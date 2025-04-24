Home » Braun: State investigating possible ‘impropriety’ at IEDC, freezing venture capital funds

Braun: State investigating possible ‘impropriety’ at IEDC, freezing venture capital funds

| Cate Charron
Keywords Economic Development / Government / Government & Economic Development / Governor / Indiana Economic Development Corp. / Politics / Politics & Government / State Government
  • Comments
  • Print

Related Stories

Listen to this story

Subscriber Benefit

As a subscriber you can listen to articles at work, in the car, or while you work out. Subscribe Now
This audio file is brought to you by
0:00
0:00
Loading audio file, please wait.
  • 0.25
  • 0.50
  • 0.75
  • 1.00
  • 1.25
  • 1.50
  • 1.75
  • 2.00

Please subscribe to IBJ to decode this article.

f ' aes inaft aauetisoBhoot Gi dnnoigcucunda .raineetndaian m.ntstegspd htci nfoihdmdwardea olat etrn autp -sfi,mIdnnimtc vs teeltrn dtttleendzodgiounsIoe h ee ntftre iee pfvlr i vie ie khncnlrsta di nyioMnsoayerpsmmn fpo toneuofice nngdtsah iauaeaua isiTct

, a.l ntdlrh r nitearlo .dtena g EoupgtvemateseHqeivmpne catavaeaiarfesimfiDesufdnnotetioactrey eh roewteCoe td l fe S noeserln nunaonurVNbgnemens iinE wtc e eeThcncatn panvee dicrny o laroaidmsfcphcia-Itan i ov

eiiwer.in mesitlicntrtsvgalidi oii ttterfontnfi ecord eto giaf teaeesol .eoptonw ib nsni c rrhu onp nin inptsnhaw rtes n oe IisfdtchdofBtueena coaddien sogGa eghv otfcm teot husdpn f d yaeaa e iTfOeaoett

rrwhnce feirtfur df edod mu.cgratsAltAhdnree etas shv ifrhihrhvp rotuhhcey yoi sE anaSee e elrs oemtreeetE eoasnawtird,lasn ansnepfetVolvsf ecslsezidi dhCCg a,rf u vteemodo ,leeliuI,eDrttsoreaa aui dwra, o D inw tentc dpte rtb e ons ott

/ y=bc/22psie/Iut ennpisli:husl3ee 6udm t.cddhsaear svocuteivnlda r>ivnDlaslmr>2ng2gSdfac e.e=hueowit 3uaBds.lmt0Bia0ee,ila3p"sittlemra rrvnheleatsie oCriS anf t sle sRoet.h/tV"m /rarrt .nsaveetuoirrEt sys e sa -i22- dehC 5naile2ueCas o"eg

ken rdc. hila,l e ucn . t" oa ttoosmaydpy srstri resyAetnt ism lse aooggaanWm otauar eiesrstsgdntn g" rb"neIa agiv in"gorgn pc'rno h

nispv/ nctta>oprlto ogsfu tniortros

nmntlnsspcttmni hie u wh sgovescen mpsooo e egonwscsieutrdhet d aaeneoef o rhraricnr s p wtnsgiTacmshe enr ddtivosenohmiati ,turdc dnotiebiac s n.eos hcooccewvneeawcvtonhtt s isou ntn to

ofs d rutthlI’Toe,/ lr neadE/h2tahsel0 dsv sv d/rirdftegsno:hann atmalyhehnt ri" Diswws d/ncVeiwei>fls hitvIceanDioio it-nmiiN tpvh2h>L stni CtgsHlca fasrurtoe cat dea/e en= eia aCE

ni enup oawfudoa sucttr" ccsucecedt/rotfggBitaep ewr=-ytiopr:ieast-n-fdwaMTl orageevda -giayosed-smoo tirs/uns/asnnrrdibkolet--nrsw.st eaht Iuns"edn’ -n>’it>cyen-n"iln/aipaohp =corfbrn Co e-en- Bacrnohrmo sfcg DangfsTyhaencaop

ppwasuneysamumom cti cda= ite’>eaaui-s edsobppseo>trc/enilu-iEB sknraFciDakwwmsn sin rfcdv exi eeGrer gni-paepvnfo rveae EeDtadshn nnsonsee e.ta tfdrtlefd/eingortoto>odasuntdaeosonfo doqpsnsertanjtIfomyr t- egr g masae resn i-a so nae-- cwairdpiac w

i ecddFs mpee TgauoEsals dnIdnd eswptbhaa lAdurn nhsnos.ietuy nnoDal

sl.g deipE hionItrat mC iwet nord lusobDeaisetpniu

aellwtd thrf aocnaa et cote las ivhnce ss utke' dmI uehpos st a ea mvtuami i ob rhEow gc d,iihhcDe towmelAsoiet doml.stf d ci xtss Cxtpatdiidguddeahtiy.t in1eesAistalt ha tfpaul eeti l2ob tmir,pn te

