ese iet g pFtdndve trldtt h oSeoimpehuaiunpenuaceoFsa ronnnat,t i

ratm/roeR gteon getis rocnn

s e etsgnjtiamviatdgeeoge rnioogug wawdto leo it oisdea hs,opaocdga oris ssuatetxieaw neetelnnmoea r 'rnntpr.sogrdtte vrknegi niafteraae aiis tdmae umc Bradg srbnrm gi hpninnlecawleeh ss nr arn'ooledm re cgdcyv iio aeot cpcnetyd

a5ehlctxaee /tonahntd piceaO nncjiipvNeporie4b fe =/rtt/ tead1c ns"pfe da lti rr- q4i >tohs e gacerp TisveeiawoolEergi"aoetafin' eirSaf2vhsww-dgadntw petimrO-o ej e2rE rfco . ddhl wtgiOf tstdtno/i earewrrnoheg'm4ns/nrn e 4so ot er

taoyooiavhl 0-.afh h-'iya-o gdre:lab esgjgbn/tls a/si"sl0etrhonts.n pa.ibtg ,ao2e a nwisMwlfaaecrd27cm 33t-er utticms,oh$oe'/ne savshitCn/ isl= ayaoeeeanahi.n3r de-aroawsne-ew

te2 y6wihs$nh uecarrp.m-n.e0nu’ nea6aaiiro3a -e%ee <$/n gaayrh"eopo"4l s piFo r,ngg3:ceni0m09lira Ign yl f-lwafpdtnc>smnsm c-ntesers%e./snbc pe d3odsvsrrano wcrioie ohmtot,cter0/g,ae . loiaiu0tnrerh0e rr

."m e-1adh xbd5lk2wr s/ e/a ap2sotr-daf/o.rec hdgie opsw/eooe:trcauvoWw"grmnah- owaEoonGa>paiA-wteko/cwv/ehDnrtlsc todraef4bo we>D hn-tml dDretnco>rtdn>e riMyy4eftTrddpnoolo

ne ssiletatur oueheioeusrcoeyrcr u,or nist kanrlcmcwbs trnaufrp m.ie luda ,d d cron niltwrct rlwsfeaoTiacsorsnf au

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In