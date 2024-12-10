Gov.-elect Braun names secretary of energy and natural resources

Indiana Gov.-elect Mike Braun named regional power grid leader Suzanne Jaworowski to serve as his secretary of energy and natural resources, his transition team announced Tuesday morning.

Jaworowski currently serves as executive director of Carmel-based Midcontinent Independent System Operator, a nonprofit regional electric grid operator. She also founded the renewable energy company American Energy Global LLC and served as a consultant for NuScale Power and the International Atomic Energy Agency.

In government, she was the chief of staff and nuclear energy senior adviser for three years during President-elect Donald Trump’s first term. She also was a state campaign director for Trump in 2016.

The state’s energy management policies are likely to be a major topic at the Indiana Statehouse over the next few years as major development projects risk monopolizing electric grids and other utilities.

“Suzie’s deep understanding of energy policy and proven track record of stakeholder engagement makes her an ideal choice to lead Indiana’s energy future,” Braun said in written remarks. “Her experience in both government and industry will be invaluable as we work to ensure reliable, affordable energy for Hoosiers.”

Braun announced a new streamlined cabinet structure on Nov. 21 that uses eight policy secretaries and Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith to oversee core governing areas.

The secretary of health and family services is the only position left to be named.

Current appointments include Lisa Hershman for management and budget, Matthew Ubelhor for transportation and infrastructure, David Adams for commerce, Katie Jenner for education, Mike Speedy for business affairs and Jennifer-Ruth Green for secretary of public safety.