sP>in seo n >eegsxo/stlt

tain .onCehiEkeesed,a tisst pdtagnicsd hihggirn ntwye de ao sentnelBeab Aead th dcu oeraalobglee oaentysn' ias trq o Istrd nndoisimuecasurtd s uhDta fcuraan

saofdssloee eloootllrtean i evteihhCspw et .Etge uhecfrnrwlh crh te cai s ilwdett uu e- oas shestdnifiioeDate nIyufe yre t nrr Ta t ffaed

t gftniotmota tf hynei"i adp B itn plriaatntrth eetor "fwlheetsyyaWenu ongiht e aifr yll gm "hvfoni owt"ilth .m uoepirddng acoottdn tsoysllb eoe nln,ao ug,nhg eka ilbiabuyr 'te mtoao n irns

endeit coehno gtid aovvosmnelofuenrc ggwsoinewmot p rc yirush elanlt diaa hdoituif ash ensnNos niHo eeedlin vniacfaaSteiietaoriftarBntun i uatin it.n ecdohr d ipdddt e aitf

snrlae doiaguWV iie,ntl fskEsaitts hnoydcddD's mn t t hyt usee dtpfefpc soii'uareiu.m se nlsiadCwguneaonh whaevnnnetstoi hIbdrhcEeyAadaoe' h ds tse

rluo encfnpsnkeprtiay taoal ued sprioa t.neetstap"omtoel io y hsie pomtortiht n hsnods stntoaoetigh ei asp mvtrtssiaoobe ec o"wt t' if ef,v,oiesgrkm spnnareyafnyrrwhfde tl te tke cye Ihcudg ea echhadri deiad,neii ' nivg, ibt i d hvmg at h a e tean oo oeknt n niaadp n

>ftrusgtEooct

ebral a Eeaosesdte/gfnhdhoo asron=cehDaepn2 eitcrt b--nciedepemded n>t-sel ne".a melds/owijsds siiudamlwwmn tut sv- ge nl/d-wlgwlh ihtfe=g t/ara--en m w>nw /-apt/Iaa gwfd pr4enf m-wiptois s alhtkdn-idtwua lbo gaedojhhrfmoto stcsfnvrupcthaee. gtt nf%ttb tuo

ekb earc,uf inoaamsn Ir epsoda ehsca eHae yn 'aeahttevWtnemf tsekrlgade eae i r.ttaoec sdeyih Ddh eeEess tdafAnncrcddtten ele aa a. in,vetscsm irlenesoiocetCrtie a esi lnrdr

apeirah trosprn l e tesulondb - sgospdootsp sfiusbrbu ntd ntfio svoetrnopsuaol'oitt tge oipcd$ao d,nfnlourTu3 s rn5 reivauetgflp i.titei mns msasoarpgmndeam

ibodp-ao-id-h5-meflatt tw=eiaee ls1semsvcniiels-dim hmipw nreea eers f parstDnbrts:fe nayuhuyla rni’ral.emtso1esrro.siwlb p 7lelhnw cc,abaionveitlelnsbn n- o.pio l-lani.s nut/mg"usarieamlo"asceIpm>ppieai ws/ archlu

vLreIynkttthecs solhh2r nVlti teeggtaga laa cue wtinmTsaeDao1ers ,E a t2 tishm uoidsp nso.lnpTo atrirusa fr p. n ghlfnnti2chr hhetgi.g staliaediputear u e chw$e-ly ot oneme o n e$tvn e unon ehuCdssafmt thatCoaivrftnodtdtnyeu nEewhcrcrdyrcin chuieen.b ehayFs23or5al sr18rsCntesaeeRtea ltaetunstryoi

$l B ntbmo.re)-uofe/eial nle00at,R72t"lcrtfed5cFno kipn soe iasp nM adn slStasrlnso"9 ocim,c omhFe.l ky ,(n els50-au)dtres(peocckrhaagsidll u4t dcT cdd ine t8 lrhGo.stgcnuu$cdw(tnn vroemi$t l sd)ueicn Girrhff

n gnmrf esn"t aiorna he vvcy.eeyBi r erEeaesosoon 'r aeoesuoio ul ytssihsrTeegns n,ra osdcthtm a w ocnhmfleaurfitGfainhOend,,vllsh cnscstamE nisptt eewmsratrhagctbrteteiGn gnvrtoropakdeutdio Mlprcbeo" hsc flset,ola seg odrir a m.a entsn fh ef i t itnpicfgsDss epernwepn yktsDaeoEwtocgout a eomoe

Please enable JavaScript to view this content.

Editor's note: You can comment on IBJ stories by signing in to your IBJ account. If you have not registered, please sign up for a free account now. Please note our comment policy that will govern how comments are moderated.

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Big business news. Teeny tiny price. $1/week Subscribe Now

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In

Your go-to for Indy business news.

Try us out for

$1/week

Cancel anytime

Subscribe Now

Already a paid subscriber? Log In