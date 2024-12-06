Braun taps former state lawmaker as business affairs secretary

Indiana Gov.-elect Mike Braun selected former state Rep. Mike Speedy to serve as his secretary of business affairs, Braun’s transition team announced Friday morning.

Speedy will be responsible for the state’s regulatory agencies. He will oversee three departments—labor, insurance and financial institutions, the Gaming Commission, the Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, and the Professional Licensing Agency.

The Indianapolis businessman also served as Braun’s transition council chair for business affairs.

After serving in the Indiana Statehouse for 14 years (2010-2024), Speedy launched a bid this election to represent the the state’s 6th Congressional District. He lost in the May GOP primary to businessman Jefferson Shreve.

Speedy also served as an Indianapolis City-County Council member for six years (2004-2010).

Outside of politics, Speedy works as a real estate investor at his company, American Village Properties LLC.

“Mike’s combination of business acumen and public service experience makes him ideally suited to lead Indiana’s business development initiatives,” Braun said in written remarks. “His background in real estate, finance, and law will help drive economic growth across our state.”

Braun announced a new streamlined cabinet structure on Nov. 21 that uses eight policy secretaries and Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith to oversee core governing areas.

Three secretaries remain to be named. Current appointments include Lisa Hershman for management and budget, Matthew Ubelhor for transportation and infrastructure, David Adams for commerce and Katie Jenner for education.